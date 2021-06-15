Community Hospital Corporation Celebrates 25th Year as Leader in Improving Community Hospital Performance

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as the nation's leading resource in advancing community healthcare, Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) has achieved and continues to play an integral role in improving the financial and operational performance of U.S. community hospitals amid a rapidly changing and increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Changing government regulations on healthcare practices, declining reimbursement rates, an ongoing trend of populations relocating from small towns to urban or suburban areas, and financial and other uncertainties due to the COVID-19 outbreak are among the factors adversely affecting hospitals' operations.

These factors have led hospitals to seek outside expertise. CHC currently owns, manages and consults with hospitals across the country, helping them improve decision-making and grow the bottom line despite challenges across the industry. CHC was created in 1996 by a group of not-for-profit and community-operated healthcare systems dedicated to the sustainability of community hospitals. Since its inception as an organization focused primarily in the Southwest, CHC has broadened its mission to become one of the nation's largest and highly trusted healthcare services firms.

Highlights of CHC's achievements include:

CHC forged its long-term relationship with community hospitals in 1998, when it aligned with Yoakum ( Texas ) Community Hospital and soon after, with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas - Beaumont , creating a path of performance improving community and rural hospitals across the country.

( ) Community Hospital and soon after, with Baptist Hospitals of - , creating a path of performance improving community and rural hospitals across the country. CHC's growth has been driven by its highly skilled and knowledgeable leadership and staff that have substantial expertise from both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare organizations.

CHC ContinueCARE, created in 2004, has improved operations of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals (LTACHs), fulfilling a vital function in the care continuum. They also effectively managed patient overflow from at-capacity hospitals throughout the pandemic. CHC-owned LTACHs are predicted to represent a 12 percent gain in net revenue (consolidated) for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 , compared with the prior year.

, compared with the prior year. Launched in 2005, CHC Consulting, CHC's management and consulting arm, completed the first of many Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs) in 2012, to help hospitals review and meet compliance and federal regulations. Since then, CHC Consulting has produced more than 100 compliant CHNAs in 16 states.

CHC has placed 60 field executives, including CEOs, CFOs and CNOs, over the past three years.

CHC Consulting recently signed a new management agreement with Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, a Gallup, NM -based private, not-for-profit integrated delivery system.

-based private, not-for-profit integrated delivery system. CHC Supply Trust, the supply chain services arm of CHC Consulting created in 2015, recently reached a major milestone of serving 100+ hospitals by providing group purchasing organization (GPO) access, supply chain management support, and strategic insight to client hospitals.

During the pandemic, CHC experienced an increase in consulting engagements from hospitals seeking to enhance their performance. In addition, CHC Supply Trust demonstrated innovative ways to provide critical medical supplies to hospitals facing shortages during the outbreak.

CHC has helped hospitals reduce IT costs and maximize system efficiency. Examples include providing cloud-based solutions, thwarting potential security breaches, and providing technology support for hospitals requiring additional IT staff.

"CHC has steadily gained recognition for its mission in improving the performance of community hospitals. For more than two decades, our industry-leading revenue-enhancement and cost-reduction services have helped enable our clients to offer the highest-quality and most-efficient healthcare to patients and their communities," said CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick. "Throughout our existence, our extremely talented and dedicated staff and partners have collaborated with struggling hospitals to avoid closures and overcome other industry challenges. We plan to continue offering best-in-class performance-improvement solutions to community hospitals and other healthcare providers in the years ahead."

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com

