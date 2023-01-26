Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for 2022 the Company achieved the highest annual net income in the history of the Company. For the year ended December 31, 2022 the Company earned net income of $6.86 million or $2.85 per share, an increase of $840 thousand or 14.0% compared to net income of $6.02 million or $2.67 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $1.44 million or $0.50 per share, a decrease of $76 thousand compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $1.52 million and an increase of $187 thousand compared to $1.26 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 totaled $930.1 million, an increase of $20.4 million compared to $909.7 million as of September 30, 2022 and up $112.2 for the year compared to December 31, 2021 total assets of $817.9 million. Outstanding core loan balances grew to $748.5 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.2 million compared to $727.3 million as of September 30, 2022 and were up $151.2 million (excluding PPP loans) from December 31, 2021. Core deposits grew by $61.1 million for the quarter from $778.3 million as of September 30, 2022 to $839.4 million as of December 31, 2022. Several key relationship customers added material deposit dollars to the Bank in the fourth quarter, which contributed to the volume of growth for the quarter. As a result of the strong deposit growth for the quarter, the Bank paid down all short-term debt on the balance sheet, $53 million as of September 30, 2022, to a zero balance as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022 the Bank had no outstanding wholesale funding (brokered deposits or borrowings) remaining on the balance sheet.

Earnings for the fourth quarter continued to be impacted by increased funding costs related to additional Fed rate increases during the quarter. Interest expense increased from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increased funding cost was partially offset by increased interest income, going from $8.4 million in the third quarter to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter due to the loan growth as noted previously along with the upward repricing of a segment of the variable rate loan portfolio. Revenue related to mortgage loan activity and salary expenses were impacted during the fourth quarter due to a one-time reclassification. Operating expenses were stable and decreased slightly from $5.7 million in the third quarter to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Due to improved metrics in the current incurred loss model, there was a recovery of loan loss provision expense of $197 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $424 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Book income tax expense decreased from $666 thousand in the third quarter to $469 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Income tax expense decreased in the fourth quarter due to reduced pretax income and year end deferred tax adjustments.

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q22 vs 3Q22

Tangible book value per share decreased by $0.26 from $22.79 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $22.53 as of December 31, 2022 . The slight decrease in tangible book value resulted from the completion of the common stock equity raise in October 2022 , which added 649,526 shares of common stock and $12.3 million in additional paid in capital to the Company's equity during the quarter. An additional 5,127 shares of common stock were issued during the quarter through equity-based compensation plans.

from per share as of to as of . The slight decrease in tangible book value resulted from the completion of the common stock equity raise in , which added 649,526 shares of common stock and in additional paid in capital to the Company's equity during the quarter. An additional 5,127 shares of common stock were issued during the quarter through equity-based compensation plans. Gross loans increased by $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Most of the growth came from the residential mortgage portfolio with slightly over $19 million in net growth for the quarter. Net growth in the commercial portfolio was offset by several expected payoffs and participation related paydowns during the fourth quarter. All PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter of 2022 and there were no loan balances, interest income or fee income included in third or fourth quarter 2022 results related to the PPP loan program.

for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Most of the growth came from the residential mortgage portfolio with slightly over in net growth for the quarter. Net growth in the commercial portfolio was offset by several expected payoffs and participation related paydowns during the fourth quarter. All PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter of 2022 and there were no loan balances, interest income or fee income included in third or fourth quarter 2022 results related to the PPP loan program. Overall deposits increased $61.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $839.4 million as of December 31, 2022 , up from $778.3 million as of September 30, 2022 . Several key deposit relationships added substantial balances during the quarter, which accounted for a portion of the strong growth. The growth allowed the Bank to pay down all wholesale funding on the balance sheet during the quarter, including $10 million in brokered deposits and $53 million in short-term FHLB and overnight Fed Fund borrowings. As of December 31, 2022 the Bank had no wholesale funding remaining on the balance sheet.

for the fourth quarter of 2022 to as of , up from as of . Several key deposit relationships added substantial balances during the quarter, which accounted for a portion of the strong growth. The growth allowed the Bank to pay down all wholesale funding on the balance sheet during the quarter, including in brokered deposits and in short-term FHLB and overnight Fed Fund borrowings. As of the Bank had no wholesale funding remaining on the balance sheet. Net interest margin continued to be impacted by additional Fed rate increases and increased market rate competition for deposits during the fourth quarter. Strong earning asset growth and upward repricing have remained on course to drive revenue expansion; however, the rapid increase in short-term funding rates has caused margin compression. Net interest margin fell 20 basis points from 3.35% in the third quarter of 2022 to 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in net interest income to drop from $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter.

in the third quarter of 2022 to for the fourth quarter. The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 0.98% at December 31, 2022 , down 0.05% from 1.03% as of September 30, 2022 . Improved economic and credit metrics within the currently used incurred loss model allowed for the reduction in the reserve ratio and a recovery of provision expense for the quarter.

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q22 vs 4Q21

Tangible book value per share decreased $2.03 to $22.53 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $24.56 as of December 31, 2021 . Most of the tangible book value decrease on a year-over-year basis was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $9.5 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to a loss of $893 thousand as of December 31, 2021 . The decrease in tangible book value per share on a year-over-year basis was also impacted by the increased shares outstanding of 654,653 (649,526 from the common stock raise and 5,127 from equity-based compensation plans).

to as of compared to as of . Most of the tangible book value decrease on a year-over-year basis was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to as of compared to a loss of as of . The decrease in tangible book value per share on a year-over-year basis was also impacted by the increased shares outstanding of 654,653 (649,526 from the common stock raise and 5,127 from equity-based compensation plans). Gross loans of $748.5 million as of December 31, 2022 were up $137.9 million or 22.6% compared to December 31, 2021 . Actual core growth including the full forgiveness of PPP loans of $13.3 million as of December 31, 2022 was $151.2 million or 24.8% for 2022.

as of were up or 22.6% compared to . Actual core growth including the full forgiveness of PPP loans of as of was or 24.8% for 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $839.4 million , an increase of $102.7 million or 13.9% compared to $736.7 million as of December 31, 2021 . As of December 31, 2022 there were no brokered deposits on the Bank balance sheet compared to $246 thousand as of December 31, 2021 .

were , an increase of or 13.9% compared to as of . As of there were no brokered deposits on the Bank balance sheet compared to as of . Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.15% at the Bank level compared to 3.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Increased funding costs, as noted previously, along with no PPP related interest and fee income for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to PPP interest and fee income of $255 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021 accounted for the variance. PPP interest and fee income for the full year of 2022 was $416 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the full year of 2021.

for the fourth quarter of 2021 accounted for the variance. PPP interest and fee income for the full year of 2022 was compared to for the full year of 2021. Due to improved credit and economic metrics, there was a recovery of $197 thousand in loan loss provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $426 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $813 thousand compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Full year results for 2021 included an isolated $4.5 million loan charge-off during the second quarter. Per the credit metrics noted previously, there were only $7 thousand in total charge-offs recorded for the year in 2022.

in loan loss provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of for the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision expense for the year ended was compared to for the year ended . Full year results for 2021 included an isolated loan charge-off during the second quarter. Per the credit metrics noted previously, there were only in total charge-offs recorded for the year in 2022. Non-interest income totaled $98 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower refinance and secondary mortgage activity compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and due to the reclassification previously noted. The $98 thousand compares to $1.3 million in non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charge, insurance and other non-interest income for the quarter showed gains over fourth quarter results in 2021.

for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower refinance and secondary mortgage activity compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and due to the reclassification previously noted. The compares to in non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charge, insurance and other non-interest income for the quarter showed gains over fourth quarter results in 2021. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million , an increase of $100 thousand or 1.9% compared to $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 non-interest expense was $21.1 million an increase of $1.2 million or 6.2% compared to full year 2021 expense of $19.9 million . Inflation driven operating cost increases along with increased employee costs due to labor market competition and increased data processing fees related to volume and infrastructure improvements made up most of the year-over-year variance.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 20, 2023, for stockholders of record as of February 3, 2023, and payable on February 10, 2023. The $0.06 dividend per share represents a 50% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets





























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





2022

2022

2022

2022

2021





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 15,393,440 $ 15,829,569 $ 15,495,064 $ 34,704,104 $ 41,255,045

Total cash and cash equivalents

15,393,440

15,829,569

15,495,064

34,704,104

41,255,045























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

39,510,486

39,352,159

38,181,195

143,435,198

144,019,313 Securities held to maturity

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552

-

-

Total securities

140,515,879

142,055,905

142,615,747

143,435,198

144,019,313 Equity securities, at cost

406,400

2,281,400

593,900

406,400

337,700























Loans

748,450,525

727,346,209

692,810,899

643,877,606

610,501,481 Less allowance for loan loss

7,330,436

7,524,423

7,097,516

6,492,858

6,499,690

Loans, net

741,120,089

719,821,786

685,713,383

637,384,748

604,001,791























Loans held for sale

4,725,495

2,536,184

2,729,626

4,043,863

5,423,358 Premises and equipment, net

7,053,532

6,594,337

6,528,753

6,673,970

6,771,220 Right-of-use assets

2,841,736

2,989,453

2,085,283

2,191,459

2,300,829 Accrued interest receivable

2,616,879

2,124,769

2,263,562

2,067,109

1,971,018 Deferred tax assets

5,277,275

5,353,435

4,917,422

4,916,198

2,140,827 Bank-owned life insurance

6,817,058

6,746,834

6,475,884

6,484,376

6,475,067 Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507 Intangible assets

-

-

-

-

695 Other Assets

1,708,179

1,748,574

1,487,765

1,597,527

1,556,354

Total Assets $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896 $ 845,561,459 $ 817,909,724























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 276,829,209 $ 277,747,419 $ 294,684,219 $ 287,579,008 $ 272,399,626 Interest-bearing

562,601,082

500,526,922

496,127,473

482,651,234

464,285,444

Total Deposits

839,430,291

778,274,341

790,811,692

770,230,242

736,685,070























Federal home loan bank advances

-

53,000,000

5,000,000

-

- Subordinated debt, net

14,843,030

14,820,606

14,798,182

14,775,758

14,753,333 Other borrowings

-

-

-

(687)

1,887,060 Lease liabilities

2,908,707

3,052,126

2,155,281

2,259,527

2,367,676 Accrued interest payable

236,624

382,450

176,479

396,806

189,842 Other liabilities

5,572,659

7,252,244

6,930,947

6,839,814

5,071,852

Total Liabilities

862,991,311

856,781,767

819,872,581

794,501,460

760,954,833























Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, par value $.01; shares authorized 10,000,000; shares





















issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 were 2,905,973

29,060

22,513

22,513

22,513

22,513

and 2,251,320, respectively.











































Additional paid-in-capital

40,861,801

28,580,504

28,566,129

28,551,754

28,537,379 Retained earnings

35,757,761

34,429,771

32,999,658

31,019,099

29,288,449 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(9,507,464)

(10,075,802)

(8,897,985)

(8,533,367)

(893,450)

Total Shareholders' Equity

67,141,158

52,956,986

52,690,315

51,059,999

56,954,891

























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896 $ 845,561,459 $ 817,909,724

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021























Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 8,506,375 $ 7,656,443 $ 6,144,692 $ 29,365,817 $ 25,386,383

Securities

727,876

729,659

565,044

2,804,729

1,653,013

Fed funds sold and other

125,813

42,699

16,586

200,851

57,272

Total interest income

9,360,064

8,428,801

6,726,322

32,371,397

27,096,668























Interest Expense





















Deposits

1,770,167

886,091

383,526

3,342,125

1,834,432

Borrowed funds

341,905

155,208

-

513,286

947

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,050

238,049

952,197

952,197

Other Interest Expense

24,533

23,768

47,266

104,908

134,990

Total interest expense

2,374,654

1,303,117

668,841

4,912,516

2,922,566























Net interest income

6,985,410

7,125,684

6,057,481

27,458,881

24,174,102 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(196,987)

423,907

426,483

812,855

3,079,173 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

7,182,397

6,701,777

5,630,998

26,646,026

21,094,929























Non-interest income





















Service charges on deposits

190,655

201,836

179,650

747,100

734,710

Earnings bank owned life insurance

61,933

12,659

24,210

58,826

162,162

Gain sale of fixed assets

48,940

-

18,000

65,448

18,684

Gain sale of securities

-

-

-

-

178,265

Mortgage loan activity

(461,671)

737,355

822,280

1,943,787

5,098,224

Other non-interest income

257,808

225,600

232,343

983,301

818,162

Total non-interest income

97,665

1,177,450

1,276,483

3,798,462

7,010,207























Non-interest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

2,784,132

3,295,141

3,016,112

12,098,457

11,446,557

Occupancy and equipment

808,870

760,527

719,872

3,110,087

2,811,633

Legal and professional fees

181,490

187,301

238,066

710,697

712,544

Advertising

134,085

142,327

162,770

609,356

297,595

Data processing

803,583

726,602

625,147

2,661,606

2,262,821

FDIC premiums

154,074

137,991

115,376

570,508

432,975

Loss sale of securities

-

-

-

-

17,826

Loss sale fixed assets

-

-

816

-

816

Other intangible amortization

-

-

2,083

695

8,333

Other

500,523

443,659

386,449

1,365,346

1,907,937

Total non-interest expense

5,366,757

5,693,548

5,266,691

21,126,752

19,899,038 Income before taxes

1,913,305

2,185,679

1,640,790

9,317,736

8,206,098 Income tax expense

469,282

665,512

383,730

2,462,232

2,190,813 Net Income $ $1,444,023 $ $1,520,167 $ $1,257,060 $ $6,855,504 $ $6,015,285























Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 2.85 $ 2.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 2.84 $ 2.67

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data





















Income Statement Review













































For the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





















Interest Income $ 9,360,064 $ 8,428,801 $ 6,726,322

32,371,397

27,096,668 Interest Expense

2,374,654

1,303,117

668,841

4,912,516

2,922,566 Net interest income

6,985,410

7,125,684

6,057,481

27,458,881

24,174,102 Provision (recovery) expense

(196,987)

423,907

426,483

812,855

3,079,173 Net interest income after (recovery) provision $ 7,182,397 $ 6,701,777 $ 5,630,998

26,646,026

21,094,929





















Non-interest income $ 97,665 $ 1,177,450 $ 1,276,483

3,798,462

7,010,207 Non-interest expense

5,366,757

5,693,548

5,266,691

21,126,752

19,899,038





















Yield on interest-earning assets

4.08 %

3.84 %

3.44 %

3.78 %

3.77 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.65 %

0.96 %

0.56 %

0.94 %

0.66 % Efficiency ratio

76.30 %

68.57 %

71.95 %

67.73 %

64.19 %





















Balance Sheet Review













































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,











2022

2022

2021











(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)





























Total assets $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 817,909,724







Loans, net of reserve

741,120,089

719,821,786

604,001,791







Goodwill & intangibles

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,657,201







Deposits

839,430,291

778,274,341

736,685,070







Shareholder's equity

67,141,158

52,956,986

56,954,891



















































Asset Quality Review



















Non-accrual loans $ 893,320 $ 969,229 $ 1,150,518







Non-accrual troubled debt restructured

834,322

864,845

940,833







Non-performing assets

1,727,642

1,834,074

2,091,351





























Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing

744,599

748,284

956,496







Other real estate owned

-

-

-







Foreclosed properties

-

-

-





























Non-performing assets to total assets

0.19 % % 0.20 % % 0.26 %







Non-performing assets to total loans

0.23 % % 0.25 % % 0.34 %





























Summary of Operating Results













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)

(Audited)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss (recovery) provision, pre-tax net

income $ 1,716,318 $ 2,067,273 $ 10,130,591 $ 11,285,271



Allowance for loan loss (recovery) provision, pre-tax

(196,987)

426,483

812,855

3,079,173



Tax expense

469,282

383,730

2,462,232

2,190,813



Net Income $ 1,444,023 $ 1,257,060 $ 6,855,504 $ 6,015,285

























(dollars in thousands)



















Charge-offs $ - $ 15,731 $ 7,108 $ 4,611,313



(Recoveries)

(3,000)

(7,853)

(43,669)

(551,639)



Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (3,000) $ 7,878 $ (36,561) $ 4,059,674

























Per Common Share Data









































Common shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,251,320

2,905,973

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding

2,874,980

2,251,320

2,408,516

2,251,320



Diluted shares outstanding

2,874,980

2,251,320

2,410,177

2,251,320

























Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 2.85 $ 2.67



Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 2.84 $ 2.67



Dividends paid $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

























Book value per share $ 23.10 $ 25.30 $ 23.10 $ 25.30



Tangible book value per share $ 22.53 $ 24.56 $ 22.53 $ 24.56

























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)









































Return on average assets

0.62 %

0.63 %

0.78 %

0.80 %



Return on average equity

8.69 %

8.66 %

11.99 %

10.66 %



Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.98 %

1.06 %

0.98 %

1.06 %



Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)

0.98 %

1.09 %

0.98 %

1.09 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.23 %

0.34 %

0.23 %

0.34 %



Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)

0.23 %

0.35 %

0.23 %

0.35 %



Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.67 %



Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.27 %

10.20 %

12.27 %

10.20 %



Tier1 capital*

12.27 %

10.20 %

12.27 %

10.20 %



Total risk based capital*

13.39 %

11.34 %

13.39 %

11.34 %



Tier-1 leverage ratio*

9.53 %

8.57 %

9.53 %

8.57 %



Average equity to average assets

7.00 %

7.25 %

6.53 %

7.54 %



Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

7.07 %

6.77 %

7.07 %

6.77 %



Net interest margin (bank only)

3.15 %

3.22 %

3.32 %

3.51 %



Loans to deposits - (EOP)

89.72 %

82.86 %

89.72 %

82.86 %





SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.