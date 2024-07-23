Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $36 thousand, or 2.6%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, representing an increase of $841 thousand, or 41.9%, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $102.5 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $116.8 million since June 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40%. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $51.0 million and $76.8 million since December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $58.5 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $18.5 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and money market accounts declined by $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively. Loans grew to $841.0 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $28.1 million, or 6.9% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $44.1 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2023. Growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate of $23.2 million and in residential real estate, including home equity loans, of $10.1 million, offset by a decline in owner occupied commercial mortgages of $6.1 million accounted for net loan growth year-to-date 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.1 million in the second quarter 2023, $7.2 million in the first quarter 2024 and $7.5 million in the second quarter 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.65%, 2.80% and 2.83% during the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.62% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.83% in the second quarter of 2024. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $928.0 million in the second quarter 2023 to $1.04 billion in the first quarter 2024 and $1.07 billion in the second quarter 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 – Noninterest income declined $137 thousand during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance declined $183 thousand as the first quarter included the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $58 thousand with a modest increase in mortgage origination and sale activity.

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 – Noninterest income increased $34 thousand. Fee income associated with cash management services (included in Service charges on deposits) accounted for the increase.

Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 – Noninterest income increased $295 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Service charges on deposits increased $99 thousand with cash management services accounting for $78 thousand of the increase. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $147 thousand with the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 – Noninterest expense increased $179 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $244 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased health insurance costs of $83 thousand and increased costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $132 thousand related to increased deferred compensation plan earnings and the annual vesting of benefits.

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 – Noninterest expense increased $405 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $302 thousand, an increase in FDIC insurance of $75 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $59 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to an increase in costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $152 thousand and a decline in the deferral of costs of $132 thousand associated with lower loan origination activity in second quarter of 2024. FDIC insurance increased with the growth in deposits and an increase in the assessment rate. Legal and professional fees increased due to timing differences of activities in the normal course of business.

Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 – Noninterest expense increased $250 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance of $106 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.59% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.16% on June 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of August 2, 2024, and payable on August 9, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries























Balance Sheets (unaudited)































As of Period End





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 91,988,101 $ 76,807,485 $ 16,664,061 $ 36,448,539 $ 14,946,927

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 39,518,549 40,267,761 40,927,086 39,917,313 41,460,794

Securities held-to-maturity 93,944,321 95,152,132 96,111,626 97,217,237 98,496,558



Less allowance for credit losses 118,787 126,943 103,949 147,457 163,259



Total securities held-to-maturity 93,825,534 95,025,189 96,007,677 97,069,780 98,333,299



















Total securities 133,344,083 135,292,950 136,934,763 136,987,093 139,794,093

Equity securities, at cost 1,404,600 1,404,600 1,363,600 1,363,600 1,527,600

Loans 841,043,351 830,604,389 812,932,872 798,035,073 796,931,525



Less allowance for loan credit losses 8,186,862 8,032,597 7,742,297 7,337,327 8,112,952



Loans, net 832,856,489 822,571,792 805,190,575 790,697,746 788,818,573

Loans held for sale 4,739,191 1,443,270 1,651,118 2,879,397 1,923,566

Premises and equipment 6,010,649 6,164,114 6,329,832 6,639,595 6,805,822

Right of use asset 2,152,804 2,272,962 2,380,555 2,498,508 2,615,519

Accrued interest receivable 3,360,417 3,212,907 2,972,952 2,733,565 2,512,795

Deferred tax assets 4,870,431 4,879,208 4,766,376 5,289,000 5,314,018

Bank owned life insurance 7,159,381 7,122,335 7,172,917 6,943,992 6,927,341

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,565,443 1,588,900 1,544,870 1,556,491 1,502,676



















Total Assets $ 1,091,108,096 $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033 $ 974,345,437















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 248,150,379 $ 247,549,872 $ 260,204,859 $ 248,440,805 $ 244,342,167



Interest-bearing 679,484,492 655,358,756 616,461,031 640,593,734 606,528,210



Total deposits 927,634,871 902,908,628 876,665,890 889,034,539 850,870,377



FHLB advances and other borrowings 65,000,000 65,000,000 18,000,000 15,000,000 32,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 14,977,576 14,955,152 14,932,727 14,910,303 14,887,879



Lease liabilities 2,226,547 2,345,426 2,450,133 2,565,151 2,678,348



Accrued interest payable 1,633,334 1,212,747 458,540 526,354 273,753



Other liabilities 5,441,467 5,336,235 4,889,735 4,644,608 5,540,871



















Total Liabilities 1,016,913,795 991,758,188 917,397,025 926,680,955 906,251,228

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,159 29,159 29,117 29,060 29,060



Additional paid-in-capital 41,204,072 41,123,723 41,096,972 41,035,733 40,949,900



Retained earnings 41,167,218 39,900,518 38,669,620 37,921,329 36,729,931



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,206,148) (8,394,558) (8,564,608) (9,973,044) (9,614,682)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 74,194,301 72,658,842 71,231,101 69,013,078 68,094,209



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,091,108,096 $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033 $ 974,345,437















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries























Selected Financial Data (unaudited)































As of Period End





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023















Per Share Data











Common shares outstanding at period end 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,911,670 2,905,973 2,905,973

Book value per share $ 25.44 $ 24.92 $ 24.45 $ 23.75 $ 23.43

Tangible book value per share $ 24.88 $ 24.35 $ 23.88 $ 23.18 $ 22.86















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)











Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 11.98 % 11.98 % 12.02 % 12.15 % 11.95 %

Tier 1 capital 11.98 % 11.98 % 12.02 % 12.15 % 11.95 %

Total risk based capital 13.07 % 13.07 % 13.10 % 13.21 % 13.12 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.69 % 8.84 % 9.10 % 9.34 % 9.52 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 6.66 % 6.68 % 7.04 % 6.78 % 6.83 %















Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans $ 1,798,530 $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614 $ 1,929,248

Non-performing assets $ 1,798,530 $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614 $ 1,929,248

Non-performing loans to loans 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.24 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.20 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.92 % 1.02 %















Other Data











Loans to deposits ratio 90.67 % 91.99 % 92.73 % 89.76 % 93.66 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

































Statements of Income (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



























6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023





















Interest Income

















Loans, including fees $ 11,471,139 $ 11,181,544 $ 10,659,287 $ 10,139,353 $ 9,453,437

$ 22,652,683 $ 18,798,142

Securities 773,717 772,603 754,731 763,606 767,524

1,546,320 1,502,107

Fed funds sold and other 1,289,874 866,559 496,210 203,553 81,306

2,156,433 191,011



Total interest income 13,534,730 12,820,706 11,910,228 11,106,512 10,302,267

26,355,436 20,491,260





















Interest Expense

















Deposits 5,005,650 4,703,948 4,755,804 4,369,856 3,459,747

9,709,598 6,385,081

Borrowed funds 750,049 670,916 160,901 201,754 482,469

1,420,965 562,927

Subordinated debt 238,050 238,049 238,049 238,050 238,049

476,099 476,098



Total interest expense 5,993,749 5,612,913 5,154,754 4,809,660 4,180,265

11,606,662 7,424,106





















Net interest income 7,540,981 7,207,793 6,755,474 6,296,852 6,122,002

14,748,774 13,067,154 Provision for credit losses 168,120 267,370 275,339 (842,717) 260,439

435,490 (179,953) Net interest income after provision















for credit losses 7,372,861 6,940,423 6,480,135 7,139,569 5,861,563

14,313,284 13,247,107





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposits 237,357 237,020 209,331 202,779 187,426

474,377 374,828

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 28,755 211,641 95,633 8,360 43,672

240,396 93,701

Mortgage banking revenue 277,530 219,714 254,867 365,860 302,911

497,244 549,638

Other 293,725 305,496 349,211 263,981 269,503

599,221 497,867



Total noninterest income 837,367 973,871 909,042 840,980 803,512

1,811,238 1,516,034





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 3,588,465 3,344,188 3,536,962 3,736,317 3,286,113

6,932,653 6,859,735

Occupancy and equipment 869,510 864,008 948,591 842,651 815,251

1,733,518 1,807,197

Legal and professional fees 354,244 288,193 206,178 242,671 294,626

642,437 480,135

Advertising 73,236 61,467 77,100 57,855 87,070

134,703 166,345

Data processing 654,854 793,519 752,980 618,593 688,229

1,448,373 1,489,214

FDIC insurance 205,143 185,134 190,695 163,731 130,622

390,277 284,654

Other 528,827 558,720 471,476 485,493 566,953

1,087,547 1,032,329



Total noninterest expense 6,274,279 6,095,229 6,183,982 6,147,311 5,868,864

12,369,508 12,119,609





















Income before income taxes 1,935,949 1,819,065 1,205,195 1,833,238 796,211

3,755,014 2,643,532 Income tax expense 494,293 413,370 282,204 467,482 179,858

907,663 637,117 Net income $ 1,441,656 $ 1,405,695 $ 922,991 $ 1,365,756 $ 616,353

$ 2,847,351 $ 2,006,415





















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

































Per Share Data (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023





















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.47 $ 0.21

$ 0.98 $ 0.69

Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.47 $ 0.21

$ 0.98 $ 0.69 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,911,670 2,905,973 2,905,973

2,915,933 2,905,973 Average common shares outstanding















Basic 2,915,933 2,913,048 2,911,254 2,905,973 2,905,973

2,914,491 2,905,973

Diluted 2,916,951 2,913,048 2,911,254 2,905,973 2,905,973

2,915,954 2,905,973 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ 0.12 $ 0.12





















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

































Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023





















Return on average assets 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.36 % 0.55 % 0.26 %

0.53 % 0.43 % Return on average equity 7.84 % 7.81 % 5.32 % 7.95 % 3.59 %

7.84 % 5.90 % Net interest margin 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.71 % 2.62 % 2.65 %

2.82 % 2.86 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.09 % 4.97 % 4.78 % 4.57 % 4.45 %

5.03 % 4.49 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.19 % 3.06 % 2.99 % 2.91 % 2.67 %

3.14 % 2.45 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries







































































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)









































































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate





















ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans $ 833,960,162

$ 11,471,139

5.53 %

$ 829,633,881

$ 11,181,544

5.42 %

$ 774,553,263

$ 9,453,437

4.90 %



Securities 135,875,550

773,717

2.28 %

137,742,682

772,603

2.27 %

143,288,239

767,524

2.14 %



Other 99,639,244

1,289,874

5.21 %

69,197,689

866,559

5.04 %

10,137,637

81,306

3.22 %





1,069,474,956

13,534,730

5.09 %

1,036,574,252

12,820,706

4.97 %

927,979,140

10,302,267

4.45 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 23,327,381









24,833,101









24,017,332



















































Total Assets $ 1,092,802,337









$ 1,061,407,353









$ 951,996,472















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 534,288,264

$ 3,719,156

2.80 %

$ 532,624,524

$ 3,636,945

2.75 %

$ 463,218,425

$ 2,665,411

2.31 %



Time deposits 142,212,265

1,286,494

3.64 %

125,660,990

1,067,003

3.42 %

112,476,658

794,336

2.83 %



Interest-bearing deposits 676,500,529

5,005,650

2.98 %

658,285,514

4,703,948

2.87 %

575,695,083

3,459,747

2.41 %



Borrowings 79,963,039

988,099

4.96 %

73,661,043

908,965

4.96 %

53,460,080

720,518

5.41 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 756,463,568

5,993,749

3.19 %

731,946,557

5,612,913

3.08 %

629,155,163

4,180,265

2.67 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 253,726,240









249,528,463









246,036,338











Other 8,854,808









6,878,529









8,013,891



















































Total Liabilities 1,019,044,616









988,353,549









883,205,391



















































Cost of Total Deposits







2.16 %









2.08 %









1.69 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing

liabilities plus noninterest-bearing deposits)



















































































2.39 %









2.30 %









1.92 %









































Shareholders' equity 73,757,721









73,053,804









68,791,080



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,092,802,337









$ 1,061,407,353









$ 951,996,472



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 7,540,981

2.83 %





$ 7,207,793

2.80 %





$ 6,122,002

2.65 %









































Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries



























































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)

































































Six Months Ended











June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023











Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate



























ASSETS































Interest-earning assets:































Loans $ 831,793,535

$ 22,652,683

5.48 %

$ 765,736,387

$ 18,798,142

4.95 %









Securities 136,807,807

1,546,320

2.26 %

142,708,523

1,502,107

2.11 %









Other 84,442,563

2,156,433

5.14 %

11,101,311

191,011

3.47 %











1,053,043,905

26,355,436

5.03 %

919,546,221

20,491,260

4.49 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 24,073,203









24,523,471



















































Total Assets $ 1,077,117,108









$ 944,069,692















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Interest-bearing liabilities:































Demand deposits $ 533,479,478

$ 7,356,101

2.77 %

$ 467,649,426

$ 5,031,152

2.17 %









Time deposits 133,953,380

2,353,497

3.53 %

106,512,771

1,353,929

2.56 %









Interest-bearing deposits 667,432,858

9,709,598

2.93 %

574,162,197

6,385,081

2.24 %









Borrowings 76,743,034

1,897,064

4.97 %

37,320,673

1,039,025

5.61 %









Interest-bearing liabilities 744,175,892

11,606,662

3.14 %

611,482,870

7,424,106

2.45 %







Noninterest-bearing liabilities:































Demand deposits 251,603,733









255,842,136

















Other 8,283,679









8,173,614



















































Total Liabilities 1,004,063,304









875,498,620



















































Cost of Total Deposits







2.12 %









1.55 %









Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing

liabilities plus noninterest-bearing deposits)







































































2.34 %









1.73 %









































Shareholders' equity 73,053,804









68,571,072



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,077,117,108









$ 944,069,692



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 14,748,774

2.82 %





$ 13,067,154

2.86 %









































Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries























Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)































As of Period End





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023















Loans:











Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 89,921,555 $ 88,793,186 $ 89,525,228 $ 89,980,412 $ 88,750,860

Multifamily 21,281,351 21,682,394 21,784,953 22,599,598 22,862,108

Farmland 30,317,070 30,546,050 30,821,848 28,785,156 28,611,754

Other:













Owner occupied 130,560,913 137,654,633 136,628,801 131,398,708 130,090,900



Non-owner occupied 143,246,131 131,114,323 119,979,964 122,587,639 129,674,501















Residential, including home equity 290,587,107 284,962,472 280,523,837 273,884,529 265,131,928 Commercial and industrial 130,148,584 130,972,545 128,933,413 124,154,237 127,334,140 Consumer 1,392,904 1,369,535 1,203,039 1,209,100 1,143,316



Gross loans 837,455,615 827,095,138 809,401,083 794,599,379 793,599,507



Net deferred loan costs 3,587,736 3,509,251 3,531,789 3,435,694 3,332,018



Total Loans $841,043,351 $830,604,389 $812,932,872 $798,035,073 $796,931,525















Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand $248,150,379 $247,549,872 $260,204,859 $248,440,805 $244,342,167 Interest-bearing:











NOW 223,072,312 202,226,731 164,536,186 202,369,954 169,462,980

Savings 69,495,486 74,761,620 72,374,445 79,734,653 81,248,373

Money Market 237,799,850 252,954,674 248,898,935 232,777,969 234,154,524

Time 149,116,844 125,415,731 130,651,465 125,711,158 121,662,333



Total interest-bearing 679,484,492 655,358,756 616,461,031 640,593,734 606,528,210



Total Deposits $927,634,871 $902,908,628 $876,665,890 $889,034,539 $850,870,377

