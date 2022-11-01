Community Hospital Corporation CEO Jim Kendrick Receives Trinity University's 2022 Duce Award

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) President and CEO Jim Kendrick was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Duce Award by Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas, at a special recognition ceremony and dinner on October 20, 2022.

Jim Kendrick, President and CEO of CHC

CHC is a not-for-profit support organization formed by 13 Texas healthcare systems over 25 years ago with a mission to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. CHC has a proven history of success supporting hospitals across the country, helping them sustain and grow to serve their local communities.

Trinity University's Duce Award honors a Health Care Administration program graduate who has shown outstanding leadership and made significant contributions to the field of health services administration. Kendrick earned his Master of Science in Health Care Administration there in 1995.

Presented annually, the award is named after Dean Leonard A. Duce, a former dean of the Graduate School at Trinity and one of the program's founding faculty members.

Trinity University, known for its stimulating and collaborative environment, builds outstanding leaders, as many graduates attest.

Laurie Breedlove, CHC Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Trinity University Healthcare Administration 1988 graduate, shared: "Jim is a visionary leader and supports professional growth among our teams. During his five years at CHC, he has led our organization to achieve recognition in multiple years as a Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Place to Work, in 2021 earning 'Best Communication' among all 100 companies that placed."

Coupled with his unparalleled ability to lead, Kendrick enthusiastically supports entrepreneurialism and innovation. Craig Sims, CHC Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations and Trinity University Healthcare Administration 1986 graduate, shared: "Jim outlines organizational priorities then gives CHC executive leaders the authority and responsibility to do what needs to be done. He works diligently and creatively to expand how CHC serves community hospitals and their unique needs."

Prior to CHC, Kendrick served with affiliates of Community Health Systems (CHS) for several years: CEO of AllianceHealth Oklahoma, a 10-hospital network with 70+ affiliated medical practices, six home health agencies, and 4,500 employees; CEO for Longview Regional Medical Center (LRMC), Longview, Texas; and Chief Operating Officer for Wesley Medical Center of Hattiesburg, Miss. During his tenure at LRMC, the hospital was named to Modern Healthcare magazine's Best Places to Work in Health Care – 2009, and in 2010, he was named a Modern Healthcare Up & Comer.

Kendrick also spent several years with Hillcrest Healthcare System (HHS) of Tulsa, Okla. As COO for Tulsa Regional Medical Center (TRMC), he helped establish this HHS facility as the primary teaching hospital for Oklahoma State University's College of Medicine. Prior, Jim served as Vice President of Operations for HHS affiliate Hillcrest Medical Center & Kaiser Medical Center, also in Tulsa.

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com.

