Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2024

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Oct 22, 2024, 09:00 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 results represented an increase of $605 thousand, or 42.0%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $681 thousand, or 49.9%, in comparison to the third quarter 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $4.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 45.1%, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $109.7 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $102.6 million since September 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40% through September 18, 2024 and 4.90% since then. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. The Bank intends to repay the advances before the November meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB is expected to reduce short-term interest rates for the second time this year.

Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $56.1 million and $43.8 million since December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $59.3 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $21.8 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing money market accounts declined by $13.3 million and $8.9 million, respectively. Migration to higher cost short-term time deposits reflected customers taking advantage of the significant rise in interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve. The NOW product includes interest-bearing demand transaction accounts enrolled in Bank's reciprocal deposit program, which allows customers the ability to expand FDIC insurance coverage to balances greater than $250,000.

Loans grew to $847.5 million as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $34.7 million, or 5.7% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $49.5 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2023. Exclusive of internal loan classification changes made in the third quarter of 2024, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential real estate, including home equity loans, and commercial and industrial loans grew $27.3 million, $16.9 million, and $6.4 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Growth was offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $9.8 million and in owner occupied commercial mortgage loans of $5.2 million during the same period.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.91%, 2.83% and 2.61% during the third quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.91% during the most recent quarter. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $957.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $1.07 billion in the third quarter of 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 Noninterest income increased $307 thousand during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking revenue increased $205 thousand, reflecting a seasonal pick-up in mortgage origination and sale activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $58 thousand with improved investment returns.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 – Noninterest income increased $303 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue accounted for $116 thousand of the increase in addition to a $79 thousand increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance. Cash management income improved $34 thousand.

Nine Months September 30, 2024 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2023 – Noninterest income increased $599 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $225 thousand and included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposits increased $149 thousand, with cash management income accounting for $112 thousand of the increase. Mortgage banking income rose $81 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 Noninterest expense decreased $88 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The net decrease included a decrease in data processing expense of $163 thousand and in legal and professional fees of $112 thousand, offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense of $108 thousand, in occupancy and equipment expense of $32 thousand and in advertising expense of $20 thousand. Data processing expense decreased $116 thousand as several prior period fraud losses were recovered. The decline in legal and professional fees was primarily the result of the timing of third-party services performed. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to increased salary, payroll taxes and bonus accruals of $155 thousand offset by decreased benefit costs of $41 thousand.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 – Noninterest expense increased $39 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included increases in occupancy and equipment expense of $58 thousand, FDIC insurance cost of $47 thousand, and other expense of $65 thousand, offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $126 thousand.

Nine Months September 30, 2024 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2023 – Noninterest expense increased $289 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance cost of $153 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.54% in 2023 to 2.28% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.14% on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As a result of continued strong asset quality metrics, modest loan growth during the quarter and improving clarity regarding economic conditions, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans fell from .97% as of June 30, 2024 to .96% as of September 30, 2024. A recovery of credit losses of $7 thousand was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $168 thousand during the second quarter of 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share on October 18, 2024, for stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024, and payable on November 8, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology.  These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Balance Sheets (unaudited)















As of Period End



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023








ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         90,485,075

$         91,988,101

$         76,807,485

$         16,664,061

$         36,448,539

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

43,803,206

39,518,549

40,267,761

40,927,086

39,917,313

Securities held-to-maturity

92,558,298

93,944,321

95,152,132

96,111,626

97,217,237


Less allowance for credit losses

110,386

118,787

126,943

103,949

147,457


Total securities held-to-maturity

92,447,912

93,825,534

95,025,189

96,007,677

97,069,780










Total securities

136,251,118

133,344,083

135,292,950

136,934,763

136,987,093

Equity securities, at cost

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,363,600

1,363,600

Loans

847,539,088

841,043,351

830,604,389

812,932,872

798,035,073


Less allowance for loan credit losses

8,167,602

8,186,862

8,032,597

7,742,297

7,337,327


Loans, net

839,371,486

832,856,489

822,571,792

805,190,575

790,697,746

Loans held for sale

4,591,950

4,739,191

1,443,270

1,651,118

2,879,397

Premises and equipment

5,805,983

6,010,649

6,164,114

6,329,832

6,639,595

Right of use asset

2,031,653

2,152,804

2,272,962

2,380,555

2,498,508

Accrued interest receivable

3,124,150

3,360,417

3,212,907

2,972,952

2,733,565

Deferred tax assets

4,568,943

4,870,431

4,879,208

4,766,376

5,289,000

Bank owned life insurance

7,379,630

7,159,381

7,122,335

7,172,917

6,943,992

Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

Other assets

1,660,574

1,565,443

1,588,900

1,544,870

1,556,491










Total Assets

$   1,098,331,669

$   1,091,108,096

$   1,064,417,030

$       988,628,126

$       995,694,033








LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities






Deposits:






    Noninterest-bearing demand

$       246,907,558

$       248,150,379

$       247,549,872

$       260,204,859

$       248,440,805


    Interest-bearing

685,892,223

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734


        Total deposits

932,799,781

927,634,871

902,908,628

876,665,890

889,034,539


FHLB advances and other borrowings

65,000,000

65,000,000

65,000,000

18,000,000

15,000,000


Subordinated debt, net

15,000,000

14,977,576

14,955,152

14,932,727

14,910,303


Lease liabilities

2,105,649

2,226,547

2,345,426

2,450,133

2,565,151


Accrued interest payable

2,468,369

1,633,334

1,212,747

458,540

526,354


Other liabilities

3,662,903

5,441,467

5,336,235

4,889,735

4,644,608










    Total Liabilities

1,021,036,702

1,016,913,795

991,758,188

917,397,025

926,680,955









Shareholders' Equity






Common stock

29,159

29,159

29,159

29,117

29,060


Additional paid-in-capital

41,284,421

41,204,072

41,123,723

41,096,972

41,035,733


Retained earnings

43,039,340

41,167,218

39,900,518

38,669,620

37,921,329


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,057,953)

(8,206,148)

(8,394,558)

(8,564,608)

(9,973,044)










    Total Shareholders' Equity

77,294,967

74,194,301

72,658,842

71,231,101

69,013,078










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   1,098,331,669

$   1,091,108,096

$   1,064,417,030

$       988,628,126

$       995,694,033








Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of Period End



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023








Per Share Data





Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

Book value per share

$                    26.51

$                    25.44

$                    24.92

$                    24.45

$                    23.75

Tangible book value per share

$                    25.94

$                    24.88

$                    24.35

$                    23.88

$                    23.18








Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)





Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.27 %

11.98 %

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

Tier 1 capital

12.27 %

11.98 %

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

Total risk based capital

13.36 %

13.07 %

13.07 %

13.10 %

13.21 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.90 %

8.69 %

8.84 %

9.10 %

9.34 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

6.90 %

6.66 %

6.68 %

7.05 %

6.78 %








Asset Quality Data





Non-accrual loans

$           1,566,138

$           1,798,530

$           1,847,747

$           1,823,212

$           1,882,614

Non-performing assets

$           1,566,138

$           1,798,530

$           1,847,747

$           1,823,212

$           1,882,614

Non-performing loans to loans

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans

0.96 %

0.97 %

0.97 %

0.95 %

0.92 %








Other Data






Loans to deposits ratio 

90.86 %

90.67 %

91.99 %

92.73 %

89.76 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Statements of Income (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended














9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023











Interest Income








Loans, including fees

$     12,066,857

$     11,471,139

$     11,181,544

$     10,659,287

$     10,139,353

$     34,719,540

$     28,937,495

Securities

747,753

740,308

747,341

754,731

763,606

2,235,402

2,265,714

Fed funds sold and other

1,127,815

1,323,283

891,821

496,210

203,553

3,342,919

394,564


Total interest income

13,942,425

13,534,730

12,820,706

11,910,228

11,106,512

40,297,861

31,597,773











Interest Expense








Deposits

5,146,858

5,005,650

4,703,948

4,755,804

4,369,856

14,856,456

10,754,936

Borrowed funds

756,653

750,049

670,916

160,901

201,754

2,177,618

764,681

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,050

238,049

238,049

238,050

714,148

714,148


Total interest expense

6,141,560

5,993,749

5,612,913

5,154,754

4,809,660

17,748,222

12,233,765











Net interest income

7,800,865

7,540,981

7,207,793

6,755,474

6,296,852

22,549,639

19,364,008

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(7,396)

168,120

267,370

275,339

(842,717)

428,094

(1,022,669)

Net interest income after provision 








for credit losses

7,808,261

7,372,861

6,940,423

6,480,135

7,139,569

22,121,545

20,386,677











Noninterest income








Service charges on deposits

252,406

237,357

237,020

209,331

202,779

726,783

577,607

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

86,958

28,755

211,641

95,633

8,360

327,354

102,061

Mortgage banking revenue

482,102

277,530

219,714

254,867

365,860

979,346

898,256

Other

322,880

293,725

305,496

349,211

263,981

922,101

779,088


Total noninterest income

1,144,346

837,367

973,871

909,042

840,980

2,955,584

2,357,012











Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

3,696,105

3,588,465

3,344,188

3,536,962

3,736,317

10,628,758

10,596,051

Occupancy and equipment

901,283

869,510

864,008

948,591

842,651

2,634,801

2,649,847

Legal and professional fees

242,411

354,244

288,193

206,178

242,671

884,848

722,806

Advertising

93,129

73,236

61,467

77,100

57,855

227,832

224,200

Data processing

492,294

654,854

793,519

752,980

618,593

1,940,667

2,107,808

FDIC insurance 

210,789

205,143

185,134

190,695

163,731

601,066

448,385

Other 

550,529

528,827

558,720

471,476

485,493

1,638,076

1,517,822


Total noninterest expense

6,186,540

6,274,279

6,095,229

6,183,982

6,147,311

18,556,048

18,266,919











Income before income taxes

2,766,067

1,935,949

1,819,065

1,205,195

1,833,238

6,521,081

4,476,770

Income tax expense

718,989

494,293

413,370

282,204

467,482

1,626,652

1,104,599

Net income

$       2,047,078

$       1,441,656

$       1,405,695

$           922,991

$       1,365,756

$       4,894,429

$       3,372,171











Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Per Share Data (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023











Earnings per common share








Basic

$                  0.70

$                  0.49

$                  0.48

$                  0.32

$                  0.47

$                  1.68

$                  1.16

Diluted

$                  0.70

$                  0.49

$                  0.48

$                  0.32

$                  0.47

$                  1.68

$                  1.16

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,915,933

2,905,973

Average common shares outstanding








Basic

2,915,933

2,913,048

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,914,975

2,905,973

Diluted

2,927,377

2,916,951

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,920,191

2,905,973

Cash dividends paid per common share

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.18

$                  0.18











Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)




















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023











Return on average assets

0.74 %

0.53 %

0.53 %

0.36 %

0.55 %

0.60 %

0.47 %

Return on average equity

10.66 %

7.84 %

7.81 %

5.32 %

7.95 %

8.82 %

6.56 %

Net interest margin 

2.91 %

2.83 %

2.80 %

2.71 %

2.61 %

2.84 %

2.78 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 

5.21 %

5.09 %

4.97 %

4.78 %

4.60 %

5.08 %

4.53 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 

3.22 %

3.19 %

3.08 %

2.99 %

2.90 %

3.16 %

2.59 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023



Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate











ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:


















Loans, including LHFS

$       843,654,351

$  12,066,857

5.69 %

$       833,960,162

$  11,471,139

5.53 %

$       796,994,151

$  10,139,353

5.05 %


Securities

134,813,833

747,753

2.22 %

134,470,950

740,308

2.20 %

139,078,422

763,606

2.20 %


Other

87,304,856

1,127,815

5.14 %

101,043,844

1,323,283

5.27 %

21,730,680

203,553

3.72 %



1,065,773,040

13,942,425

5.21 %

1,069,474,956

13,534,730

5.09 %

957,803,253

11,106,512

4.60 %





















Noninterest-earning assets

28,411,632




23,327,381




24,891,092

























Total Assets

$   1,094,184,672




$   1,092,802,337




$       982,694,344























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$       532,860,419

$     3,732,942

2.79 %

$       534,288,264

$     3,719,156

2.80 %

$       500,998,571

$     3,380,043

2.68 %


Time deposits

146,537,925

1,413,916

3.84 %

142,212,265

1,286,494

3.64 %

124,247,055

989,813

3.16 %


    Interest-bearing deposits

679,398,344

5,146,858

3.01 %

676,500,529

5,005,650

2.98 %

625,245,626

4,369,856

2.77 %


Borrowings

79,178,866

994,702

5.00 %

79,963,039

988,099

4.96 %

33,551,916

439,804

5.20 %


    Interest-bearing liabilities

758,577,210

6,141,560

3.22 %

756,463,568

5,993,749

3.19 %

658,797,542

4,809,660

2.90 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

247,494,464




253,726,240




250,254,063





Other

11,945,290




8,854,808




4,536,170

























Total Liabilities

1,018,016,964




1,019,044,616




913,587,775

























Cost of Total Deposits



2.21 %




2.16 %




1.98 %


Cost of Total Funds (interest-


















  bearing liabilities plus non-


















  interest-bearing deposits)



2.43 %




2.39 %




2.10 %





















Shareholders' equity

76,167,709




73,757,721




69,106,569

























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$   1,094,184,672




$   1,092,802,337




$       982,694,344

























Net interest income / NIM

$     7,800,865

2.91 %


$     7,540,981

2.83 %


$     6,296,852

2.61 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries























Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)


























Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023



Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate








ASSETS












Interest-earning assets:












Loans, including LHFS

$       837,078,047

$  34,719,540

5.54 %

$       776,273,594

$  28,937,495

4.98 %


Securities

135,138,985

2,235,402

2.21 %

141,918,268

2,265,714

2.13 %


Other

86,661,961

3,342,919

5.15 %

13,683,690

394,564

3.85 %



1,058,878,992

40,297,861

5.08 %

931,875,552

31,597,773

4.53 %















Noninterest-earning assets

23,962,491




25,187,100



















Total Assets

$   1,082,841,484




$       957,062,652

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand deposits

$       533,485,343

$  11,089,043

2.78 %

$       480,602,414

$     8,411,194

2.34 %


Time deposits

139,554,338

3,767,413

3.61 %

112,485,382

2,343,742

2.79 %


    Interest-bearing deposits

673,039,681

14,856,456

2.95 %

593,087,796

10,754,936

2.42 %


Borrowings

77,831,713

2,891,766

4.96 %

37,320,673

1,478,829

5.30 %


    Interest-bearing liabilities

750,871,394

17,748,222

3.16 %

630,408,469

12,233,765

2.59 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:












Demand deposits

249,386,451




253,973,674





Other

8,488,352




4,109,437



















Total Liabilities

1,008,746,197




888,491,580



















Cost of Total Deposits



2.15 %




1.70 %


Cost of Total Funds (interest-












  bearing liabilities plus non-












  interest-bearing deposits)



2.37 %




1.85 %















Shareholders' equity

74,095,287




68,571,072



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$   1,082,841,484




$       957,062,652



















Net interest income / NIM

$  22,549,639

2.84 %


$  19,364,008

2.78 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)















As of Period End



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023








Loans 1:





Commercial real estate:





Construction and land development 1

$     64,686,070

$     89,921,555

$     88,793,186

$     89,525,228

$     89,980,412

Multifamily 1

23,437,101

21,281,351

21,682,394

21,784,953

22,599,598

Farmland

30,448,216

30,317,070

30,546,050

30,821,848

28,785,156

Other:






Owner occupied 1

137,266,535

130,560,913

137,654,633

136,628,801

131,398,708


Non-owner occupied 1

154,090,059

143,246,131

131,114,323

119,979,964

122,587,639








Residential, including home equity

297,472,722

290,587,107

284,962,472

280,523,837

273,884,529

Commercial and industrial

135,355,039

130,148,584

130,972,545

128,933,413

124,154,237

Consumer

1,296,915

1,392,904

1,369,535

1,203,039

1,209,100


Gross loans

844,052,657

837,455,615

827,095,138

809,401,083

794,599,379


Net deferred loan costs

3,486,431

3,587,736

3,509,251

3,531,789

3,435,694


Total Loans

$  847,539,088

$  841,043,351

$  830,604,389

$  812,932,872

$  798,035,073








Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

$  246,907,558

$  248,150,379

$  247,549,872

$  260,204,859

$  248,440,805

Interest-bearing:





NOW 2

223,884,815

223,072,312

202,226,731

164,536,186

202,369,954

Savings

69,566,114

69,495,486

74,761,620

72,374,445

79,734,653

Money Market

239,982,813

237,799,850

252,954,674

248,898,935

232,777,969

Time

152,458,481

149,116,844

125,415,731

130,651,465

125,711,158


Total interest-bearing

685,892,223

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734


Total Deposits

$  932,799,781

$  927,634,871

$  902,908,628

$  876,665,890

$  889,034,539









1

During the third quarter 2024, $15.1 million of loans were reclassified from construction and land development to residential ($49 thousand), multifamily ($2.4 million), owner occupied CRE ($5.8 million) and non-owner occupied CRE ($6.8 million).

2

Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.



SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

