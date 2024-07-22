Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Jul 22, 2024, 10:22 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on August 9, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank"). Middletown Valley Bank provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Financial Services, Inc. (Mlend). Originating in Middletown, Maryland in 1908, today the Bank operates offices in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Washington, Garrett and Anne Arundel, and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.communityheritageinc.com or www.mvbbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
[email protected]

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

Jessica Green joins the Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Board of Directors

Jessica Green joins the Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Board of Directors

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") announced the...
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2024

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2024

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics