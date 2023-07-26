Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2023

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company earned net income of $2.01 million or $0.69 per share compared to $3.89 million or $1.73 per for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income was $616 thousand or $0.21 per share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $1.39 million or $0.48 per share and second quarter 2022 net income of $2.07 million or $0.92 per share.

Earnings for the second quarter were negatively impacted by the continued increase in short-term interest rates, which had an immediate effect on funding costs required to support strong loan growth for the quarter. Interest expense was $4.18 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $936 thousand compared to $3.24 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up $3.55 million when compared to interest expense of $630 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. The increased interest expense was partially off-set by increased interest income, which was $10.30 million for the second quarter of 2023, up from $10.19 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up $2.73 million from $7.56 million for the second quarter of 2022. Overall net interest income decreased from $6.95 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $6.12 million in the second quarter with a corresponding reduction in net interest margin from 3.45% in the first quarter to 2.74% for the second quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 was aided by a one-time recovery of interest income of approximately $433 thousand on a non-accrual loan payoff. Operating expenses decreased $382 thousand from $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.87 million in the second quarter. Lower salary and benefit expense related to performance incentive accruals along with lower occupancy and equipment expense due to a one-time lease termination expense in the first quarter of 2023 accounted for most of the variance.

The Company continued strong asset growth during the second quarter of 2023 going from total assets of $936.6 million as of March 31, 2023 to total assets of $974.3 million as of June 30, 2023. Most of the asset growth resulted from strong loan growth for the quarter with loans growing $39.3 million from $757.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $796.9 million at June 30, 2023. On a year-over-year basis total outstanding loan balances grew $104.1 million or 15.0% compared to June 30, 2022 loan balances of $692.8 million. While loan balances have increased during the past quarter and year, credit quality has remained strong and improved with non-performing assets to total assets going from 0.22% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to 0.20% as of June 30, 2023. Due to improved national and regional economic factors used in the CECL model, the calculated allowance for credit losses to loans ratio as of June 30, 2023 was 1.02%, a decrease of 0.02% when compared to 1.04% as of March 31, 2023. With the loan growth as noted above and corresponding CECL metrics, the provision for credit losses for the second quarter was $260 thousand, an increase of $700 thousand compared to a recovery of credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 of $440 thousand. Funding for the balance sheet growth was predominantly through deposit growth of $35.1 million with deposit balances going from $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q23 vs 1Q23

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.02 from $22.84 per share as of March 31, 2023 to $22.86 as of June 30, 2023 . The increase resulted from $616 thousand in earnings for the quarter partially off-set by an increased accumulated other comprehensive loss position, which went from an unrealized loss of $9.2 million as of March 31, 2023 to an unrealized loss of $9.6 million as of June 30, 2023 .

The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.02% at June 30, 2023 , down .02% from 1.04% as of March 31, 2023 . Loan related provision expense of $273 thousand for the quarter, due to strong loan growth, made up most of the ACL provision expense for the quarter. Unfunded commitments decreased for the quarter allowing for a release of $21 thousand in ACL while the provision for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities increased by $8 thousand for the quarter, resulting in a net ACL provision expense of $260 thousand for the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q23 vs 2Q22

Tangible book value per share of $22.86 as of June 30, 2023 was an increase of $0.19 per share from $22.67 as of June 30, 2022 . Book value per share comparisons on a year-over-year basis includes the impact of increased shares outstanding to 2,905,973 as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2,251,320 as of June 30, 2022 as the result of equity compensation awards and a common stock capital raise in October of 2022.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2023, for shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023, and payable on August 11, 2023.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,





2023

2023

2022

2022

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 14,946,927 $ 12,821,166 $ 15,393,207 $ 15,829,569 $ 15,495,064

Total cash and cash equivalents

14,946,927

12,821,166

15,393,207

15,829,569

15,495,064























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

41,460,794

43,142,854

39,510,486

39,352,159

38,181,195























Securities held-to-maturity

98,496,558

99,914,183

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552

Less: allowance for credit losses

(163,259)

(155,381)

-

-

-

Total securities held-to-maturity

98,333,299

99,758,802

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552

























Total securities

139,794,093

142,901,656

140,515,879

142,055,905

142,615,747























Equity securities, at cost

1,527,600

1,740,100

406,400

2,281,400

593,900























Loans

796,931,525

757,611,496

748,450,525

727,346,209

692,810,899 Less allowance for credit losses

(8,112,952)

(7,855,981)

(7,330,436)

(7,524,423)

(7,097,516)

Loans, net

788,818,573

749,755,515

741,120,089

719,821,786

685,713,383























Loans held for sale

1,923,566

1,703,221

4,725,495

2,536,184

2,729,626 Premises and equipment, net

6,805,822

6,974,776

7,053,532

6,594,337

6,528,753 Right-of-use assets

2,615,519

2,731,604

2,841,736

2,989,453

2,085,283 Accrued interest receivable

2,512,795

2,405,851

2,616,879

2,124,769

2,263,562 Deferred tax assets

5,314,018

5,264,879

5,277,275

5,353,435

4,917,422 Bank-owned life insurance

6,927,341

6,875,378

6,817,058

6,746,834

6,475,884 Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507 Other Assets

1,502,676

1,789,199

1,708,412

1,748,574

1,487,765

Total Assets $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 244,342,167 $ 250,702,470 $ 276,829,209 $ 277,747,419 $ 294,684,219 Interest-bearing

606,528,210

565,130,161

562,601,082

500,526,922

496,127,473

Total Deposits

850,870,377

815,832,631

839,430,291

778,274,341

790,811,692























FRB, FHLB, and fed funds borrowings

32,000,000

30,000,000

-

53,000,000

5,000,000 Subordinated debt, net

14,887,879

14,865,455

14,843,030

14,820,606

14,798,182 Lease liabilities

2,678,348

2,789,614

2,908,707

3,052,126

2,155,281 Accrued interest payable

273,753

440,611

236,624

382,450

176,479 Other liabilities

5,540,871

4,661,833

5,572,659

7,252,244

6,930,947

Total Liabilities

906,251,228

868,590,144

862,991,311

856,781,767

819,872,581























Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, par value $.01; shares authorized 10,000,000;





















shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and

29,060

29,060

29,060

22,513

22,513

December 31, 2022 were 2,905,973 and September 30, 2022





















and June 30, 2022 were 2,251,320.











































Additional paid-in-capital

40,949,900

40,895,863

40,861,802

28,580,504

28,566,129 Retained earnings

36,729,931

36,287,937

35,757,761

34,429,771

32,999,658 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(9,614,682)

(9,183,152)

(9,507,465)

(10,075,802)

(8,897,985)

Total Shareholders' Equity

68,094,209

68,029,708

67,141,158

52,956,986

52,690,315

























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2023

2023

2022

2023

2022























Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 9,453,437 $ 9,344,705 $ 6,840,541 $ 18,798,142 $ 13,203,000

Securities

767,524

734,583

704,665

1,502,107

1,347,194

Fed funds sold and other

81,306

109,705

17,832

191,011

32,338

Total interest income

10,302,267

10,188,993

7,563,038

20,491,260

14,582,532























Interest Expense





















Deposits

3,421,730

2,894,188

351,887

6,315,918

685,866

Borrowed funds

482,469

80,458

16,173

562,927

16,173

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,049

238,049

476,098

476,098

Other Interest Expense

38,017

31,145

23,874

69,162

56,608

Total interest expense

4,180,265

3,243,840

629,983

7,424,106

1,234,745























Net interest income

6,122,002

6,945,153

6,933,055

13,067,154

13,347,787 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

260,439

(440,391)

217,425

(179,953)

227,558 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

5,861,563

7,385,544

6,715,630

13,247,107

13,120,229























Non-interest income





















Service charges on deposits

187,426

187,402

196,519

374,828

354,610

Earnings bank owned life insurance

43,672

50,029

(16,784)

93,701

(15,766)

Gain sale of fixed assets

-

-

16,508

-

16,508

Mortgage loan income activity

315,193

234,445

878,041

549,638

1,659,867

Other non-interest income

257,221

240,645

236,352

497,867

499,893

Total non-interest income

803,512

712,521

1,310,636

1,516,034

2,515,112























Non-interest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

3,286,113

3,573,621

3,068,690

6,859,735

6,019,184

Occupancy and equipment

815,251

991,946

771,166

1,807,197

1,540,690

Legal and professional fees

294,626

185,509

161,210

480,135

341,906

Advertising

177,282

154,147

149,740

331,429

332,944

Data processing

688,228

800,986

600,583

1,489,214

1,123,184

FDIC premiums

130,622

154,032

142,860

284,654

278,443

Loss sale fixed assets

-

3,058

-

3,058

-

Other intangible amortization

-

-

-

-

695

Other

476,742

387,445

432,251

864,187

779,543

Total non-interest expense

5,868,864

6,250,744

5,326,500

12,119,609

10,416,589 Income before taxes

796,211

1,847,321

2,699,766

2,643,532

5,218,752 Income tax expense

179,858

457,259

629,153

637,117

1,327,438 Net Income $ $616,353 $ $1,390,062 $ $2,070,613 $ $2,006,415 $ $3,891,314























Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.69 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.68 $ 1.73

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data





















Income Statement Review













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June, 30

March 31,

June, 30

June, 30

June, 30



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















Interest Income $ 10,302,267 $ 10,188,993 $ 7,563,038

20,491,260

14,582,532 Interest Expense

4,180,265

3,243,840

629,983

7,424,106

1,234,745 Net interest income

6,122,002

6,945,153

6,933,055

13,067,154

13,347,787 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

260,439

(440,391)

217,425

(179,953)

227,558 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 5,861,563 $ 7,385,544 $ 6,715,630

13,247,107

13,120,229





















Non-interest income $ 803,512 $ 712,521 $ 1,310,636

1,516,034

2,515,112 Non-interest expense

5,868,864

6,250,744

5,326,500

12,119,609

10,416,589





















Yield on interest-earning assets

4.43 %

4.52 %

3.64 %

4.47 %

3.59 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.67 %

2.22 %

0.51 %

2.45 %

0.51 % Efficiency ratio

84.74 %

81.63 %

64.61 %

83.11 %

65.66 %





















Balance Sheet Review













































June, 30

March 31,

June 30,











2023

2023

2022











(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





























Total assets $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852 $ 872,562,896







Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

788,818,573

749,755,515

685,713,383







Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507







Deposits

850,870,377

815,832,631

790,811,692







Shareholder's equity

68,094,209

68,029,708

52,690,315



















































Asset Quality Review



















Non-accrual loans $ 1,929,248 $ 2,082,556 $ 1,880,200







Non-performing assets $ 1,929,248 $ 2,082,556 $ 1,880,200



















































Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20 % % 0.22 % % 0.22 %







Non-performing assets to total loans

0.24 % % 0.27 % % 0.27 %





























Summary of Operating Results













































For theThree Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended







June, 30

June, 30

June, 30

June, 30







2023

2022

2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Pre-provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax net income $ 1,056,650 $ 2,917,191 $ 2,463,580 $ 5,446,310



Provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax

260,439

217,425

(179,953)

227,558



Tax expense

179,858

629,153

637,117

1,327,438



Net Income $ 616,353 $ 2,070,613 $ 2,006,415 $ 3,891,314

























(dollars in thousands)



















Charge-offs $ 19,984 $ 7,095 $ 19,984 $ 7,108



(Recoveries)

(3,000)

(34,134)

(6,000)

(37,669)



Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 16,984 $ (27,039) $ 13,984 $ (30,561)

























Per Common Share Data









































Common shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,251,320

2,905,973

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,251,320

2,905,973

2,251,320



Diluted shares outstanding

2,935,489

2,251,320

2,929,673

2,251,320

























Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.92 $ 0.69 $ 1.73



Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.92 $ 0.68 $ 1.73



Dividend paid $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.08

























Book value per share $ 23.43 $ 23.40 $ 23.43 $ 23.40



Tangible book value per share $ 22.86 $ 22.67 $ 22.86 $ 22.67

























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)









































Return on average assets

0.09 % % 0.97 % % 0.43 % % 0.94 % %

Return on average equity

1.21 % % 15.99 % % 5.91 % % 14.47 % %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02 % % 1.03 % % 1.02 % % 1.03 % %

Non-performing assets to total loans

0.24 % % 0.27 % % 0.24 % % 0.27 % %

Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00 % % 0.00 % % 0.00 % % 0.00 % %

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.95 % % 10.90 % % 11.95 % % 10.90 % %

Tier1 capital

11.95 % % 10.90 % % 11.95 % % 10.90 % %

Total risk based capital

13.12 % % 12.03 % % 13.12 % % 12.03 % %

Tier-1 leverage ratio

9.52 % % 8.73 % % 9.52 % % 8.73 % %

Average equity to average assets

7.20 % % 6.10 % % 7.26 % % 6.46 % %

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

6.83 % % 5.86 % % 6.83 % % 5.86 % %

Net interest margin (bank only)

2.74 % % 3.45 % % 2.96 % % 3.40 % %

Loans to deposits - (EOP)

93.66 % % 87.95 % % 93.66 % % 87.95 % %



