Freestone Medical Center Selects Melissa Wilson as New CEO

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHC today announced that the Freestone Medical Center (FMC) Board of Directors has selected Melissa Wilson as FMC's next Chief Executive Officer. Wilson will begin her new role August 19, 2024, and her first day at the hospital will be August 21, 2024. She succeeds John Yeary, who is retiring after serving as FMC's CEO for six years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melissa Wilson to Freestone Medical Center," said George Robinson, president, FMC Board of Directors. "Melissa is a proven leader with a deep understanding of rural healthcare. Her strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to patient-centered care make her our ideal next CEO to lead FMC into the future."

Wilson brings over 24 years of healthcare experience to FMC, including more than 14 years as a CEO, Administrator, and COO in non-profit rural healthcare, government, and deployed settings. Most recently, she served as CEO for Concho County Hospital in Eden, Texas, and prior, as Chief Operating Officer for Dimmit Regional Hospital, Carrizo Springs, Texas, which was in partnership with Methodist Healthcare System-San Antonio.

Wilson has a strong track record of improving operational efficiency, enhancing patient care, and driving growth in healthcare organizations. Wilson is also a retired Major from the United States Air Force Medical Service Corps, where she honed her skills in strategic planning, financial management, and regulatory compliance.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead Freestone Medical Center," said Melissa Wilson, incoming CEO. "The hospital has a long history of providing high-quality care to the community, and I am committed to building on its legacy. I look forward to working with the talented team at FMC to ensure that we continue to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our patients."

Wilson is a current doctoral student of Industrial and Organizational Psychology at Keiser University. She holds a Master of Science, Business Organizational Management from the University of LaVerne, La Verne, CA, and a BS in Psychology from Wright State University, Dayton, OH.

Wilson's appointment comes at a time of transition for FMC. Yeary, who has served as CEO since 2018, is retiring after a distinguished 42-year career in healthcare. Under Yeary's leadership, FMC has achieved significant milestones, some of which include strengthening board and physician relationships; expanding FMC's services through new clinics in the Buffalo and Teague communities; and supporting technological advancements such as transition of the hospital's IT platform to the cloud, improving efficiency and security.

"We are grateful for John's many contributions to Freestone Medical Center," said Robinson. "He has been a tireless advocate for our patients and our community. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE. Freestone Medical Center is managed by CHC.

Visit http://chc.com for more information.

About Freestone Medical Center

Freestone Medical Center (FMC), a 37-bed acute care facility, has served Freestone County and surrounding communities for more than 75 years. The hospital operates as a nonprofit hospital and is managed by Community Hospital Corporation. Patients benefit from the latest medical technology along with comprehensive healthcare from highly skilled physicians, nurses and professional staff. Medical services include a 24-hour emergency department designated as a level IV trauma center, lab, imaging, inpatient care and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. The Freestone Health Clinics provide primary care services for all ages.

Visit https://freestonemc.com/ for more information.

CONTACT:

Anne Block

972-943-6470

[email protected]

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation