Community Hospital Corporation Announces Tony Ybarra Retirement

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After leading the Supply Chain division of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) for more than 12 years, CHC announced today, August 12, 2019, the retirement of Tony Ybarra. Ybarra will continue in his current role as Senior Vice President of CHC Supply Trust, the supply chain services arm of Community Hospital Corporation and CHC Consulting, until his retirement date of October 31, 2019.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony in support of CHC's mission, in particular, helping hospitals achieve supply chain savings and improvements," said CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick. "Tony's efforts have helped community hospitals across the country hold the line on supply chain costs. After years of dedication, however, I understand and support Tony's desire to spend more time with family and pursue more leisurely interests."

Ybarra has been responsible for the oversight and guidance of supply chain initiatives that provide crucial support to CHC hospitals, CHC Consulting clients and group purchasing organization (GPO) access clients. He was instrumental in CHC's decision to align with HealthTrust, one of the nation's largest GPOs. Ybarra has also been a key driver in the successful development of CHC Supply Trust's tailor-made solutions for community hospitals.

In 2016, CHC received the Outstanding Member Award from HealthTrust for its high level of service to hospitals.

Prior to joining CHC in 2007, Ybarra managed a corporate materials management department that serviced surgical hospitals and surgery centers nationwide. His extensive materials management and operational leadership experience has included working with multi-hospital health systems, large physician groups and individual physician practices.

Ybarra has been an active member of the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM) and The Council of Supply Chain Executives and is a Certified Materials & Resource Professional. He has spoken nationally and written numerous articles in support of mission-critical supply chain objectives necessary to overcome spiraling supply costs.

Organizational Next Steps

During the next few months, Ybarra will focus on transitioning responsibilities and the important relationships with HealthTrust and CHC hospitals and clients.

Upon Ybarra's departure, Jon Pruitt, current CHC Vice President of Supply Chain, will become Senior Vice President of CHC Supply Trust. To aid in the transition, Pruitt assumes immediate oversight of departmental operations.

Kendrick added, "CHC will continue to serve its mission to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. We are a servant-minded organization with focus on supporting the future stability and growth of the hospitals we serve, in order to preserve healthcare in local communities."

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com.

CONTACT: Anne Block

219758@email4pr.com

972-943-6470

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation