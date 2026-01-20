Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 30, 2026.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank" or "MVB"). Middletown Valley Bank offers a full suite of personal and business banking solutions, along with residential mortgage lending through its MVB Home Loans division. At the heart of the MVB brand is a commitment to delivering Absolutely Exception Experiences – one customer, one community, one experience at a time. Founded in 1908 in Middletown, Maryland, MVB has grown to serve customers across Frederick, Washington, and Garrett counties in Maryland, as well as Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.communityheritageinc.com or www.mvbbank.com.

