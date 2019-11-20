Community Hospital Corporation Named 2019 Top Workplace

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) has been named a 2019 Top Workplace, National Standard winner, by The Dallas Morning News. The national standard winners announced recently were selected based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey conducted by Energage, an employee engagement firm located in Exton, Pa. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

"We are so proud of CHC's culture," said Jim Kendrick, CHC President and CEO. "Our talented employees make a difference every day by helping community and rural hospitals improve and perform better. We are driven to help client hospitals across the country succeed."

CHC was among The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work in the small company category in years 2015 and 2016, and was among Becker's Hospital Review 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare in years 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Read about CHC Awards.

"Earning the distinction of a Top Workplace National Standard winner is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com.

