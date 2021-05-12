Community Hospital Consulting Announces Extended Management Agreement with Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, Gallup, New Mexico

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), is pleased to announce a new, three-year management agreement with Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (RMCHCS), Gallup, New Mexico, effective May 3, 2021.

"Last August, the Board sought a management company with industry leaders who know the importance of maintaining the independence and financial viability of the hospital," said Steve McKernan, RMCHCS Board Chair. "At that time, the Board hired a nationally recognized hospital management firm to provide an experienced interim CEO. The RMCHCS Board believed that engaging a management company with the expertise and experience with similar rural hospitals would be important and helpful. The RMCHCS Board decided in favor of expanding its relationship with CHC Consulting in order to be able to access much needed operational resources to assist with performance improvement."

Craig Sims, CHC Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations, shared, "We are excited to extend CHC's expertise in hospital management and talent across many areas of hospital operations to RMCHCS." In addition to placing Interim CEO Don Smithburg, CHC Consulting conducted an in-depth Operational Assessment of the organization. In collaboration with RMCHCS leadership, CHC Consulting will begin the implementation of an action plan focused on operational, financial and clinical productivity improvements.

McKinley County, where Gallup, New Mexico is located, has a diverse population of approximately 75,000, largely Native Americans. RMCHCS serves communities beyond that primary service area. On July 1, 2021, its new Family Medicine Residency Program will offer opportunity for new practitioners to train in a rural environment alongside experienced family medicine doctors and specialists.

Since its inception 25 years ago in 1996, CHC has remained a not-for-profit company whose sole mission is to help hospitals remain community-operated and governed. CHC owns, manages and consults with hospitals across the United States.

About Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (RMCHCS), Gallup, New Mexico, is a private, not-for-profit integrated delivery system located in rural McKinley County. RMCHCS is committed to improving the health and wellness of communities in northwestern New Mexico and eastern Arizona (aka The Four Corners Region). Its history dates back to the early 1900s, when Rehoboth Christian Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital provided healthcare services to the people of Gallup and the Native Americans living on the nearby Navajo and Zuni reservations. St. Mary's Hospital, located near downtown Gallup, became McKinley General Hospital in the late 1970s. In 1983, Rehoboth Christian Hospital, located on the east side of Gallup, merged with McKinley General Hospital in order to pool their resources so they could better serve the population. Visit www.rmhc.org .

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com .

