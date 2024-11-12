Community Hospital Corporation 6-Time Winner As Top Workplace Achieves "Best Communication" for Third Time

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is a 6-Time Winner in the Dallas Morning News' 2024 Top Workplaces DFW awards. CHC placed 24th among 60 winners in the small company category, and ranked top, receiving the "Best Communication" award among all 313 company submissions.

The highly competitive annual award competition recognizes and celebrates employers who foster inspiring leadership and an outstanding culture.

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick commented on this year's DMN Top Workplace award: "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award. We take pride in improving the performance of hundreds of hospitals nationwide. Top workplace recognition underscores CHC's expertise in advancing community healthcare nationwide since the company's inception in 1996."

CHC Consistent Top Workplace in the DFW small company category

  • 2024: Placed 24th among 60 winners and won "Best Communication" for 3rd time
  • 2023: Placed 14th among 55 winners
  • 2022: Placed 10th among 35 winners and won "Best Communication" for 2nd time
  • 2021: Placed 11th among 36 winners and won "Best Communication"
  • 2020 & 2019: Earned National Standards of Excellence recognition
  • 2016 & 2015: Ranked among Top Workplaces

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit https://chc.com/.

CONTACT: Anne Block
972-943-6470
[email protected]

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation

