Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending December 31, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $6.015 million or $2.67 per share, record income for the Company, and an increase of $1.9 million or 45.7% compared to December 31, 2020 at $4.127 million or $1.83 per share. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.257 million or $0.56 per share, a decrease of $1.0 million or 44.3% compared to the third quarter net income of $2.257 million or $1.00 per share. Year over year fourth quarter net income decreased $310 thousand or 19.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter was highlighted by $43.7 million in core loan growth, which bolstered the earning asset base for future earnings. The loan growth did require a provision contribution to the loan loss reserve of $426 thousand for the quarter, an increase of $672 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2021. Earnings for the fourth quarter were also impacted by the volume of PPP loan forgiveness when compared to the third quarter. Principal forgiveness for the fourth quarter was $4.6 million with $255 thousand in realized interest and fee income compared to principal forgiveness of $13.8 million and $698 thousand of interest and fee income in the third quarter. The additional provision expense and PPP income reduction accounted for most of the quarter over quarter variance.

While 2021 posed many challenges brought on by the continued impacts of COVID-19 to the economy and overall business activity in the banking sector, the company continued to grow customers and serve the banking needs of the markets we serve. For the year, the company posted record earnings, record dollar growth in deposits and record dollar growth in core loans balances while maintaining strong credit quality metrics.

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continue to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 3Q21

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $24.56 per share at December 31, 2021 from $24.09 as of September 30, 2021 .

or 2% to per share at from as of . Cash balances decreased on a linked quarter basis by 34.5% or $14.3 million . Deposit growth in the fourth quarter totaled $38 million . The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $19.8 million in security investments and grow loan balances during the fourth quarter.

. Deposit growth in the fourth quarter totaled . The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase in security investments and grow loan balances during the fourth quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 55.8% of total funding at the bank level as of December 31, 2021 .

. Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $39.6 million or 6.5% as of December 31, 2021 . A net decrease in PPP loans of $4.6 million for the quarter resulted in core loan growth of $43.7 million for the fourth quarter.

or 6.5% as of . A net decrease in PPP loans of for the quarter resulted in core loan growth of for the fourth quarter. Overall deposits grew $38 million , or 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $18.2 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $19.8 million . The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low-cost money market deposits totaling $14.6 million . The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 6 bps to 0.35%.

, or 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew and interest-bearing deposits grew . The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low-cost money market deposits totaling . The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 6 bps to 0.35%. The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 12 basis points to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021.

Based on loan growth and current economic metrics used in the calculation, the reserve to total loans ratio was 1.09% at December 31, 2021 , down .01% from 1.10% as of September 30, 2021 .

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 4Q20

Tangible book value per share of $24.56 at December 31, 2021 increased by $1.78 or 7.8% from $22.78 at December 31, 2020 .

at increased by or 7.8% from at . Year-over-year net loan growth was $52.3 million or 9.5%, which includes a decrease of $36.8 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $86.6 million or 17% year-over-year.

or 9.5%, which includes a decrease of in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was or 17% year-over-year. Deposits grew $137 million or 22.9% on a year-over-year basis compared to December 31, 2020 . Excluding brokered deposits of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020 , core deposits increased $147.2 million or 25% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $74.9 million and low interest cost money market $41.2 million , savings deposits $12.8 million and NOW accounts $5.4 million . As of December 31, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $246 thousand from the prior year at $10.2 million .

or 22.9% on a year-over-year basis compared to . Excluding brokered deposits of as of , core deposits increased or 25% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits and low interest cost money market , savings deposits and NOW accounts . As of the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only from the prior year at . As of December 31, 2021 , the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.21%, down from 0.41% at December 31, 2020 . This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.

, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.21%, down from 0.41% at . This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates. Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through December 31, 2021 totaled $3.079 million (excludes $93 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), a decrease of $174 thousand compared to $3.253 million through December 31, 2020 . Loan recoveries through December 31, 2021 of $540 thousand related to the isolated charge-off positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.

totaled (excludes for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), a decrease of compared to through . Loan recoveries through of related to the isolated charge-off positively impacted the loan loss provision expense. Non-interest income year-to-date as of December 31, 2021 decreased by $1.5 million or 18% compared to December 31, 2020 . The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $824 thousand , along with the security sale gains decrease of $553 thousand , account for the majority of the decrease year-over-year.

decreased by or 18% compared to . The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of , along with the security sale gains decrease of , account for the majority of the decrease year-over-year. Non-interest expense as of December 31, 2021 increased by $723 thousand compared to December 31, 2020 . The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (19% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.9% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 21, 2022 for shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022 and payable on February 11, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)





























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





2021

2021

2021

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Audited























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 41,308 $ 55,559 $ 49,830 $ 43,425 $ 28,785

Total cash and cash equivalents

41,308

55,559

49,830

43,425

28,785























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

144,019

130,431

86,343

61,086

72,439 Equity securities, at cost

338

338

338

462

462























Loans

610,326

570,727

569,877

585,811

558,967 Less allowance for loan loss

6,500

6,071

5,812

8,948

7,480

Loans, net

603,826

564,655

564,065

576,864

551,486























Loans held for sale

6,428

7,963

8,008

10,717

12,626 Premises and equipment, net

6,771

6,858

7,025

6,529

6,400 Right-of-use assets

2,301

2,417

2,533

2,557

2,667 Accrued interest receivable

1,971

1,738

1,746

2,035

2,199 Deferred tax assets

2,141

2,007

1,873

3,025

2,081 Bank-owned life insurance

6,475

6,443

6,393

6,340

5,280 Goodwill

1,657

1,657

1,657

1,657

1,657 Intangible assets

1

3

5

7

9 Other Assets

1,556

1,715

1,590

1,750

2,090

Total Assets $ 818,792 $ 781,783 $ 731,404 $ 716,452 $ 688,181























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 272,282 $ 254,058 $ 233,757 $ 228,946 $ 197,297 Interest-bearing

464,285

444,488

417,157

405,499

402,262

Total Deposits

736,567

698,546

650,914

634,445

599,560























Subordinated debt, net

14,753

14,731

14,708

14,686

14,664 Other borrowings

1,887

2,629

4,015

3,719

8,558 Lease liabilities

2,368

2,480

2,591

2,610

2,715 Accrued interest payable

190

409

206

426

215 Other liabilities

6,072

7,099

4,416

7,349

9,509

Total Liabilities

761,837

725,895

676,850

663,236

635,221























Stockholders' Equity



















Common stock

23

23

23

23

23 Surplus

28,523

28,523

28,523

28,523

28,523 Additional PIC restricted stock

14

-

-

-

- Retained earnings

29,288

28,121

25,954

25,152

23,633 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(893)

(779)

54

(482)

782

Total Stockholders' Equity

56,955

55,888

54,554

53,216

52,960

























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 818,792 $ 781,783 $ 731,404 $ 716,452 $ 688,181

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 6,144,691 $ 6,407,015 $ 6,311,740 $ 25,386,430

22,934,974

Securities

565,044

436,526

307,082

1,653,188

1,073,590

Fed funds sold and other

16,586

26,859

13,044

57,271

152,726

Total interest income

6,726,322

6,870,400

6,631,865

27,096,889

24,161,290























Interest Expense





















Deposits

383,525

427,313

619,250

1,754,507

3,353,129

Borrowed funds

-

-

-

947

48,869

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,049

238,053

952,197

947,409

Other Interest Expense

47,266

45,323

63,216

215,089

170,293

Total interest expense

668,841

710,686

920,519

2,922,741

4,519,700























Net interest income

6,057,481

6,159,714

5,711,346

24,174,148

19,641,590 Provision for loan losses

426,483

(245,988)

1,456,879

3,079,173

3,252,897 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,630,998

6,405,702

4,254,467

21,094,975

16,388,693























Non-interest income





















Service charges on deposits

179,650

180,225

199,634

734,710

648,125

Earnings bank owned life insurance

24,210

40,956

54,648

162,162

144,962

Gain sale of fixed assets

18,000

-

-

19,500

500

Gain sale of securities

-

-

575,869

196,091

749,590

Mortgage loan income activity

822,280

1,252,561

2,210,046

4,849,705

5,673,836

Other non-interest income

232,343

211,864

170,711

818,114

1,047,791

Total non-interest income

1,276,483

1,685,606

3,210,907

6,780,282

8,264,803























Non-interest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

3,016,112

2,967,511

2,928,023

11,446,557

11,147,427

Occupancy and equipment

719,872

708,358

681,446

2,811,633

2,738,468

Legal and professional fees

238,066

155,208

217,174

712,544

746,435

Advertising

162,770

130,244

453,077

580,364

271,442

Data processing

625,147

544,371

570,630

2,262,821

1,984,715

FDIC premiums

115,376

93,840

112,999

432,975

272,154

Goodwill amortization

-

-

-

-

-

Loss sale of securities

-

-

-

17,826

-

Loss sale fixed assets

816

-

-

816

-

Loss interest rate lock commitments

-

-

-

-

-

Other intangible amortization

2,083

2,083

2,083

8,333

8,333

Other

386,448

412,142

227,229

1,395,289

1,777,342

Total non-interest expense

5,266,691

5,013,757

5,192,661

19,669,159

18,946,318 Income before taxes

1,640,790

3,077,551

2,272,713

8,206,098

5,707,179 Income tax expense

383,730

820,160

705,528

2,190,813

1,579,761 Net Income $ $1,257,060 $ $2,257,391 $ $1,567,185 $ $6,015,285 $ $4,127,418























Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 1.00 $ 0.70 $ 2.67 $ 1.83

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data





















Income Statement Review













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Audited

(Unaudited)

Audited





















Interest Income $ 6,726,322 $ 6,870,400 $ 6,631,865 $ 20,370,568 $ 24,161,290 Interest Expense

668,841

710,686

920,519

2,253,900

4,519,700 Net interest income

6,057,481

6,159,714

5,711,346

18,116,668

19,641,590 Provision expense

426,483

(245,988)

1,456,879

2,652,690

3,252,897 Net interest income after provision $ 5,630,998 $ 6,405,702 $ 4,254,467 $ 15,463,978 $ 16,388,693





















Non-interest income $ 1,276,483 $ 1,685,606 $ 3,210,907 $ 5,503,020 $ 8,264,803 Non-interest expense

5,266,691

5,013,757

5,192,661

14,401,691

18,946,317 Merger expenses

-

-

-

-

-





















Yield on interest-earning assets

3.44%

3.71%

4.04%

2.83%

3.97% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.56%

0.63%

0.86%

0.51%

1.11% Efficiency ratio

71.81%

63.91%

58.20%

60.97%

67.89%





















Balance Sheet Review













































December 31,

September 30,





December 31,







2021

2021





2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Audited



(dollars in thousands)



















Total assets $ 818,792 $ 781,783



$ 688,181



Loans, net of reserve

603,826

564,655





551,486



Goodwill & intangibles

1,658

1,660





1,666



Deposits

736,567

698,546





599,560



Shareholder's equity

56,955

55,888





52,960















































Asset Quality Review



















Non-accrual loans $ 2,091 $ 1,471



$ 1,007



Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing

956

963





933



Loans 90 days past due still accruing

-

-











Foreclosured properties

-

-





-



Total non-performing assets $ 3,048 $ 2,434



$ 1,940

























Non-performing assets to total assets

0.37%

0.31%





0.28%



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.50%

0.42%





0.35%

























Summary of Operating Results













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020

2021

2020







(Unaudited)

Audited

(Unaudited)

Audited

























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income $ 2,067,273 $ 3,729,592 $ 11,285,272 $ 8,960,077



Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax

426,483

1,456,879

3,079,173

3,252,897



Tax expense

383,730

705,528

2,190,813

1,579,761



Net Income $ 1,257,060 $ 1,567,185 $ 6,015,285 $ 4,127,418

























(dollars in thousands)



















Charge-offs $ 16 $ 13 $ 4,671 $ 63



(Recoveries)

(8)

(6)

(586)

(35)



Net charge-offs $ 8 $ 7 $ 4,085 $ 28

























Per Common Share Data









































Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

























Basic Earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.70 $ 2.67 $ 1.83



Dividend declared $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

























Book value per share $ 24.30 $ 23.52 $ 25.30 $ 23.52



Tangible book value per share $ 24.56 $ 22.78 $ 24.56 $ 22.78

























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)









































Return on average assets

0.63%

0.92%

0.80%

0.64%



Return on average equity

8.66%

11.65%

10.66%

8.06%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.06%

1.34%

1.06%

1.34%



Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)

1.09%

1.47%

1.09%

1.47%



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.50%

0.35%

0.50%

0.35%



Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)

0.51%

0.38%

0.51%

0.38%



Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.67%

0.01%



Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

10.26%

N/A

10.26%

N/A



Tier1 capital

10.26%

N/A

10.26%

N/A



Total risk based capital

11.39%

N/A

11.39%

N/A



Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.57%

N/A

8.57%

N/A



Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**

N/A

9.11%

N/A

9.11%



Average equity to average assets

7.25%

7.87%

7.54%

8.00%



Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

6.77%

6.95%

6.77%

6.95%



Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*

3.28%

3.61%

3.43%

3.69%



Loans to deposits - (EOP)

82.86%

93.21%

82.86%

93.21%



*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing **As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.