Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

Oct 18, 2021, 12:31 ET
MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending September 30, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $4.758 million or $2.11 per share, the highest for the time period in the history of the Company, with an increase of $2.2 million or 86% compared to September 30, 2020 at $2.560 million or $1.14 per share. Net income for the third quarter was $2.257 million or $1.00 per share, an increase of 153% or $1.4 million compared to second quarter net income of $892 thousand or $0.40 per share. Year over year third quarter net income increased $1.1 million or 88% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Earnings continued to be bolstered by strong residential mortgage loan activity along with enhanced fee income from PPP loan forgiveness. Earnings were positively impacted during the third quarter by a loan charge-off recovery totaling $540 thousand related to the prior quarter isolated loan charge-off due to a COVID-19 business failure. The Bank entered into a forbearance agreement with the principal of the aforementioned credit charge-off to receive monthly restitution towards the recovery of the charge-off. The recovery also positively impacted the provision expense for the third quarter, resulting in a loan loss provision expense release of $246 thousand. As of September 30, 2021 the Company's credit quality continued to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.31%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the prior quarter.
The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continuing to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".
Quarterly Highlights – 3Q21 vs 2Q21
- Net book value and tangible book value per share increased by $0.59 and $0.60, or 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively, per share to $24.82 and $24.09 per share, respectively, in the third quarter, from $24.23 and $23.49, respectively, in the second quarter.
- Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 10.3% or $5.7 million. Deposit growth in the third quarter totaled $47.6 million. The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $47.2 million in security investments during the third quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 58.2% of total funding at the bank level as of September 30, 2021.
- Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $850 thousand or 0.1% as of September 30, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $13.8 million for the quarter was offset by core loan growth of $14.7 million, contributing to the overall quarterly loan growth when compared to June 30, 2021.
- Overall deposits grew $47.6 million, or 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $20.3 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $27.3 million. The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low cost money market deposits totaling $14 million and interest-bearing transaction demand deposits totaling $13 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter decreased 4 bps to 0.41%.
- The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 6 basis points to 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.46% in the second quarter of 2021.
- The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) increased to 1.10% at September 30, 2021, from 1.08% as of June 30, 2021. Most of the increase was related to core loan growth totaling $14 million, and the addition of a specific reserve for $47 thousand related to one loan relationship.
Quarterly Highlights – 3Q21 vs 3Q20
- Net book value per share of $24.82 represents a $1.91, or 7.7% increase over September 30, 2020 book value of $22.91 per share. Tangible book value per share of $24.09 at September 30, 2021 increased by $1.92 or 8% from $22.17 at September 30, 2020.
- Year-over-year net loan growth was $15.8 million or 2.9%, which includes a decrease of $46.2 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $60.3 million or 10.9% year-over-year.
- Deposits grew $110.6 million or 18.8% on a year-over-year basis compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $20.2 million as of September 30, 2020, core deposits increased $130.6 million or 18.7% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $65.8 million and low interest cost money market $45.9 million and savings deposits $13.4 million. As of September 30, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $244 thousand.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.25%, down from 0.48% at September 30, 2020. This decreased results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
- Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through September 30, 2021 totaled $2.65 million (excludes $45 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $857 thousand compared to $1.80 million through September 30, 2020. Loan growth and the isolated charge-off combined with economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense. Loan recoveries through September 30, 2021 of $540 thousand positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.
- Non-interest income year-to-date as of September 30, 2021 grew by $450 thousand or 8.9% compared to September 30, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $269 thousand along with the security sale gains increases of $196 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.
- Non-interest expense as of September 30, 2021 increased by $648 thousand compared to September 30, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (15.7% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (18.8% year-over-year).
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2021 for shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021 and payable on November 5, 2021.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
55,559
|
$
|
49,830
|
$
|
43,425
|
$
|
28,785
|
$
|
15,044
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
55,559
|
49,830
|
43,425
|
28,785
|
15,044
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
130,431
|
86,343
|
61,086
|
72,439
|
67,441
|
Equity securities, at cost
|
338
|
338
|
462
|
462
|
462
|
Loans
|
570,727
|
569,877
|
585,811
|
558,967
|
554,851
|
Less allowance for loan loss
|
6,071
|
5,812
|
8,948
|
7,480
|
6,024
|
Loans, net
|
564,655
|
564,065
|
576,864
|
551,486
|
548,828
|
Loans held for sale
|
7,963
|
8,008
|
10,717
|
12,626
|
21,670
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
6,858
|
7,025
|
6,529
|
6,400
|
6,459
|
Right-of-use assets
|
2,417
|
2,533
|
2,557
|
2,667
|
2,785
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
1,738
|
1,746
|
2,035
|
2,199
|
2,192
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,007
|
1,873
|
3,025
|
2,081
|
1,796
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
6,443
|
6,393
|
6,340
|
5,280
|
5,214
|
Goodwill
|
1,657
|
1,657
|
1,657
|
1,657
|
1,657
|
Intangible assets
|
3
|
5
|
7
|
9
|
11
|
Other Assets
|
1,715
|
1,590
|
1,750
|
2,090
|
1,960
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
781,783
|
$
|
731,404
|
$
|
716,452
|
$
|
688,181
|
$
|
675,519
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilties
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing demand
|
$
|
254,058
|
$
|
233,757
|
$
|
228,946
|
$
|
197,297
|
$
|
187,972
|
Interest-bearing
|
444,488
|
417,157
|
405,499
|
402,262
|
399,955
|
Total Deposits
|
698,546
|
650,914
|
634,445
|
599,560
|
587,927
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
14,731
|
14,708
|
14,686
|
14,664
|
14,641
|
Other borrowings
|
2,629
|
4,015
|
3,719
|
8,558
|
10,577
|
Lease liabilities
|
2,480
|
2,591
|
2,610
|
2,715
|
2,823
|
Accrued interest payable
|
409
|
206
|
426
|
215
|
445
|
Other liabilities
|
7,099
|
4,416
|
7,349
|
9,509
|
7,532
|
Total Liabilities
|
725,895
|
676,850
|
663,236
|
635,221
|
623,946
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common stock
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
Surplus
|
28,523
|
28,523
|
28,523
|
28,523
|
28,523
|
Retained earnings
|
28,121
|
25,954
|
25,152
|
23,633
|
22,156
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(779)
|
54
|
(482)
|
782
|
870
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
55,888
|
54,554
|
53,216
|
52,960
|
51,572
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
781,783
|
$
|
731,404
|
$
|
716,452
|
$
|
688,181
|
$
|
675,519
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
6,407,015
|
$
|
6,328,253
|
$
|
5,811,942
|
$
|
19,241,739
|
$
|
16,623,282
|
Securities
|
436,526
|
347,943
|
304,912
|
1,088,144
|
766,457
|
Fed funds sold and other
|
26,859
|
5,115
|
29,246
|
40,685
|
139,341
|
Total interest income
|
6,870,400
|
6,681,311
|
6,146,099
|
20,370,568
|
17,529,080
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
427,313
|
442,650
|
728,081
|
1,370,982
|
2,733,798
|
Borrowed funds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
947
|
48,869
|
Subordinated debt
|
238,049
|
238,049
|
238,049
|
714,148
|
709,356
|
Other Interest Expense
|
45,323
|
51,071
|
66,878
|
167,822
|
106,766
|
Total interest expense
|
710,686
|
731,770
|
1,033,009
|
2,253,900
|
3,598,789
|
Net interest income
|
6,159,714
|
5,949,541
|
5,113,091
|
18,116,668
|
13,930,292
|
Provision for loan losses
|
(245,988)
|
1,432,697
|
844,521
|
2,652,690
|
1,796,018
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
6,405,702
|
4,516,844
|
4,268,570
|
15,463,978
|
12,134,274
|
Non-interest income
|
Service charges on deposits
|
180,225
|
181,006
|
164,660
|
555,060
|
448,491
|
Earnings bank owned life insurance
|
40,956
|
45,307
|
46,771
|
137,952
|
90,314
|
Gain sale of fixed assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,500
|
-
|
Gain sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
164,464
|
196,091
|
173,721
|
Mortage loan income activity
|
1,252,561
|
1,313,885
|
1,973,960
|
4,026,646
|
3,929,716
|
Other non-interest income
|
211,864
|
200,732
|
155,515
|
585,771
|
411,106
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,685,606
|
1,740,930
|
2,505,370
|
5,503,020
|
5,053,348
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
2,967,511
|
2,880,755
|
3,133,762
|
8,430,445
|
8,219,404
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
708,358
|
706,167
|
694,331
|
2,091,761
|
2,057,023
|
Legal and professional fees
|
155,208
|
169,242
|
200,451
|
474,478
|
529,262
|
Advertising
|
130,244
|
131,225
|
96,098
|
417,594
|
318,435
|
Data processing
|
544,371
|
625,055
|
504,575
|
1,637,675
|
1,414,085
|
FDIC premiums
|
93,840
|
108,963
|
106,675
|
317,599
|
159,155
|
Loss sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17,826
|
-
|
Other intangible amortization
|
2,083
|
2,083
|
2,083
|
6,250
|
6,250
|
Other
|
412,142
|
377,273
|
413,694
|
1,008,063
|
1,050,041
|
Total non-interest expense
|
5,013,757
|
5,000,763
|
5,151,169
|
14,401,691
|
13,753,155
|
Income before taxes
|
3,077,551
|
1,257,011
|
1,622,771
|
6,565,308
|
3,434,467
|
Income tax expense
|
820,160
|
365,343
|
421,791
|
1,807,083
|
874,233
|
Net Income
|
$
|
$2,257,391
|
$
|
$891,668
|
$
|
$1,200,980
|
$
|
$4,758,225
|
$
|
$2,560,234
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.14
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Financial Data
|
Income Statement Review
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For theNine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest Income
|
$
|
6,870,400
|
$
|
6,681,311
|
$
|
6,146,099
|
$
|
20,370,568
|
$
|
17,529,080
|
Interest Expense
|
710,686
|
731,770
|
1,033,009
|
2,253,900
|
3,598,789
|
Net interest income
|
6,159,714
|
5,949,541
|
5,113,091
|
18,116,668
|
13,930,292
|
Provsion expense
|
(245,988)
|
1,432,697
|
844,521
|
2,652,690
|
1,796,018
|
Net interest income after provision
|
$
|
6,405,702
|
$
|
4,516,844
|
$
|
4,268,570
|
$
|
15,463,978
|
$
|
12,134,274
|
Non-interest income
|
$
|
1,685,606
|
$
|
1,740,930
|
$
|
2,505,370
|
$
|
5,503,020
|
$
|
5,053,348
|
Non-interest expense
|
5,013,757
|
5,000,763
|
5,151,169
|
14,401,691
|
13,753,156
|
Merger expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
3.71%
|
3.85%
|
3.85%
|
3.88%
|
3.94%
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.63%
|
0.69%
|
0.97%
|
0.70%
|
1.20%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
63.91%
|
65.03%
|
67.61%
|
60.97%
|
72.41%
|
Balance Sheet Review
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
781,783
|
$
|
731,404
|
$
|
675,519
|
Loans, net of reserve
|
564,655
|
564,065
|
548,828
|
Goodwill & intangibles
|
1,660
|
1,661
|
1,668
|
Deposits
|
698,546
|
650,914
|
587,927
|
Shareholder's equity
|
55,888
|
54,554
|
51,572
|
Asset Quality Review
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
1,471
|
$
|
1,656
|
$
|
1,246
|
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
|
963
|
969
|
681
|
Loans 90 days past due still accruing
|
-
|
-
|
294
|
Foreclosured properties
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
2,434
|
$
|
2,625
|
$
|
2,221
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.31%
|
0.36%
|
0.33%
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
0.42%
|
0.46%
|
0.40%
|
Summary of Operating Results
|
For theThree Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
|
$
|
2,831,563
|
$
|
2,467,292
|
$
|
9,217,998
|
$
|
5,230,485
|
Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
|
(245,988)
|
844,521
|
2,652,690
|
1,796,018
|
Tax expense
|
820,160
|
421,791
|
1,807,083
|
874,233
|
Net Income
|
$
|
2,257,391
|
$
|
1,200,980
|
$
|
4,758,225
|
$
|
2,560,234
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Charge-offs
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
4,655
|
$
|
49
|
(Recoveries)
|
(550)
|
(9)
|
(578)
|
(29)
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
(496)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
4,077
|
$
|
20
|
Per Common Share Data
|
Common shares outstanding
|
2,251,320
|
2,251,320
|
2,251,320
|
2,251,320
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
2,251,320
|
2,251,320
|
2,251,320
|
2,251,320
|
Basic Earnings per share
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.14
|
Dividend declared
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.12
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
24.82
|
$
|
22.91
|
$
|
24.82
|
$
|
22.91
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
24.09
|
$
|
11.17
|
$
|
24.09
|
$
|
22.17
|
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.18%
|
0.72%
|
0.87%
|
0.55%
|
Return on average equity
|
15.79%
|
9.26%
|
11.38%
|
6.79%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.06%
|
1.09%
|
1.06%
|
1.09%
|
Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
|
1.10%
|
1.23%
|
1.10%
|
1.23%
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
0.42%
|
0.40%
|
0.42%
|
0.40%
|
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
|
0.44%
|
0.45%
|
0.44%
|
0.45%
|
Net Charge-offs to total loans
|
-0.09%
|
0.00%
|
0.71%
|
0.00%
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
|
10.74%
|
N/A
|
10.74%
|
N/A
|
Tier1 capital
|
10.74%
|
N/A
|
10.74%
|
N/A
|
Total risk based capital
|
11.88%
|
N/A
|
11.77%
|
N/A
|
Tier-1 leverage ratio
|
8.86%
|
N/A
|
8.86%
|
N/A
|
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
|
N/A
|
9.24%
|
N/A
|
9.24%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
7.49%
|
7.73%
|
7.65%
|
8.05%
|
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
|
6.95%
|
7.25%
|
6.95%
|
7.25%
|
Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*
|
3.40%
|
3.52%
|
3.47%
|
3.53%
|
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
|
81.70%
|
94.37%
|
81.70%
|
94.37%
|
*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing
|
**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.
