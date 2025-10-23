Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Oct 23, 2025, 11:26 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decline of $533 thousand, or 21.6%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net income decreased $113 thousand, or 5.5%. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $6.3 million, or $2.13 per diluted common share, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 28.4%, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

During the third quarter 2025, the Bank established a specific reserve of $750 thousand, representing 100% of the outstanding loan balance related to a single commercial line of credit to a customer that uncovered an internal theft by one of its owners. As a result, the provision for credit losses increased to $961 thousand during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $148 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 and a $7 thousand recapture during the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date through September 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses totaled $1.4 million, compared to $428 thousand during the same period in 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses - loans1 was 1.07% of total loans compared to 0.99% and 0.96% as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.19% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.13% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.14% as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

1 The "allowance for credit losses – loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $5.9 million since September 30, 2024, and an increase of $72.2 million since December 31, 2024. The decline in the balance sheet since September 30, 2024 was driven by a decline in borrowings and subordinated debt of $63.0 million, offset by growth in deposits of $49.5 million, or 5.3%, and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.0 million, or 11.6%. The reduction in borrowings included repayment of advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate and the earnings rate offered by the FRB. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November 2024 meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates, eliminating the arbitrage opportunity. Balance sheet growth since December 31, 2024 of $72.2 million was driven primarily by deposit growth of $74.3 million, or 10.9% annualized, which included growth in time deposit, money market, NOW and noninterest-bearing demand account balances of $34.8 million, $18.9 million, $15.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $896.2 million as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $52.1 million, or 6.2% from September 30, 2024, and $52.1 million, or 8.2% annualized from December 31, 2024. Growth in residential loans, which includes home equity loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $16.7 million, $16.4 million, $16.0 million and $5.7 million, respectively, contributed to the loan growth of $52.1 million since September 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, construction and land development loans, residential loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans grew $20.9 million, $17.9 million $11.3 million and $6.8 million, respectively. Declines in farmland and multifamily loan balances of $3.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively, offset the growth in other portfolios. While growth in commercial real estate loans has been strong during the past twelve months, the Bank's commercial real estate concentration level is modest at 243% of tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $7.8 million during the same period in 2024, and $8.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024.  The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.90% during the third quarter of 2024 to 3.13% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.40% during the third quarter of 2025. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM during 2022 and 2023 as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved as interest rates on interest-bearing deposits stabilized and maturing loans repriced at higher interest rates. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September 2024 also contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the nine months to-date of 2025. The latest short-term rate cut by the FRB of 0.25% occurred mid-month September 2025 with little impact to third quarter performance.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2025 Noninterest income decreased $39 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $58 thousand as mortgage interest rate levels and affordability concerns continued to challenge origination and sale activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $41 thousand, reflecting equity market performance in the third quarter relative to the second quarter. Modest increases in revenue associated with card and merchant services of $23 thousand and service charges on deposits of $23 thousand partially offset the earnings pressure from mortgage banking activities and bank-owned life insurance performance.

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024 – Noninterest income decreased $92 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $160 thousand reflecting market challenges mentioned previously. Card and merchant services fee income increased $39 thousand with increased activity and other noninterest income increased $35 thousand driven by fees associated with interest rate swap transactions with customers totaling $33 thousand.

Nine Months September 30, 2025 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2024 – Noninterest income decreased $25 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue and earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $115 thousand and $107 thousand, respectively. The decline in earnings on bank-owned life insurance reflected the receipt during the first quarter 2024 of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Offsetting the noted decreases in revenue was an increase in other noninterest income of $114 thousand and an increase in card and merchant services fees of $88 thousand. The increase in other noninterest income included broker fees for referrals of Small Business Administration ("SBA") qualified loans totaling $72 thousand and fees associated with interest rate swap transactions with customers totaling $51 thousand. The increase in card and merchant services fees reflected increased transaction activity.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2025 Noninterest expense increased $275 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expense of $202 thousand and $64 thousand, respectively. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased health insurance costs of $154 thousand associated with claims activity. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to increases in software costs of $40 thousand and building maintenance and utilities costs of $11 thousand.

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024 – Noninterest expense increased $503 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in data and item processing of $177 thousand, salaries and benefits of $166 thousand, other noninterest expense of $105 thousand and legal and professional fees of $90 thousand. The recovery of prior period fraud losses during the third quarter of 2024 totaling $116,000 contributed to the increase in the comparable period in 2025 on a comparative basis. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $41 thousand, ATM and card expense of $37 thousand, and training and development expense of $29 thousand. The increase in legal and professional fees reflected additional costs incurred to meet FDICIA requirements.

Nine Months September 30, 2025 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2024 – Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $740 thousand, an increase in other noninterest expense of $213 thousand, and an increase in legal and professional fees of $92 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in ATM and card expense of $102 thousand, training and development expense of $63 thousand, donations and sponsorships expense of $24 thousand and travel and entertainment expense of $20 thousand. The increase in legal and professional fees reflected additional costs incurred to meet FDICIA requirements.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.08 per common share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 17, 2025, for shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025, and payable on November 7, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology.  These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Balance Sheets (unaudited)












As of Period End




9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$          28,508,739

$          67,210,170

$          41,754,293

$          16,510,418

$          90,485,075


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

54,390,834

46,712,422

42,514,398

40,481,911

43,803,206


Securities held-to-maturity

87,642,810

88,807,858

90,382,973

91,374,820

92,558,298



Less allowance for credit losses

73,338

92,176

93,416

102,896

110,386



Total securities held-to-maturity

87,569,472

88,715,682

90,289,557

91,271,924

92,447,912











Total securities

141,960,306

135,428,104

132,803,955

131,753,835

136,251,118


Equity securities, at cost

951,700

1,426,700

1,901,700

1,404,700

1,404,600


Loans

899,798,030

872,116,129

863,383,714

847,593,970

847,539,088



Less allowance for credit losses - loans 1

9,648,797

8,675,088

8,525,628

8,279,404

8,167,602



Loans, net

890,149,233

863,441,041

854,858,086

839,314,566

839,371,486


Loans held for sale

3,782,055

1,445,377

564,685

5,106,956

4,591,950


Premises and equipment

6,354,368

6,196,774

5,628,103

5,688,187

5,805,983


Right of use asset

1,691,267

1,816,066

1,939,827

1,911,836

2,031,653


Accrued interest receivable

3,433,569

3,422,469

3,342,795

3,152,505

3,124,150


Deferred tax assets

4,501,612

4,356,321

4,431,764

4,558,255

4,568,943


Bank owned life insurance

7,656,529

7,570,668

7,443,531

7,411,319

7,379,630


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

1,817,743

1,638,591

1,741,146

1,771,483

1,660,574











Total Assets

$    1,092,463,628

$    1,095,608,788

$    1,058,066,392

$    1,020,240,567

$    1,098,331,669









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








    Noninterest-bearing demand

$       255,052,436

$       256,355,584

$       247,511,094

$       251,431,084

$       246,907,558



    Interest-bearing

727,289,753

721,494,804

685,201,331

656,575,635

685,892,223



        Total deposits

982,342,189

977,850,388

932,712,425

908,006,719

932,799,781



FHLB advances and other borrowings

5,000,000

15,000,000

25,000,000

15,000,000

65,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

12,049,882

12,046,819

12,043,757

12,040,695

15,000,000



Lease liabilities

1,760,706

1,886,828

2,011,829

1,984,920

2,105,649



Accrued interest payable

709,739

567,996

730,113

485,160

2,468,369



Other liabilities

4,306,714

4,321,095

4,380,812

3,694,164

3,662,903











    Total Liabilities

1,006,169,230

1,011,673,126

976,878,936

941,211,658

1,021,036,702










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,291

29,289

29,289

29,198

29,159



Additional paid-in-capital

41,588,025

41,469,625

41,351,223

41,331,966

41,284,421



Retained earnings

50,180,223

48,480,152

46,246,459

44,597,524

43,039,340



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,503,141)

(6,043,404)

(6,439,515)

(6,929,779)

(7,057,953)











    Total Shareholders' Equity

86,294,398

83,935,662

81,187,456

79,028,909

77,294,967











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$    1,092,463,628

$    1,095,608,788

$    1,058,066,392

$    1,020,240,567

$    1,098,331,669










1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Statements of Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024


9/30/2025

9/30/2024












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$     13,086,145

$     12,597,796

$     12,228,538

$     12,057,265

$     12,066,857


$     37,912,479

$     34,719,540


Securities

946,231

888,721

858,632

809,512

773,571


2,693,584

2,319,892


Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

511,786

467,029

119,202

548,309

1,101,997


1,098,017

3,258,429



Total interest income

14,544,162

13,953,546

13,206,372

13,415,086

13,942,425


41,704,080

40,297,861












Interest Expense










Deposits

5,031,782

4,758,194

4,405,731

4,686,005

5,146,858


14,195,707

14,856,456


Borrowed funds

137,305

149,325

189,055

380,370

756,653


475,685

2,177,618


Subordinated debt

207,249

207,250

207,250

209,934

238,049


621,749

714,148



Total interest expense

5,376,336

5,114,769

4,802,036

5,276,309

6,141,560


15,293,141

17,748,222












Net interest income

9,167,826

8,838,777

8,404,336

8,138,777

7,800,865


26,410,939

22,549,639

Provision for credit losses

960,847

148,330

248,558

178,624

(7,396)


1,357,735

428,094

Net interest income after provision 










for credit losses

8,206,979

8,690,447

8,155,778

7,960,153

7,808,261


25,053,204

22,121,545












Noninterest income










Mortgage banking revenue

348,561

406,440

164,015

470,783

508,209


919,016

1,034,375


Card and merchant services

333,325

310,082

281,415

314,785

294,243


924,822

837,179


Service charges on deposits

254,754

231,856

235,097

262,583

252,406


721,707

726,783


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

77,570

118,847

23,920

23,398

86,958


220,337

327,354


Loss on sale of investment securities

-

-

-

(442,493)

-


-

-


Other

40,436

25,959

77,870

5,427

5,022


144,265

29,893



Total noninterest income

1,054,646

1,093,184

782,317

634,483

1,146,838


2,930,147

2,955,584












Noninterest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

3,861,631

3,660,059

3,847,202

3,565,344

3,696,105


11,368,892

10,628,758


Occupancy and equipment

913,042

848,881

925,091

906,738

901,283


2,687,014

2,634,801


Data and item processing

668,922

686,375

590,840

624,021

492,294


1,946,137

1,940,667


Legal and professional fees

332,527

366,768

277,977

291,944

242,411


977,272

884,848


FDIC insurance 

166,176

170,937

142,866

206,376

210,789


479,979

601,066


Advertising

91,883

79,253

107,375

78,362

93,129


278,511

227,832


Other 

658,319

604,861

587,891

616,615

553,021


1,851,071

1,638,076



Total noninterest expense

6,692,500

6,417,134

6,479,242

6,289,400

6,189,032


19,588,876

18,556,048












Income before income taxes

2,569,125

3,366,497

2,458,853

2,305,236

2,766,067


8,394,475

6,521,081

Income tax expense

634,729

898,493

576,217

571,853

718,989


2,109,439

1,626,652

Net income

$       1,934,396

$       2,468,004

$       1,882,636

$       1,733,383

$       2,047,078


$       6,285,036

$       4,894,429












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Per Share Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024


9/30/2025

9/30/2024












Earnings per common share










Basic

$                  0.66

$                  0.84

$                  0.64

$                  0.59

$                  0.70


$                  2.15

$                  1.68


Diluted

$                  0.66

$                  0.84

$                  0.64

$                  0.59

$                  0.70


$                  2.13

$                  1.68

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,929,053

2,928,888

2,928,888

2,919,797

2,915,933


2,929,053

2,915,933

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

2,929,012

2,928,888

2,922,624

2,919,677

2,915,933


2,926,865

2,914,975


Diluted

2,952,922

2,944,207

2,937,508

2,934,754

2,927,377


2,946,201

2,920,191

Cash dividends paid per common share

$                  0.08

$                  0.08

$                  0.08

$                  0.06

$                  0.06


$                  0.24

$                  0.18

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Nine Months Ended




9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024


9/30/2025

9/30/2024












Per Share Data










Common shares outstanding 

2,929,053

2,928,888

2,928,888

2,919,797

2,915,933


2,929,053

2,915,933


Book value per share

$                    29.46

$                    28.66

$                    27.72

$                    27.07

$                    26.51


$                      29.46

$                      26.51


Tangible book value per share

$                    28.90

$                    28.09

$                    27.15

$                    26.50

$                    25.94


$                      28.90

$                      25.94












Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)










Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.15 %

12.28 %

12.11 %

12.12 %

12.27 %


12.15 %

12.27 %


Tier 1 capital

12.15 %

12.28 %

12.11 %

12.12 %

12.27 %


12.15 %

12.27 %


Total risk based capital

13.37 %

13.41 %

13.23 %

13.24 %

13.36 %


13.37 %

13.36 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.32 %

9.29 %

9.47 %

9.06 %

8.90 %


9.32 %

8.90 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

7.76 %

7.52 %

7.53 %

7.60 %

6.90 %


7.76 %

6.90 %












Asset Quality Data










Non-accrual loans

$           2,044,469

$           1,442,329

$           1,488,718

$           1,525,759

$           1,566,138


$              2,044,469

$              1,566,138


Non-performing assets

$           2,044,469

$           1,442,329

$           1,488,718

$           1,525,759

$           1,566,138


$              2,044,469

$              1,566,138


Non-performing loans to loans

0.23 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.18 %


0.23 %

0.18 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.14 %


0.19 %

0.14 %


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %


ACL - loans1 to total loans

1.07 %

0.99 %

0.99 %

0.98 %

0.96 %


1.07 %

0.96 %












Other Data











Return on average assets

0.70 %

0.92 %

0.74 %

0.65 %

0.74 %


0.79 %

0.60 %


Return on average equity

8.96 %

11.93 %

9.47 %

8.77 %

10.66 %


10.12 %

8.82 %


Net interest margin 

3.40 %

3.37 %

3.36 %

3.13 %

2.90 %


3.37 %

2.84 %


Yield on interest-earning assets 

5.38 %

5.32 %

5.29 %

5.16 %

5.18 %


5.33 %

5.08 %


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 

2.85 %

2.80 %

2.78 %

2.93 %

3.19 %


2.81 %

3.16 %


Loans to deposits ratio 

91.60 %

89.19 %

92.57 %

93.35 %

90.86 %


91.60 %

90.86 %













1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.



Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
























Three Months Ended




September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024




Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans, including LHFS

$       883,763,296


$  13,086,145


5.89 %


$       868,901,865


$  12,597,796


5.81 %


$       847,572,666


$  12,066,857


5.66 %



Securities

139,178,904


946,231


2.72 %


135,415,559


888,721


2.63 %


135,995,176


773,571


2.28 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

51,010,040


511,786


3.98 %


47,920,689


467,029


3.91 %


86,892,250


1,101,997


5.05 %




1,073,952,240


14,544,162


5.38 %


1,052,238,113


13,953,546


5.32 %


1,070,460,092


13,942,425


5.18 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

22,561,809






23,523,401






23,724,580



























Total Assets

$   1,096,514,049






$   1,075,761,514






$   1,094,184,672

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$       541,428,761


$     3,332,702


2.44 %


$       527,492,595


$     3,146,490


2.39 %


$       534,980,893


$     3,732,942


2.78 %



Time deposits

184,562,867


1,699,080


3.65 %


176,936,573


1,611,704


3.65 %


150,646,399


1,413,916


3.73 %



    Interest-bearing deposits

725,991,628


5,031,782


2.75 %


704,429,168


4,758,194


2.71 %


685,627,293


5,146,858


2.99 %



Borrowings

23,176,928


344,554


5.93 %


27,044,756


356,575


5.28 %


79,985,590


994,702


4.95 %



    Interest-bearing liabilities

749,168,556


5,376,336


2.85 %


731,473,924


5,114,769


2.80 %


765,612,882


6,141,560


3.19 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

255,304,997






254,468,601






244,538,112







Other

6,424,548






6,873,331






7,865,969



























Total Liabilities

1,010,898,101






992,815,856






1,018,016,964



























Cost of Total Deposits





2.03 %






1.99 %






2.20 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-




















  bearing liabilities plus non-




















  interest-bearing deposits)





2.09 %






2.05 %






2.42 %






















Shareholders' equity

85,615,948






82,945,658






76,167,709



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$   1,096,514,049






$   1,075,761,514






$   1,094,184,672



























Net interest income / NIM



$     9,167,826


3.40 %




$     8,838,777


3.37 %




$     7,800,865


2.90 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)


















Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024




Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate









ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:














Loans

$       870,744,610


$  37,912,479


5.82 %


$       837,078,047


$  34,719,540


5.54 %



Securities

136,582,535


2,693,584


2.63 %


136,530,567


2,319,892


2.27 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

38,623,627


1,098,017


3.80 %


85,270,379


3,258,429


5.10 %




1,045,950,772


41,704,080


5.33 %


1,058,878,992


40,297,861


5.08 %
















Noninterest-earning assets

22,167,616






22,107,081





















Total Assets

$   1,068,118,388






$   1,080,986,073



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

$       526,941,332


$     9,443,860


2.40 %


$       533,485,343


$  11,089,043


2.78 %



Time deposits

172,910,792


4,751,847


3.67 %


139,554,338


3,767,413


3.61 %



    Interest-bearing deposits

699,852,124


14,195,707


2.71 %


673,039,681


14,856,456


2.95 %



Borrowings

26,871,375


1,097,434


5.45 %


77,831,713


2,891,766


4.96 %



    Interest-bearing liabilities

726,723,499


15,293,141


2.81 %


750,871,394


17,748,222


3.16 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

251,454,884






249,380,695







Other

6,873,118






7,016,653





















Total Liabilities

985,051,501






1,007,268,742





















Cost of Total Deposits





2.00 %






2.15 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-














  bearing liabilities plus non-














  interest-bearing deposits)





2.09 %






2.37 %
















Shareholders' equity

83,066,887






73,717,331





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$   1,068,118,388






$   1,080,986,073





















Net interest income / NIM



$  26,410,939


3.37 %




$  22,549,639


2.84 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)












As of Period End




9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024









Loans:







Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development 

$           80,671,698

$     67,819,407

$     65,421,754

$     59,761,206

$     64,686,070


Multifamily 

22,749,443

22,989,449

24,142,268

25,185,498

23,437,101


Farmland

29,121,486

32,872,235

32,376,907

32,424,255

30,448,216


Other:







     Owner occupied 

142,991,662

139,335,615

143,451,648

136,172,517

137,266,535


     Non-owner occupied 

170,462,324

164,434,003

163,089,171

159,150,227

154,090,059









Residential, including home equity

314,145,221

307,500,247

298,829,304

296,196,340

297,472,722

Commercial and industrial

135,174,298

132,669,094

131,591,369

134,164,953

135,355,039

Consumer


868,300

847,668

915,551

1,036,859

1,296,915


     Gross loans

896,184,432

868,467,718

859,817,972

844,091,855

844,052,657


     Net deferred loan costs

3,613,598

3,648,411

3,565,742

3,502,115

3,486,431


     Total Loans

$         899,798,030

$  872,116,129

$  863,383,714

$  847,593,970

$  847,539,088









Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$         255,052,436

$  256,355,584

$  247,511,094

$  251,431,084

$  246,907,558

Interest-bearing:







NOW 1

210,272,863

203,461,544

193,760,532

194,682,425

223,884,815


Savings

71,308,729

73,765,147

72,670,367

69,979,571

69,566,114


Money Market

259,265,676

260,797,600

251,803,391

240,320,055

239,982,813


Time


186,442,485

183,470,513

166,967,041

151,593,584

152,458,481


     Total interest-bearing

727,289,753

721,494,804

685,201,331

656,575,635

685,892,223


     Total Deposits

$         982,342,189

$  977,850,388

$  932,712,425

$  908,006,719

$  932,799,781










1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

