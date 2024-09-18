Community Health Center Leader Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award During National Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) has honored Rick Siclari, (CEO of Care Resource from 1999-2024) with their Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes long-term commitment, dedication, and contributions to the Community Health Center Movement with their vision, dedication and commitment to health equity. Mr. Siclari was presented the award during NACHC's 2024 Community Health Institute (CHI) & Expo in Atlanta, GA. The annual conference draws thousands of health center leaders from around the country to gather and focus on strategies that expand access to affordable primary care services in underserved communities.

Rick Siclari (center) receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).

During his tenure as CEO of Care Resource, Mr. Siclari was responsible for the overall management and leadership of all aspects of the 120+ million dollar comprehensive 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Mr. Siclari spearheaded the successful merger in July 1998 of the former Health Crisis Network (HCN) and Community Research Initiative of South Florida (CRI) into the present-day Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc.

Health centers are the largest primary care network in the U.S., serving 32.5 million people at nearly 1,500 sites nationwide. Health centers promote efficient, high-quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally, and linguistically competent, community directed, and patient-centered for all, regardless of ability to pay.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to meet the needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

SOURCE Care Resource