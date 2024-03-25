Community Health Network Teams Up with Ferrum Health to Revolutionize Patient Care

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Health Network , a leading provider of healthcare services in the state of Indiana, has announced an exciting partnership with Ferrum Health , a pioneer in healthcare artificial intelligence solutions aimed at enhancing patient care and outcomes through cutting-edge technology. This follows the announcement of Premier Radiology partnering with Ferrum Health.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ferrum Health to bring this innovative AI platform to our healthcare system," said Dr. Patrick McGill, physician and Chief Transformation Officer of Community. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. The Ferrum Platform makes the entire integration process easy with its last-mile technology approach, which reduces costs and streamlines workflows. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we aim to ultimately transform the healthcare experience for our patients."

Ferrum will be integrated into Community's existing infrastructure, allowing providers to access critical insights directly within their workflow. Ferrum Health offers vendor neutrality when picking the best algorithms for each health system. The first AI algorithm to be deployed on the platform will be Gleamer's BoneView tool to automate the detection of fractures on X-ray images, with other AI tools to follow.

Co-founder and CEO of Ferrum Health Pelu Tran added, "We're excited to bring the Ferrum Health Platform to Community Health Network and to help bring better patient outcomes through leading AI algorithms for the Indianapolis community."

About Ferrum Health: Ferrum Health is an enterprise-scale AI platform designed as the reference architecture for AI deployments for health systems and radiology practices. With a focus on private deployment (data security), autonomous AI validation, and business intelligence, Ferrum Health provides the infrastructure to deploy the best-in-class AI applications at enterprise scale.

About Community Health Network: Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com.

Media Contacts:

George Gilligan

Ferrum Health

[email protected]

702.813.2878

Kris Kirschner

Community Health Network

[email protected]

317.690.3982

SOURCE Ferrum Health Inc.