Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2023

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 16:00 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company earned net income of $2.01 million or $0.69 per share compared to $3.89 million or $1.73 per for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income was $616 thousand or $0.21 per share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $1.39 million or $0.48 per share and second quarter 2022 net income of $2.07 million or $0.92 per share.  

Earnings for the second quarter were negatively impacted by the continued increase in short-term interest rates, which had an immediate effect on funding costs required to support strong loan growth for the quarter.  Interest expense was $4.18 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $936 thousand compared to $3.24 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up $3.55 million when compared to interest expense of $630 thousand for the second quarter of 2022.  The increased interest expense was partially off-set by increased interest income, which was $10.30 million for the second quarter of 2023, up from $10.19 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up $2.73 million from $7.56 million for the second quarter of 2022.  Overall net interest income decreased from $6.95 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $6.12 million in the second quarter with a corresponding reduction in net interest margin from 3.45% in the first quarter to 2.74% for the second quarter of 2023.  The first quarter of 2023 was aided by a one-time recovery of interest income of approximately $433 thousand on a non-accrual loan payoff.  Operating expenses decreased $382 thousand from $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2023  to $5.87 million in the second quarter.  Lower salary and benefit expense related to performance incentive accruals along with lower occupancy and equipment expense due to a one-time lease termination expense in the first quarter of 2023 accounted for most of the variance.

The Company continued strong asset growth during the second quarter of 2023 going from total assets of $936.6 million as of March 31, 2023 to total assets of $974.3 million as of June 30, 2023.  Most of the asset growth resulted from strong loan growth for the quarter with loans growing $39.3 million from $757.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $796.9 million at June 30, 2023.  On a year-over-year basis total outstanding loan balances grew $104.1 million or 15.0% compared to June 30, 2022 loan balances of $692.8 million.  While loan balances have increased during the past quarter and year, credit quality has remained strong and improved with non-performing assets to total assets going from 0.22% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to 0.20% as of June 30, 2023.   Due to improved national and regional economic factors used in the CECL model, the calculated allowance for credit losses to loans ratio as of June 30, 2023 was 1.02%, a decrease of 0.02% when compared to 1.04% as of March 31, 2023.  With the loan growth as noted above and corresponding CECL metrics, the provision for credit losses for the second quarter was $260 thousand, an increase of $700 thousand compared to a recovery of credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 of $440 thousand. Funding for the balance sheet growth was predominantly through deposit growth of $35.1 million with deposit balances going from $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023.   

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q23 vs 1Q23

  • Tangible book value per share increased by $0.02 from $22.84 per share as of March 31, 2023 to $22.86 as of June 30, 2023. The increase resulted from $616 thousand in earnings for the quarter partially off-set by an increased accumulated other comprehensive loss position, which went from an unrealized loss of $9.2 million as of March 31, 2023 to an unrealized loss of $9.6 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Outstanding loan balances increased by $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. Growth was distributed between commercial with $22.6 million in growth, residential mortgage with $14.9 million and consumer/other with $1.8 million in growth.
  • Deposit balances increased $35.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to March 31, 2023 going from $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were down $6.4 million for the quarter while interest-bearing deposits increased $41.4 million. Interest-bearing deposit growth included $23.4 million in money market and savings type accounts along with $18.0 million in time deposit growth. The $18.0 million in time deposit growth included $10 million in brokered time deposits.
  • Net interest margin was impacted by increased funding costs during the second quarter and dropped to 2.74% for the second quarter from 3.45% in the first quarter of 2023. As noted previously, the first quarter of 2023 included a one-time interest income recovery on a non-accrual loan which paid off during the first quarter. Second quarter margin ranged from 2.80% in April to a low of 2.69% in May before beginning to move higher in June at 2.73% to land at the quarterly average rate of 2.74%.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.02% at June 30, 2023, down .02% from 1.04% as of March 31, 2023. Loan related provision expense of $273 thousand for the quarter, due to strong loan growth, made up most of the ACL provision expense for the quarter. Unfunded commitments decreased for the quarter allowing for a release of $21 thousand in ACL while the provision for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities increased by $8 thousand for the quarter, resulting in a net ACL provision expense of $260 thousand for the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q23 vs 2Q22

  • Tangible book value per share of $22.86 as of June 30, 2023 was an increase of $0.19 per share from $22.67 as of June 30, 2022. Book value per share comparisons on a year-over-year basis includes the impact of increased shares outstanding to 2,905,973 as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2,251,320 as of June 30, 2022 as the result of equity compensation awards and a common stock capital raise in October of 2022.
  • Loan balances of $796.9 million as of June 30, 2023 were up $104.1 million or 15.0% on a year-over-year basis compared to June 30, 2022. Growth over the period consisted of approximately $34.3 in commercial, $64.8 million in residential mortgage and $5.0 million in consumer and other loans.
  • On a year-over-year basis, deposit balances increased $60.1 million or 7.6% from $790.8 million as of June 30, 2022 to $850.9 million as of June 30, 2023. While overall deposit balances have increased, higher interest rates on deposit products have resulted in a migration from non-interest bearing demand balances to interest-bearing deposit products. Non-interest bearing demand balances dropped from $294.7 million as of June 30, 2022 to $244.3 million as of June 30, 2023. Interest bearing deposit balances increased during the same time period from $496.1 million at June 30, 2022 to $606.5 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.12 million compared to $6.93 million for the second quarter of 2022. While interest income increased by $2.74 million or 36% going from $7.56 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $10.30 million in the second quarter of 2023, interest expense increased 564% going from $630 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $4.18 million in the second quarter of 2023. The steady rate increases by the Federal Reserve over the past year along with increased competition for deposits in the market and deposit mix migration as noted above, led to the increased funding costs.
  • Non-interest income was $804 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $507 thousand compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Most of the reduction resulted from lower refinance and secondary residential mortgage activity on a year-over-year basis due to higher market rates for residential mortgage loans and more production going to portfolio balances.
  • Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million, an increase of $542 thousand compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Market driven increases in salary and benefit costs, increased data processing fees related to volume and infrastructure improvements and increased legal and professional fees made up most of the year-over-year variance.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2023, for shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023, and payable on August 11, 2023.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)












Assets









Cash and due from banks

$

14,946,927

$

12,821,166

$

15,393,207

$

15,829,569

$

15,495,064

Total cash and cash equivalents

14,946,927

12,821,166

15,393,207

15,829,569

15,495,064












Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

41,460,794

43,142,854

39,510,486

39,352,159

38,181,195












Securities held-to-maturity

98,496,558

99,914,183

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552

Less: allowance for credit losses

(163,259)

(155,381)

-

-

-

Total securities held-to-maturity

98,333,299

99,758,802

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552













Total securities

139,794,093

142,901,656

140,515,879

142,055,905

142,615,747












Equity securities, at cost

1,527,600

1,740,100

406,400

2,281,400

593,900












Loans

796,931,525

757,611,496

748,450,525

727,346,209

692,810,899

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,112,952)

(7,855,981)

(7,330,436)

(7,524,423)

(7,097,516)

Loans, net

788,818,573

749,755,515

741,120,089

719,821,786

685,713,383












Loans held for sale

1,923,566

1,703,221

4,725,495

2,536,184

2,729,626

Premises and equipment, net

6,805,822

6,974,776

7,053,532

6,594,337

6,528,753

Right-of-use assets

2,615,519

2,731,604

2,841,736

2,989,453

2,085,283

Accrued interest receivable

2,512,795

2,405,851

2,616,879

2,124,769

2,263,562

Deferred tax assets

5,314,018

5,264,879

5,277,275

5,353,435

4,917,422

Bank-owned life insurance

6,927,341

6,875,378

6,817,058

6,746,834

6,475,884

Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

Other Assets

1,502,676

1,789,199

1,708,412

1,748,574

1,487,765

Total Assets

$

974,345,437

$

936,619,852

$

930,132,469

$

909,738,753

$

872,562,896












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Liabilities









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing demand

$

244,342,167

$

250,702,470

$

276,829,209

$

277,747,419

$

294,684,219

Interest-bearing

606,528,210

565,130,161

562,601,082

500,526,922

496,127,473

Total Deposits

850,870,377

815,832,631

839,430,291

778,274,341

790,811,692












FRB, FHLB, and fed funds borrowings

32,000,000

30,000,000

-

53,000,000

5,000,000

Subordinated debt, net

14,887,879

14,865,455

14,843,030

14,820,606

14,798,182

Lease liabilities

2,678,348

2,789,614

2,908,707

3,052,126

2,155,281

Accrued interest payable

273,753

440,611

236,624

382,450

176,479

Other liabilities

5,540,871

4,661,833

5,572,659

7,252,244

6,930,947

Total Liabilities

906,251,228

868,590,144

862,991,311

856,781,767

819,872,581












Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, par value $.01; shares authorized 10,000,000; 










shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and

29,060

29,060

29,060

22,513

22,513

December 31, 2022 were 2,905,973 and September 30, 2022 










and June 30, 2022  were 2,251,320.





















Additional paid-in-capital

40,949,900

40,895,863

40,861,802

28,580,504

28,566,129

Retained earnings

36,729,931

36,287,937

35,757,761

34,429,771

32,999,658

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(9,614,682)

(9,183,152)

(9,507,465)

(10,075,802)

(8,897,985)

Total Shareholders' Equity

68,094,209

68,029,708

67,141,158

52,956,986

52,690,315













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

974,345,437

$

936,619,852

$

930,132,469

$

909,738,753

$

872,562,896

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$

9,453,437

$

9,344,705

$

6,840,541

$

18,798,142

$

13,203,000

Securities

767,524

734,583

704,665

1,502,107

1,347,194

Fed funds sold and other

81,306

109,705

17,832

191,011

32,338

     Total interest income

10,302,267

10,188,993

7,563,038

20,491,260

14,582,532












Interest Expense










Deposits

3,421,730

2,894,188

351,887

6,315,918

685,866

Borrowed funds

482,469

80,458

16,173

562,927

16,173

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,049

238,049

476,098

476,098

Other Interest Expense

38,017

31,145

23,874

69,162

56,608

     Total interest expense

4,180,265

3,243,840

629,983

7,424,106

1,234,745












Net interest income

6,122,002

6,945,153

6,933,055

13,067,154

13,347,787

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

260,439

(440,391)

217,425

(179,953)

227,558

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

5,861,563

7,385,544

6,715,630

13,247,107

13,120,229












Non-interest income










Service charges on deposits

187,426

187,402

196,519

374,828

354,610

Earnings bank owned life insurance

43,672

50,029

(16,784)

93,701

(15,766)

Gain sale of fixed assets

-

-

16,508

-

16,508

Mortgage loan income activity

315,193

234,445

878,041

549,638

1,659,867

Other non-interest income

257,221

240,645

236,352

497,867

499,893

     Total non-interest income

803,512

712,521

1,310,636

1,516,034

2,515,112












Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

3,286,113

3,573,621

3,068,690

6,859,735

6,019,184

Occupancy and equipment

815,251

991,946

771,166

1,807,197

1,540,690

Legal and professional fees

294,626

185,509

161,210

480,135

341,906

Advertising

177,282

154,147

149,740

331,429

332,944

Data processing

688,228

800,986

600,583

1,489,214

1,123,184

FDIC premiums

130,622

154,032

142,860

284,654

278,443

Loss sale fixed assets

-

3,058

-

3,058

-

Other intangible amortization

-

-

-

-

695

Other

476,742

387,445

432,251

864,187

779,543

     Total non-interest expense

5,868,864

6,250,744

5,326,500

12,119,609

10,416,589

Income before taxes

796,211

1,847,321

2,699,766

2,643,532

5,218,752

Income tax expense

179,858

457,259

629,153

637,117

1,327,438

Net Income

$

$616,353

$

$1,390,062

$

$2,070,613

$

$2,006,415

$

$3,891,314












Basic earnings per share

$

0.21

$

0.48

$

0.92

$

0.69

$

1.73

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.21

$

0.48

$

0.92

$

0.68

$

1.73

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data











Income Statement Review






















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June, 30

March 31,

June, 30

June, 30

June, 30


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Interest Income

$

10,302,267

$

10,188,993

$

7,563,038

20,491,260

14,582,532

Interest Expense

4,180,265

3,243,840

629,983

7,424,106

1,234,745

Net interest income

6,122,002

6,945,153

6,933,055

13,067,154

13,347,787

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

260,439

(440,391)

217,425

(179,953)

227,558

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

$

5,861,563

$

7,385,544

$

6,715,630

13,247,107

13,120,229











Non-interest income

$

803,512

$

712,521

$

1,310,636

1,516,034

2,515,112

Non-interest expense

5,868,864

6,250,744

5,326,500

12,119,609

10,416,589











Yield on interest-earning assets

4.43 %

4.52 %

3.64 %

4.47 %

3.59 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.67 %

2.22 %

0.51 %

2.45 %

0.51 %

Efficiency ratio

84.74 %

81.63 %

64.61 %

83.11 %

65.66 %











Balance Sheet Review






















June, 30

March 31,

June 30,





2023

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)














Total assets

$

974,345,437

$

936,619,852

$

872,562,896



Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

788,818,573

749,755,515

685,713,383



Goodwill 

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507



Deposits

850,870,377

815,832,631

790,811,692



Shareholder's equity

68,094,209

68,029,708

52,690,315

























Asset Quality Review









Non-accrual loans

$

1,929,248

$

2,082,556

$

1,880,200



Non-performing assets

$

1,929,248

$

2,082,556

$

1,880,200

























Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20 %

%

0.22 %

%

0.22 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.24 %

%

0.27 %

%

0.27 %














Summary of Operating Results






















For theThree Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June, 30

June, 30

June, 30

June, 30



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)












Pre-provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax net income

$

1,056,650

$

2,917,191

$

2,463,580

$

5,446,310

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax

260,439

217,425

(179,953)

227,558

Tax expense

179,858

629,153

637,117

1,327,438

Net Income

$

616,353

$

2,070,613

$

2,006,415

$

3,891,314












(dollars in thousands)









Charge-offs

$

19,984

$

7,095

$

19,984

$

7,108

(Recoveries)

(3,000)

(34,134)

(6,000)

(37,669)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) 

$

16,984

$

(27,039)

$

13,984

$

(30,561)












Per Common Share Data




















Common shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,251,320

2,905,973

2,251,320

Weighted average shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,251,320

2,905,973

2,251,320

Diluted shares outstanding

2,935,489

2,251,320

2,929,673

2,251,320












Basic earnings per share

$

0.21

$

0.92

$

0.69

$

1.73

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.21

$

0.92

$

0.68

$

1.73

Dividend paid

$

0.06

$

0.04

$

0.12

$

0.08












Book value per share

$

23.43

$

23.40

$

23.43

$

23.40

Tangible book value per share

$

22.86

$

22.67

$

22.86

$

22.67












Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)




















Return on average assets

0.09 %

%

0.97 %

%

0.43 %

%

0.94 %

%

Return on average equity

1.21 %

%

15.99 %

%

5.91 %

%

14.47 %

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02 %

%

1.03 %

%

1.02 %

%

1.03 %

%

Non-performing assets to total loans

0.24 %

%

0.27 %

%

0.24 %

%

0.27 %

%

Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

%

0.00 %

%

0.00 %

%

0.00 %

%

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 

11.95 %

%

10.90 %

%

11.95 %

%

10.90 %

%

Tier1 capital

11.95 %

%

10.90 %

%

11.95 %

%

10.90 %

%

Total risk based capital

13.12 %

%

12.03 %

%

13.12 %

%

12.03 %

%

Tier-1 leverage ratio

9.52 %

%

8.73 %

%

9.52 %

%

8.73 %

%

Average equity to average assets

7.20 %

%

6.10 %

%

7.26 %

%

6.46 %

%

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

6.83 %

%

5.86 %

%

6.83 %

%

5.86 %

%

Net interest margin (bank only)

2.74 %

%

3.45 %

%

2.96 %

%

3.40 %

%

Loans to deposits - (EOP)

93.66 %

%

87.95 %

%

93.66 %

%

87.95 %

%

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2023

