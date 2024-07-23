Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2024

News provided by

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Jul 23, 2024, 11:36 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $36 thousand, or 2.6%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, representing an increase of $841 thousand, or 41.9%, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $102.5 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $116.8 million since June 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40%. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $51.0 million and $76.8 million since December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $58.5 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $18.5 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and money market accounts declined by $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively. Loans grew to $841.0 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $28.1 million, or 6.9% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $44.1 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2023. Growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate of $23.2 million and in residential real estate, including home equity loans, of $10.1 million, offset by a decline in owner occupied commercial mortgages of $6.1 million accounted for net loan growth year-to-date 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.1 million in the second quarter 2023, $7.2 million in the first quarter 2024 and $7.5 million in the second quarter 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.65%, 2.80% and 2.83% during the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.62% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.83% in the second quarter of 2024. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $928.0 million in the second quarter 2023 to $1.04 billion in the first quarter 2024 and $1.07 billion in the second quarter 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 Noninterest income declined $137 thousand during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance declined $183 thousand as the first quarter included the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $58 thousand with a modest increase in mortgage origination and sale activity.

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 – Noninterest income increased $34 thousand. Fee income associated with cash management services (included in Service charges on deposits) accounted for the increase.

Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 – Noninterest income increased $295 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Service charges on deposits increased $99 thousand with cash management services accounting for $78 thousand of the increase. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $147 thousand with the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 Noninterest expense increased $179 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $244 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased health insurance costs of $83 thousand and increased costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $132 thousand related to increased deferred compensation plan earnings and the annual vesting of benefits.

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 – Noninterest expense increased $405 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $302 thousand, an increase in FDIC insurance of $75 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $59 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to an increase in costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $152 thousand and a decline in the deferral of costs of $132 thousand associated with lower loan origination activity in second quarter of 2024. FDIC insurance increased with the growth in deposits and an increase in the assessment rate. Legal and professional fees increased due to timing differences of activities in the normal course of business.

Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 – Noninterest expense increased $250 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance of $106 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.59% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.16% on June 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of August 2, 2024, and payable on August 9, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology.  These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries











Balance Sheets (unaudited)















As of Period End



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023








ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$      91,988,101

$      76,807,485

$      16,664,061

$      36,448,539

$      14,946,927

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

39,518,549

40,267,761

40,927,086

39,917,313

41,460,794

Securities held-to-maturity

93,944,321

95,152,132

96,111,626

97,217,237

98,496,558


Less allowance for credit losses

118,787

126,943

103,949

147,457

163,259


Total securities held-to-maturity

93,825,534

95,025,189

96,007,677

97,069,780

98,333,299










Total securities

133,344,083

135,292,950

136,934,763

136,987,093

139,794,093

Equity securities, at cost

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,363,600

1,363,600

1,527,600

Loans

841,043,351

830,604,389

812,932,872

798,035,073

796,931,525


Less allowance for loan credit losses

8,186,862

8,032,597

7,742,297

7,337,327

8,112,952


Loans, net

832,856,489

822,571,792

805,190,575

790,697,746

788,818,573

Loans held for sale

4,739,191

1,443,270

1,651,118

2,879,397

1,923,566

Premises and equipment

6,010,649

6,164,114

6,329,832

6,639,595

6,805,822

Right of use asset

2,152,804

2,272,962

2,380,555

2,498,508

2,615,519

Accrued interest receivable

3,360,417

3,212,907

2,972,952

2,733,565

2,512,795

Deferred tax assets

4,870,431

4,879,208

4,766,376

5,289,000

5,314,018

Bank owned life insurance

7,159,381

7,122,335

7,172,917

6,943,992

6,927,341

Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

Other assets

1,565,443

1,588,900

1,544,870

1,556,491

1,502,676










Total Assets

$ 1,091,108,096

$ 1,064,417,030

$    988,628,126

$    995,694,033

$    974,345,437








LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities






Deposits:






    Noninterest-bearing demand

$    248,150,379

$    247,549,872

$    260,204,859

$    248,440,805

$    244,342,167


    Interest-bearing

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734

606,528,210


        Total deposits

927,634,871

902,908,628

876,665,890

889,034,539

850,870,377


FHLB advances and other borrowings

65,000,000

65,000,000

18,000,000

15,000,000

32,000,000


Subordinated debt, net

14,977,576

14,955,152

14,932,727

14,910,303

14,887,879


Lease liabilities

2,226,547

2,345,426

2,450,133

2,565,151

2,678,348


Accrued interest payable

1,633,334

1,212,747

458,540

526,354

273,753


Other liabilities

5,441,467

5,336,235

4,889,735

4,644,608

5,540,871










    Total Liabilities

1,016,913,795

991,758,188

917,397,025

926,680,955

906,251,228









Shareholders' Equity






Common stock

29,159

29,159

29,117

29,060

29,060


Additional paid-in-capital

41,204,072

41,123,723

41,096,972

41,035,733

40,949,900


Retained earnings

41,167,218

39,900,518

38,669,620

37,921,329

36,729,931


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,206,148)

(8,394,558)

(8,564,608)

(9,973,044)

(9,614,682)










    Total Shareholders' Equity

74,194,301

72,658,842

71,231,101

69,013,078

68,094,209










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,091,108,096

$ 1,064,417,030

$    988,628,126

$    995,694,033

$    974,345,437








Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries











Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of Period End



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023








Per Share Data





Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,905,973

Book value per share

$               25.44

$               24.92

$               24.45

$               23.75

$               23.43

Tangible book value per share

$               24.88

$               24.35

$               23.88

$               23.18

$               22.86








Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)





Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.98 %

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

11.95 %

Tier 1 capital

11.98 %

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

11.95 %

Total risk based capital

13.07 %

13.07 %

13.10 %

13.21 %

13.12 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.69 %

8.84 %

9.10 %

9.34 %

9.52 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

6.66 %

6.68 %

7.04 %

6.78 %

6.83 %








Asset Quality Data





Non-accrual loans

$        1,798,530

$        1,847,747

$        1,823,212

$        1,882,614

$        1,929,248

Non-performing assets

$        1,798,530

$        1,847,747

$        1,823,212

$        1,882,614

$        1,929,248

Non-performing loans to loans

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans

0.97 %

0.97 %

0.95 %

0.92 %

1.02 %








Other Data





Loans to deposits ratio 

90.67 %

91.99 %

92.73 %

89.76 %

93.66 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
















Statements of Income (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended














6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023











Interest Income








Loans, including fees

$  11,471,139

$  11,181,544

$  10,659,287

$  10,139,353

$    9,453,437

$  22,652,683

$  18,798,142

Securities

773,717

772,603

754,731

763,606

767,524

1,546,320

1,502,107

Fed funds sold and other

1,289,874

866,559

496,210

203,553

81,306

2,156,433

191,011


Total interest income

13,534,730

12,820,706

11,910,228

11,106,512

10,302,267

26,355,436

20,491,260











Interest Expense








Deposits

5,005,650

4,703,948

4,755,804

4,369,856

3,459,747

9,709,598

6,385,081

Borrowed funds

750,049

670,916

160,901

201,754

482,469

1,420,965

562,927

Subordinated debt

238,050

238,049

238,049

238,050

238,049

476,099

476,098


Total interest expense

5,993,749

5,612,913

5,154,754

4,809,660

4,180,265

11,606,662

7,424,106











Net interest income

7,540,981

7,207,793

6,755,474

6,296,852

6,122,002

14,748,774

13,067,154

Provision for credit losses

168,120

267,370

275,339

(842,717)

260,439

435,490

(179,953)

Net interest income after provision 







for credit losses

7,372,861

6,940,423

6,480,135

7,139,569

5,861,563

14,313,284

13,247,107











Noninterest income








Service charges on deposits

237,357

237,020

209,331

202,779

187,426

474,377

374,828

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

28,755

211,641

95,633

8,360

43,672

240,396

93,701

Mortgage banking revenue

277,530

219,714

254,867

365,860

302,911

497,244

549,638

Other

293,725

305,496

349,211

263,981

269,503

599,221

497,867


Total noninterest income

837,367

973,871

909,042

840,980

803,512

1,811,238

1,516,034











Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

3,588,465

3,344,188

3,536,962

3,736,317

3,286,113

6,932,653

6,859,735

Occupancy and equipment

869,510

864,008

948,591

842,651

815,251

1,733,518

1,807,197

Legal and professional fees

354,244

288,193

206,178

242,671

294,626

642,437

480,135

Advertising

73,236

61,467

77,100

57,855

87,070

134,703

166,345

Data processing

654,854

793,519

752,980

618,593

688,229

1,448,373

1,489,214

FDIC insurance 

205,143

185,134

190,695

163,731

130,622

390,277

284,654

Other 

528,827

558,720

471,476

485,493

566,953

1,087,547

1,032,329


Total noninterest expense

6,274,279

6,095,229

6,183,982

6,147,311

5,868,864

12,369,508

12,119,609











Income before income taxes

1,935,949

1,819,065

1,205,195

1,833,238

796,211

3,755,014

2,643,532

Income tax expense

494,293

413,370

282,204

467,482

179,858

907,663

637,117

Net income

$    1,441,656

$    1,405,695

$       922,991

$    1,365,756

$       616,353

$    2,847,351

$    2,006,415











Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
















Per Share Data (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023











Earnings per common share








Basic

$             0.49

$             0.48

$             0.32

$             0.47

$             0.21

$             0.98

$             0.69

Diluted

$             0.49

$             0.48

$             0.32

$             0.47

$             0.21

$             0.98

$             0.69

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,915,933

2,905,973

Average common shares outstanding







Basic

2,915,933

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,914,491

2,905,973

Diluted

2,916,951

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,915,954

2,905,973

Cash dividends paid per common share

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.12

$             0.12











Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
















Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023











Return on average assets

0.53 %

0.53 %

0.36 %

0.55 %

0.26 %

0.53 %

0.43 %

Return on average equity

7.84 %

7.81 %

5.32 %

7.95 %

3.59 %

7.84 %

5.90 %

Net interest margin 

2.83 %

2.80 %

2.71 %

2.62 %

2.65 %

2.82 %

2.86 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 

5.09 %

4.97 %

4.78 %

4.57 %

4.45 %

5.03 %

4.49 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 

3.19 %

3.06 %

2.99 %

2.91 %

2.67 %

3.14 %

2.45 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)




































Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023



Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate











ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:


















Loans

$               833,960,162

$  11,471,139

5.53 %

$      829,633,881

$  11,181,544

5.42 %

$      774,553,263

$    9,453,437

4.90 %


Securities

135,875,550

773,717

2.28 %

137,742,682

772,603

2.27 %

143,288,239

767,524

2.14 %


Other

99,639,244

1,289,874

5.21 %

69,197,689

866,559

5.04 %

10,137,637

81,306

3.22 %



1,069,474,956

13,534,730

5.09 %

1,036,574,252

12,820,706

4.97 %

927,979,140

10,302,267

4.45 %





















Noninterest-earning assets

23,327,381




24,833,101




24,017,332

























Total Assets

$  1,092,802,337




$  1,061,407,353




$      951,996,472























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$      534,288,264

$    3,719,156

2.80 %

$      532,624,524

$    3,636,945

2.75 %

$      463,218,425

$    2,665,411

2.31 %


Time deposits

142,212,265

1,286,494

3.64 %

125,660,990

1,067,003

3.42 %

112,476,658

794,336

2.83 %


    Interest-bearing deposits

676,500,529

5,005,650

2.98 %

658,285,514

4,703,948

2.87 %

575,695,083

3,459,747

2.41 %


Borrowings

79,963,039

988,099

4.96 %

73,661,043

908,965

4.96 %

53,460,080

720,518

5.41 %


    Interest-bearing liabilities

756,463,568

5,993,749

3.19 %

731,946,557

5,612,913

3.08 %

629,155,163

4,180,265

2.67 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

253,726,240




249,528,463




246,036,338





Other

8,854,808




6,878,529




8,013,891

























Total Liabilities

1,019,044,616




988,353,549




883,205,391

























Cost of Total Deposits



2.16 %




2.08 %




1.69 %


Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing
liabilities plus noninterest-bearing deposits)









































2.39 %




2.30 %




1.92 %





















Shareholders' equity

73,757,721




73,053,804




68,791,080

























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$  1,092,802,337




$  1,061,407,353




$      951,996,472

























Net interest income / NIM

$    7,540,981

2.83 %


$    7,207,793

2.80 %


$    6,122,002

2.65 %




















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
































Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate













ASSETS















Interest-earning assets:















Loans

$      831,793,535

$  22,652,683

5.48 %

$      765,736,387

$  18,798,142

4.95 %




Securities

136,807,807

1,546,320

2.26 %

142,708,523

1,502,107

2.11 %




Other

84,442,563

2,156,433

5.14 %

11,101,311

191,011

3.47 %





1,053,043,905

26,355,436

5.03 %

919,546,221

20,491,260

4.49 %




















Noninterest-earning assets

24,073,203




24,523,471

























Total Assets

$  1,077,117,108




$      944,069,692























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand deposits

$      533,479,478

$    7,356,101

2.77 %

$      467,649,426

$    5,031,152

2.17 %




Time deposits

133,953,380

2,353,497

3.53 %

106,512,771

1,353,929

2.56 %




    Interest-bearing deposits

667,432,858

9,709,598

2.93 %

574,162,197

6,385,081

2.24 %




Borrowings

76,743,034

1,897,064

4.97 %

37,320,673

1,039,025

5.61 %




    Interest-bearing liabilities

744,175,892

11,606,662

3.14 %

611,482,870

7,424,106

2.45 %



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















Demand deposits

251,603,733




255,842,136








Other

8,283,679




8,173,614

























Total Liabilities

1,004,063,304




875,498,620

























Cost of Total Deposits



2.12 %




1.55 %




Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing
liabilities plus noninterest-bearing deposits)



































2.34 %




1.73 %




















Shareholders' equity

73,053,804




68,571,072

























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$  1,077,117,108




$      944,069,692

























Net interest income / NIM

$  14,748,774

2.82 %


$  13,067,154

2.86 %



















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries











Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)















As of Period End



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023








Loans:





Commercial real estate:





Construction and land development

$  89,921,555

$  88,793,186

$  89,525,228

$  89,980,412

$  88,750,860

Multifamily

21,281,351

21,682,394

21,784,953

22,599,598

22,862,108

Farmland

30,317,070

30,546,050

30,821,848

28,785,156

28,611,754

Other:






Owner occupied

130,560,913

137,654,633

136,628,801

131,398,708

130,090,900


Non-owner occupied

143,246,131

131,114,323

119,979,964

122,587,639

129,674,501








Residential, including home equity

290,587,107

284,962,472

280,523,837

273,884,529

265,131,928

Commercial and industrial

130,148,584

130,972,545

128,933,413

124,154,237

127,334,140

Consumer

1,392,904

1,369,535

1,203,039

1,209,100

1,143,316


Gross loans

837,455,615

827,095,138

809,401,083

794,599,379

793,599,507


Net deferred loan costs

3,587,736

3,509,251

3,531,789

3,435,694

3,332,018


Total Loans

$841,043,351

$830,604,389

$812,932,872

$798,035,073

$796,931,525








Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing demand

$248,150,379

$247,549,872

$260,204,859

$248,440,805

$244,342,167

Interest-bearing:





NOW 

223,072,312

202,226,731

164,536,186

202,369,954

169,462,980

Savings

69,495,486

74,761,620

72,374,445

79,734,653

81,248,373

Money Market

237,799,850

252,954,674

248,898,935

232,777,969

234,154,524

Time

149,116,844

125,415,731

130,651,465

125,711,158

121,662,333


Total interest-bearing

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734

606,528,210


Total Deposits

$927,634,871

$902,908,628

$876,665,890

$889,034,539

$850,870,377

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0....
Jessica Green joins the Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Board of Directors

Jessica Green joins the Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Board of Directors

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics