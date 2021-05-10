Community Hospital Corporation Posts Major Milestone with 100+ Hospitals Partnering with CHC Supply Trust

PLANO, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) today announced that it recently surpassed a major milestone. CHC Supply Trust now serves 101 hospitals by providing group purchasing organization (GPO) access, supply chain management support, and strategic insight necessary to meet current and future needs. CHC Supply Trust, the supply chain services arm of CHC Consulting, foresees the significant growth in member hospitals to continue.

Phil Trent, Vice President of Business Development for CHC Supply Trust, commented on the company's achievement: "We are thrilled that CHC Supply Trust has reached this important milestone, which reflects strong demand for our services, as well as a key indicator that our strategic growth initiatives are on track. We look forward to continuing this momentum in delivering our services to hospitals seeking a reliable and efficient source for their supply needs."

CHC Supply Trust offers healthcare supply chain management support to community hospitals, including GPO access through the HealthTrust Purchasing Group (HPG) to achieve the best in industry pricing for hospitals regardless of size or volume.

"By aggregating the purchasing power of community hospitals across the country, CHC Supply Trust member hospitals achieve significant savings, whether their annual supply chain spend is, for example, $13 million, $60 million or larger," Trent added.

CHC, which owns, manages and supports community hospitals, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year helping them to improve and strengthen their operating and financial performance. CHC Supply Trust began offering GPO access to community hospitals through a relationship with the HealthTrust Purchasing Group in 2010. This partnership continues to mature, bringing greater benefits to hospitals. Supply chain spend on contract with various suppliers, purchased services categories, and capital equipment purchases from the 100+ CHC Supply Trust client hospitals has increased significantly over time.

Karen Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Yoakum Community Hospital in Yoakum, Texas, one of the first hospitals to partner with CHC Supply Trust, commented on its long and beneficial relationship with the company: "CHC Supply Trust is our advocate when it comes to new contracts, renewal of an existing agreement and physician-preferred items. They use spend analytics to scrutinize the contract and project the impact of both individual facilities and the group as a whole."

In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred significant growth for CHC Supply Trust, providing PPE and other medical supplies to hospitals facing critical shortages due to the outbreak. The CHC Supply Trust and HealthTrust partnership also enabled hospitals to access and save on supplies during the pandemic.

Jon Pruitt, Senior Vice President for CHC Supply Trust, commented on COVID-19's impact on hospitals and CHC Supply Trust's ongoing role due to the outbreak: "The pandemic demonstrated that hospitals must optimize their supply chain to better prepare for disruptions, reduce supply chain waste and help offset COVID-related costs. We continue to fulfill PPE demands based on the pandemic, and we recently augmented our services to help hospitals save on purchased services by aggregating volume across multiple hospitals."

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick added: "We help independent hospitals attain the same top-tier pricing as their larger counterparts. We have seen that large and small hospitals benefit from our unique approach. With CHC Supply Trust, hospitals of all sizes can achieve better pricing and bigger savings, regardless of their current situation, even if they belong to a group, or are part of an affiliation."

To learn more about best practices to secure your supply chain, watch this one-minute CHC Supply Trust video: https://communityhospitalcorp.com/take-action-to-secure-supply-chain/

About Community Hospital Corporation

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com.

