Community Heart & Soul Expands Reach Through Four New Community Foundation Partnerships

SHELBURNE, Vt., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heart & Soul is proud to announce new programmatic partnerships with the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound (Washington), Greater Worcester Community Foundation (Massachusetts), Chautauqua Region Community Foundation (New York), and the Community Foundation of Monroe County (Michigan). Through these new collaborations, Community Heart & Soul will bring its proven community engagement process to many more small cities and towns across the country, equipping them with the tools and resources to engage residents, identify shared priorities, and create action plans that reflect what matters most to the people who live there.

Photo: Valerie Orr and Al Getler formalize a new partnership with a signed Memorandum of Understanding. Credit: Community Foundation of Monroe County

Mindie Reule, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that "Communities work best when people are actively involved in creating the future they envision. We're excited to partner with Community Heart & Soul because this partnership helps us support the relationships, trust, and local leadership that allow neighbors to solve problems and address opportunities together—especially in the rural communities we serve."

Greater Worcester Community Foundation President and CEO Pete Dunn shared that "we believe that the strongest communities are shaped by the voices of the people who live there. This partnership with Community Heart & Soul reflects our commitment to resident-led change and to supporting smaller towns across Worcester County as they listen, engage, and build a shared vision for their future."

Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Executive Director, Tory Irgang remarked "We are honored to partner with Community Heart & Soul to engage with our community in new and meaningful ways. Moving beyond grantmaking into community partnership and capacity building is a goal for the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Community Heart & Soul is making that goal a reality."

Valerie Orr, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Monroe County added "We're excited to partner with Community Heart & Soul to deepen our connection with residents across Monroe County. This collaboration strengthens our ability to support inclusive, community-driven solutions and ensures that local voices play a central role in shaping a thriving future."

Community Heart & Soul President Mark Sherman underscored these leaders' enthusiasm for the partnerships, "We are eager to get to work with each of these outstanding partners to expand Community Heart & Soul's growth and impact. Together, we'll support more communities in embracing this powerful approach to resident engagement."

About Community Heart & Soul

Community Heart & Soul, a nonprofit organization, builds stronger, healthier, and more economically vibrant small cities and towns across the United States. In addition to promoting the Community Heart & Soul model, the organization trains and supports a nationwide network of certified coaches who provide training and guidance to over 140 communities. https://www.communityheartandsoul.org/

About the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound

The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound works to build a lasting culture of generosity and well-being across Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties in Washington state through community connection, leadership, and investment. Founded in 1989, the Foundation stewards more than $49 million in charitable assets and has awarded over $32 million in grants and scholarships to strengthen the region. Learn more at www.thecommunityfoundation.com.

About Greater Worcester Community Foundation

Greater Worcester Community Foundation is central Massachusetts' leading community foundation, employing its expertise and resources to address the region's most urgent needs. For the past 50 years, it has worked in partnership with donors to build a $270 million endowment composed of more than 650 named charitable funds and award over $186 million in grants that have helped transform communities and build a strong and vibrant region. For more information on the Foundation's programs and how to give, please visit www.greaterworcester.org

About Chautauqua Region Community Foundation

Chautauqua Region Community Foundation partners with its community to ignite positive change and create legacies of impact in the Chautauqua region. CRCF was established in 1978 by visionary community leaders who were committed to creating a vibrant region where every resident feels connected and has the opportunity to thrive. https://www.crcfonline.org/

About the Community Foundation of Monroe County

Community Foundation of Monroe County builds a thriving, inclusive community through the power of philanthropy. By connecting generous donors with local causes, we help ensure Monroe County remains a place where everyone can thrive. Since our founding, we've been a trusted steward of community resources, fostering impactful collaborations and sustainable solutions to address challenges in education, health, poverty, and community development. https://cfmonroe.org/

SOURCE Community Heart & Soul