Community Hospital Corporation Named Top Place to Work by Becker's Healthcare

"CHC is honored to be recognized as part of Becker's prestigious 2018 list," said CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick. "Our values—Respect, Integrity, Stewardship, Excellence—define what we stand for and 'Excellence' drives everything we do. We surround ourselves with employees that exhibit excellence which makes CHC a great place to work. It really shows in how we help community hospitals improve amid tough challenges within healthcare today." CHC's organizational success spans more than 21 years and has impacted hospitals across 30 U.S. states.

Prior to this year, CHC was named as a great place to work by Becker's Healthcare in 2015 and 2016, and also ranked among The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work in 2015 and 2016.

Building on the foundation of CHC's culture, Laurie Breedlove, CHC Senior Vice President of Human Resources, added, "We continually strive to demonstrate superior service and a collaborative spirit by showing respect with one another, with a client or with a hospital patient in every interaction that we have."

Becker's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare is developed annually based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion.

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com/.

