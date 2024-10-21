Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Oct 21, 2024, 10:32 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on November 8, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2024.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank"). Middletown Valley Bank provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Financial Services, Inc. (Mlend). Originating in Middletown, Maryland in 1908, today the Bank operates offices in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Washington, Garrett and Anne Arundel, and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.communityheritageinc.com or www.mvbbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
[email protected]

