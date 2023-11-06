Community Hospital Corporation 5-Time Winner in Top Workplaces DFW 2023

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is a 5-Time Winner in the Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces DFW 2023 competition. CHC placed 14th among 55 winners in the small company category.

The highly competitive annual award competition recognizes and celebrates employers who foster inspiring leadership and an outstanding culture in the eyes of their employees; 2023 marks 15 years of the top workplace competition.

CHC Consistent Top Workplace
> 2022: Won "Best Communication" for 2nd consecutive year and placed 10th among 35 small company winners
> 2021: Won "Best Communication" and placed 11th among 36 small company winners
> 2020 & 2019: Earned National Standard recognition
> 2016 & 2015: Ranked among Top 100 Workplaces
> Also, CHC was also named to Becker's Hospital Review 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015.

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick commented on this year's DMN Top Workplace award: "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award. We take pride in 27 years of success in improving the performance of hundreds of community-based hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide."

Kendrick added, "Top workplace recognition underscores CHC's expertise in advancing community healthcare nationwide since the company's inception in 1996."

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com.

