Community Hospital Consulting Helps Hospitals Reduce Credit Card Processing Fees

PLANO, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every dollar captured contributes favorably to the bottom line, especially important for rural hospitals facing thinning margins, declining profitability and higher fixed costs. That's where credible, credit card processing comes in.

The need to do more with less in a competitive healthcare economy cannot be overstated, as rural hospitals seek innovative ways to reduce costs.

A free savings analysis is available at: https://www.unifiedbusiness.com/ .

"Community and rural hospitals may be taking their current credit card processing system and statements at face value by accepting the rates presented to them and bearing hidden costs," says Brian Doerr, SVP, Information Technology & Security and Privacy Officer, Community Hospital Corporation. "That's why CHC paired with Unified Business Services, bringing hospitals transparent pricing and an average 15% reduction in monthly transaction costs."

The platform features secure, leading-edge technology and process optimization.

Jerry Thompson, Director of Patient Access for Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont (BHSET), shared, "In mere months, we realized savings our former provider could never offer. The Unified solution was easy to integrate and customize, staff training went smoothly and there was no downtime for conversion. We went live with zero hiccups."

According to Doerr, BHSET saved more than $100,000 in less than a year and is seeing savings of 15% or more on their credit card processing fees. "By eliminating layers of middlemen, hospitals can see immediate savings on transactions, and ongoing revenue impact."

About Community Hospital Corporation

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCare, which share a common purpose of preserving and protecting community hospitals. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit https://communityhospitalcorp.com/ .

About Unified Business Services

Unified Business Services offers a healthcare-centered credit card processing service that provides healthcare providers with all aspects of secure electronic merchant transaction services, including the processing of credit card, debit card, as well as echeck transactions. Unified Business Services is the only credit card processing solution designed specifically for the healthcare industry and administered by healthcare experts on a mission to help providers find every opportunity to succeed financially.

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.communityhospitalcorp.com

