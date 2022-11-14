Community Hospital Corporation 4-Time Winner in Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Workplace Competition

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is a 4-Time Winner in Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Workplace Competition. In 2022, for the second consecutive year, CHC won "Best Communication" among all DMN Top 100 companies, and placed 10th among 35 winners in the small company (149 or fewer workers) category.

The annual award competition recognizes and celebrates companies inspiring leadership and the enduring resilience of the North Texas business community.

In DMN's 2021 Top Workplace competition, CHC placed 11th of 36 in the small company category, achieved National Standard recognition in 2020 and 2019, and placed among the top 100 in prior years 2016 and 2015. CHC was also named to Becker's Hospital Review 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015.

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick commented on this year's DMN award: "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award. It acknowledges our efforts in creating a healthy environment for our highly talented employees who are dedicated to providing the best community healthcare possible. For nearly 27 years, community and rural hospitals have turned to us to help them improve."

The CHC Culture

Top employer awards underscore CHC's expertise in advancing community healthcare nationwide since its inception in 1996. Some milestones include:

Success in turning around distressed hospitals. CHC currently owns, manages or consults with nearly 30 community and rural hospitals.

CHC Supply Trust, the supply chain services arm of CHC Consulting, reached a major accomplishment this year of service to 120+ hospitals by providing group purchasing organization (GPO) access, supply chain management support, and strategic insight to client hospitals.

CHC ContinueCARE has improved operations of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals (LTACHs), fulfilling a vital function in the care continuum and managing patient overflow from at-capacity hospitals throughout the pandemic.

CHC Consulting, CHC's management and consulting arm, has produced more than 100 Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs) in 16 states.

CHC recruited and placed 60 field executives in hospital leadership roles across the country, including CEOs, CFOs and CNOs, over the past three years.

CHC places a great emphasis on striving for diversity and inclusion in all recruitment of talent and in support of its family-centered culture.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com.

