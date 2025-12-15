Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") today announced the upcoming retirement of Michael Hill, a valued member of the executive leadership team. Michael has played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through significant growth and transformation, and his contributions have left a lasting impact on the Bank and the communities it serves.

Effective April 1, 2026, Brenda McComas will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, succeeding Michael Hill. Brenda brings extensive experience in risk management and compliance and has been instrumental in strengthening the Bank's operational resilience.

In addition, Cody Hill, who currently serves as the Bank's Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking, will step into the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Brenda McComas. Cody's leadership in operations and strategic initiatives positions him well to drive efficiency and innovation across the organization.

"Michael's leadership and dedication have been invaluable to our success," said Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are deeply grateful for his years of service and the positive impact he has made on our organization. As we look to the future, Brenda and Cody bring exceptional talent and vision to their new roles, and I am confident they will continue to advance our mission of delivering an absolutely exceptional experience for our customers and communities."

Michael Hill shared his thoughts on retirement, "It has been an honor to serve the Bank and the Company and work alongside such an incredible team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and the impact made in the communities we serve. I am confident the Company will continue to thrive under Brenda and Cody's leadership. While I will miss the daily challenges and interactions, I look forward to this next chapter with gratitude and optimism."

These transitions are part of the Company's long-term strategy to align functions, streamline leadership roles, and ensure continued excellence in serving customers and communities.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/ .

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender with locations in Middletown and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/ .

