Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2023

26 Jul, 2023, 16:00 ET
MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company earned net income of $2.01 million or $0.69 per share compared to $3.89 million or $1.73 per for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income was $616 thousand or $0.21 per share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $1.39 million or $0.48 per share and second quarter 2022 net income of $2.07 million or $0.92 per share.
Earnings for the second quarter were negatively impacted by the continued increase in short-term interest rates, which had an immediate effect on funding costs required to support strong loan growth for the quarter. Interest expense was $4.18 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $936 thousand compared to $3.24 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up $3.55 million when compared to interest expense of $630 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. The increased interest expense was partially off-set by increased interest income, which was $10.30 million for the second quarter of 2023, up from $10.19 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up $2.73 million from $7.56 million for the second quarter of 2022. Overall net interest income decreased from $6.95 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $6.12 million in the second quarter with a corresponding reduction in net interest margin from 3.45% in the first quarter to 2.74% for the second quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 was aided by a one-time recovery of interest income of approximately $433 thousand on a non-accrual loan payoff. Operating expenses decreased $382 thousand from $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.87 million in the second quarter. Lower salary and benefit expense related to performance incentive accruals along with lower occupancy and equipment expense due to a one-time lease termination expense in the first quarter of 2023 accounted for most of the variance.
The Company continued strong asset growth during the second quarter of 2023 going from total assets of $936.6 million as of March 31, 2023 to total assets of $974.3 million as of June 30, 2023. Most of the asset growth resulted from strong loan growth for the quarter with loans growing $39.3 million from $757.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $796.9 million at June 30, 2023. On a year-over-year basis total outstanding loan balances grew $104.1 million or 15.0% compared to June 30, 2022 loan balances of $692.8 million. While loan balances have increased during the past quarter and year, credit quality has remained strong and improved with non-performing assets to total assets going from 0.22% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to 0.20% as of June 30, 2023. Due to improved national and regional economic factors used in the CECL model, the calculated allowance for credit losses to loans ratio as of June 30, 2023 was 1.02%, a decrease of 0.02% when compared to 1.04% as of March 31, 2023. With the loan growth as noted above and corresponding CECL metrics, the provision for credit losses for the second quarter was $260 thousand, an increase of $700 thousand compared to a recovery of credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 of $440 thousand. Funding for the balance sheet growth was predominantly through deposit growth of $35.1 million with deposit balances going from $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023.
Quarterly Highlights – 2Q23 vs 1Q23
- Tangible book value per share increased by $0.02 from $22.84 per share as of March 31, 2023 to $22.86 as of June 30, 2023. The increase resulted from $616 thousand in earnings for the quarter partially off-set by an increased accumulated other comprehensive loss position, which went from an unrealized loss of $9.2 million as of March 31, 2023 to an unrealized loss of $9.6 million as of June 30, 2023.
- Outstanding loan balances increased by $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. Growth was distributed between commercial with $22.6 million in growth, residential mortgage with $14.9 million and consumer/other with $1.8 million in growth.
- Deposit balances increased $35.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to March 31, 2023 going from $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were down $6.4 million for the quarter while interest-bearing deposits increased $41.4 million. Interest-bearing deposit growth included $23.4 million in money market and savings type accounts along with $18.0 million in time deposit growth. The $18.0 million in time deposit growth included $10 million in brokered time deposits.
- Net interest margin was impacted by increased funding costs during the second quarter and dropped to 2.74% for the second quarter from 3.45% in the first quarter of 2023. As noted previously, the first quarter of 2023 included a one-time interest income recovery on a non-accrual loan which paid off during the first quarter. Second quarter margin ranged from 2.80% in April to a low of 2.69% in May before beginning to move higher in June at 2.73% to land at the quarterly average rate of 2.74%.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.02% at June 30, 2023, down .02% from 1.04% as of March 31, 2023. Loan related provision expense of $273 thousand for the quarter, due to strong loan growth, made up most of the ACL provision expense for the quarter. Unfunded commitments decreased for the quarter allowing for a release of $21 thousand in ACL while the provision for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities increased by $8 thousand for the quarter, resulting in a net ACL provision expense of $260 thousand for the second quarter of 2023.
Quarterly Highlights – 2Q23 vs 2Q22
- Tangible book value per share of $22.86 as of June 30, 2023 was an increase of $0.19 per share from $22.67 as of June 30, 2022. Book value per share comparisons on a year-over-year basis includes the impact of increased shares outstanding to 2,905,973 as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2,251,320 as of June 30, 2022 as the result of equity compensation awards and a common stock capital raise in October of 2022.
- Loan balances of $796.9 million as of June 30, 2023 were up $104.1 million or 15.0% on a year-over-year basis compared to June 30, 2022. Growth over the period consisted of approximately $34.3 in commercial, $64.8 million in residential mortgage and $5.0 million in consumer and other loans.
- On a year-over-year basis, deposit balances increased $60.1 million or 7.6% from $790.8 million as of June 30, 2022 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023. While overall deposit balances have increased, higher interest rates on deposit products have resulted in a migration from non-interest bearing demand balances to interest-bearing deposit products. Non-interest bearing demand balances dropped from $294.7 million as of June 30, 2022 to $244.3 million as of June 30, 2023. Interest bearing deposit balances increased during the same time period from $496.1 million at June 30, 2022 to $606.5 million as of June 30, 2023.
- Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.12 million compared to $6.93 million for the second quarter of 2022. While interest income increased by $2.74 million or 36% going from $7.56 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $10.30 million in the second quarter of 2023, interest expense increased 564% going from $630 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $4.18 million in the second quarter of 2023. The steady rate increases by the Federal Reserve over the past year along with increased competition for deposits in the market and deposit mix migration as noted above, led to the increased funding costs.
- Non-interest income was $804 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $507 thousand compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Most of the reduction resulted from lower refinance and secondary residential mortgage activity on a year-over-year basis due to higher market rates for residential mortgage loans and more production going to portfolio balances.
- Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million, an increase of $542 thousand compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Market driven increases in salary and benefit costs, increased data processing fees related to volume and infrastructure improvements and increased legal and professional fees made up most of the year-over-year variance.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2023, for shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023, and payable on August 11, 2023.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
14,946,927
|
$
|
12,821,166
|
$
|
15,393,207
|
$
|
15,829,569
|
$
|
15,495,064
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
14,946,927
|
12,821,166
|
15,393,207
|
15,829,569
|
15,495,064
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
41,460,794
|
43,142,854
|
39,510,486
|
39,352,159
|
38,181,195
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
98,496,558
|
99,914,183
|
101,005,393
|
102,703,746
|
104,434,552
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
(163,259)
|
(155,381)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total securities held-to-maturity
|
98,333,299
|
99,758,802
|
101,005,393
|
102,703,746
|
104,434,552
|
Total securities
|
139,794,093
|
142,901,656
|
140,515,879
|
142,055,905
|
142,615,747
|
Equity securities, at cost
|
1,527,600
|
1,740,100
|
406,400
|
2,281,400
|
593,900
|
Loans
|
796,931,525
|
757,611,496
|
748,450,525
|
727,346,209
|
692,810,899
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(8,112,952)
|
(7,855,981)
|
(7,330,436)
|
(7,524,423)
|
(7,097,516)
|
Loans, net
|
788,818,573
|
749,755,515
|
741,120,089
|
719,821,786
|
685,713,383
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,923,566
|
1,703,221
|
4,725,495
|
2,536,184
|
2,729,626
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
6,805,822
|
6,974,776
|
7,053,532
|
6,594,337
|
6,528,753
|
Right-of-use assets
|
2,615,519
|
2,731,604
|
2,841,736
|
2,989,453
|
2,085,283
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
2,512,795
|
2,405,851
|
2,616,879
|
2,124,769
|
2,263,562
|
Deferred tax assets
|
5,314,018
|
5,264,879
|
5,277,275
|
5,353,435
|
4,917,422
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
6,927,341
|
6,875,378
|
6,817,058
|
6,746,834
|
6,475,884
|
Goodwill
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
Other Assets
|
1,502,676
|
1,789,199
|
1,708,412
|
1,748,574
|
1,487,765
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
974,345,437
|
$
|
936,619,852
|
$
|
930,132,469
|
$
|
909,738,753
|
$
|
872,562,896
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing demand
|
$
|
244,342,167
|
$
|
250,702,470
|
$
|
276,829,209
|
$
|
277,747,419
|
$
|
294,684,219
|
Interest-bearing
|
606,528,210
|
565,130,161
|
562,601,082
|
500,526,922
|
496,127,473
|
Total Deposits
|
850,870,377
|
815,832,631
|
839,430,291
|
778,274,341
|
790,811,692
|
FRB, FHLB, and fed funds borrowings
|
32,000,000
|
30,000,000
|
-
|
53,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
14,887,879
|
14,865,455
|
14,843,030
|
14,820,606
|
14,798,182
|
Lease liabilities
|
2,678,348
|
2,789,614
|
2,908,707
|
3,052,126
|
2,155,281
|
Accrued interest payable
|
273,753
|
440,611
|
236,624
|
382,450
|
176,479
|
Other liabilities
|
5,540,871
|
4,661,833
|
5,572,659
|
7,252,244
|
6,930,947
|
Total Liabilities
|
906,251,228
|
868,590,144
|
862,991,311
|
856,781,767
|
819,872,581
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock, par value $.01; shares authorized 10,000,000;
|
shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and
|
29,060
|
29,060
|
29,060
|
22,513
|
22,513
|
December 31, 2022 were 2,905,973 and September 30, 2022
|
and June 30, 2022 were 2,251,320.
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
40,949,900
|
40,895,863
|
40,861,802
|
28,580,504
|
28,566,129
|
Retained earnings
|
36,729,931
|
36,287,937
|
35,757,761
|
34,429,771
|
32,999,658
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
(9,614,682)
|
(9,183,152)
|
(9,507,465)
|
(10,075,802)
|
(8,897,985)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
68,094,209
|
68,029,708
|
67,141,158
|
52,956,986
|
52,690,315
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
974,345,437
|
$
|
936,619,852
|
$
|
930,132,469
|
$
|
909,738,753
|
$
|
872,562,896
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
9,453,437
|
$
|
9,344,705
|
$
|
6,840,541
|
$
|
18,798,142
|
$
|
13,203,000
|
Securities
|
767,524
|
734,583
|
704,665
|
1,502,107
|
1,347,194
|
Fed funds sold and other
|
81,306
|
109,705
|
17,832
|
191,011
|
32,338
|
Total interest income
|
10,302,267
|
10,188,993
|
7,563,038
|
20,491,260
|
14,582,532
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
3,421,730
|
2,894,188
|
351,887
|
6,315,918
|
685,866
|
Borrowed funds
|
482,469
|
80,458
|
16,173
|
562,927
|
16,173
|
Subordinated debt
|
238,049
|
238,049
|
238,049
|
476,098
|
476,098
|
Other Interest Expense
|
38,017
|
31,145
|
23,874
|
69,162
|
56,608
|
Total interest expense
|
4,180,265
|
3,243,840
|
629,983
|
7,424,106
|
1,234,745
|
Net interest income
|
6,122,002
|
6,945,153
|
6,933,055
|
13,067,154
|
13,347,787
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
260,439
|
(440,391)
|
217,425
|
(179,953)
|
227,558
|
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
5,861,563
|
7,385,544
|
6,715,630
|
13,247,107
|
13,120,229
|
Non-interest income
|
Service charges on deposits
|
187,426
|
187,402
|
196,519
|
374,828
|
354,610
|
Earnings bank owned life insurance
|
43,672
|
50,029
|
(16,784)
|
93,701
|
(15,766)
|
Gain sale of fixed assets
|
-
|
-
|
16,508
|
-
|
16,508
|
Mortgage loan income activity
|
315,193
|
234,445
|
878,041
|
549,638
|
1,659,867
|
Other non-interest income
|
257,221
|
240,645
|
236,352
|
497,867
|
499,893
|
Total non-interest income
|
803,512
|
712,521
|
1,310,636
|
1,516,034
|
2,515,112
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,286,113
|
3,573,621
|
3,068,690
|
6,859,735
|
6,019,184
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
815,251
|
991,946
|
771,166
|
1,807,197
|
1,540,690
|
Legal and professional fees
|
294,626
|
185,509
|
161,210
|
480,135
|
341,906
|
Advertising
|
177,282
|
154,147
|
149,740
|
331,429
|
332,944
|
Data processing
|
688,228
|
800,986
|
600,583
|
1,489,214
|
1,123,184
|
FDIC premiums
|
130,622
|
154,032
|
142,860
|
284,654
|
278,443
|
Loss sale fixed assets
|
-
|
3,058
|
-
|
3,058
|
-
|
Other intangible amortization
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
695
|
Other
|
476,742
|
387,445
|
432,251
|
864,187
|
779,543
|
Total non-interest expense
|
5,868,864
|
6,250,744
|
5,326,500
|
12,119,609
|
10,416,589
|
Income before taxes
|
796,211
|
1,847,321
|
2,699,766
|
2,643,532
|
5,218,752
|
Income tax expense
|
179,858
|
457,259
|
629,153
|
637,117
|
1,327,438
|
Net Income
|
$
|
$616,353
|
$
|
$1,390,062
|
$
|
$2,070,613
|
$
|
$2,006,415
|
$
|
$3,891,314
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
1.73
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
1.73
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Financial Data
|
Income Statement Review
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June, 30
|
March 31,
|
June, 30
|
June, 30
|
June, 30
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest Income
|
$
|
10,302,267
|
$
|
10,188,993
|
$
|
7,563,038
|
20,491,260
|
14,582,532
|
Interest Expense
|
4,180,265
|
3,243,840
|
629,983
|
7,424,106
|
1,234,745
|
Net interest income
|
6,122,002
|
6,945,153
|
6,933,055
|
13,067,154
|
13,347,787
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
260,439
|
(440,391)
|
217,425
|
(179,953)
|
227,558
|
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
$
|
5,861,563
|
$
|
7,385,544
|
$
|
6,715,630
|
13,247,107
|
13,120,229
|
Non-interest income
|
$
|
803,512
|
$
|
712,521
|
$
|
1,310,636
|
1,516,034
|
2,515,112
|
Non-interest expense
|
5,868,864
|
6,250,744
|
5,326,500
|
12,119,609
|
10,416,589
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
4.43 %
|
4.52 %
|
3.64 %
|
4.47 %
|
3.59 %
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
2.67 %
|
2.22 %
|
0.51 %
|
2.45 %
|
0.51 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
84.74 %
|
81.63 %
|
64.61 %
|
83.11 %
|
65.66 %
|
Balance Sheet Review
|
June, 30
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
974,345,437
|
$
|
936,619,852
|
$
|
872,562,896
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
788,818,573
|
749,755,515
|
685,713,383
|
Goodwill
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
Deposits
|
850,870,377
|
815,832,631
|
790,811,692
|
Shareholder's equity
|
68,094,209
|
68,029,708
|
52,690,315
|
Asset Quality Review
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
1,929,248
|
$
|
2,082,556
|
$
|
1,880,200
|
Non-performing assets
|
$
|
1,929,248
|
$
|
2,082,556
|
$
|
1,880,200
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.20 %
|
%
|
0.22 %
|
%
|
0.22 %
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
0.24 %
|
%
|
0.27 %
|
%
|
0.27 %
|
Summary of Operating Results
|
For theThree Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June, 30
|
June, 30
|
June, 30
|
June, 30
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Pre-provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax net income
|
$
|
1,056,650
|
$
|
2,917,191
|
$
|
2,463,580
|
$
|
5,446,310
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax
|
260,439
|
217,425
|
(179,953)
|
227,558
|
Tax expense
|
179,858
|
629,153
|
637,117
|
1,327,438
|
Net Income
|
$
|
616,353
|
$
|
2,070,613
|
$
|
2,006,415
|
$
|
3,891,314
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Charge-offs
|
$
|
19,984
|
$
|
7,095
|
$
|
19,984
|
$
|
7,108
|
(Recoveries)
|
(3,000)
|
(34,134)
|
(6,000)
|
(37,669)
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
16,984
|
$
|
(27,039)
|
$
|
13,984
|
$
|
(30,561)
|
Per Common Share Data
|
Common shares outstanding
|
2,905,973
|
2,251,320
|
2,905,973
|
2,251,320
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
2,905,973
|
2,251,320
|
2,905,973
|
2,251,320
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
2,935,489
|
2,251,320
|
2,929,673
|
2,251,320
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
1.73
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
1.73
|
Dividend paid
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.08
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
23.43
|
$
|
23.40
|
$
|
23.43
|
$
|
23.40
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
22.86
|
$
|
22.67
|
$
|
22.86
|
$
|
22.67
|
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
|
Return on average assets
|
0.09 %
|
%
|
0.97 %
|
%
|
0.43 %
|
%
|
0.94 %
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
1.21 %
|
%
|
15.99 %
|
%
|
5.91 %
|
%
|
14.47 %
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.02 %
|
%
|
1.03 %
|
%
|
1.02 %
|
%
|
1.03 %
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
0.24 %
|
%
|
0.27 %
|
%
|
0.24 %
|
%
|
0.27 %
|
%
|
Net Charge-offs to total loans
|
0.00 %
|
%
|
0.00 %
|
%
|
0.00 %
|
%
|
0.00 %
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
|
11.95 %
|
%
|
10.90 %
|
%
|
11.95 %
|
%
|
10.90 %
|
%
|
Tier1 capital
|
11.95 %
|
%
|
10.90 %
|
%
|
11.95 %
|
%
|
10.90 %
|
%
|
Total risk based capital
|
13.12 %
|
%
|
12.03 %
|
%
|
13.12 %
|
%
|
12.03 %
|
%
|
Tier-1 leverage ratio
|
9.52 %
|
%
|
8.73 %
|
%
|
9.52 %
|
%
|
8.73 %
|
%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
7.20 %
|
%
|
6.10 %
|
%
|
7.26 %
|
%
|
6.46 %
|
%
|
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
|
6.83 %
|
%
|
5.86 %
|
%
|
6.83 %
|
%
|
5.86 %
|
%
|
Net interest margin (bank only)
|
2.74 %
|
%
|
3.45 %
|
%
|
2.96 %
|
%
|
3.40 %
|
%
|
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
|
93.66 %
|
%
|
87.95 %
|
%
|
93.66 %
|
%
|
87.95 %
|
%
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Share this article