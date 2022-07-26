Community Hospital Corporation Selects 2022 Dan Wilford Award Winner: Deanna Robinson, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville

PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is proud to announce Deanna Robinson, LPN, as this year's winner of the 2022 Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service. Robinson is a full-time licensed practical nurse at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Madisonville, Kentucky, a long-term acute care hospital owned by CHC.

"Deanna's level of commitment to community service and the hospital has been truly outstanding," said Jim Kendrick, president and CEO for CHC. She was chosen as the national winner among 12 nominees. The award, named after Dan Wilford, a founding CHC board member and retired CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System of Houston, Texas, represents outstanding care and remarkable concern for a community and its local hospital. Kendrick will co-present the award to Robinson this August.

Robinson was nominated for this prestigious award by ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville leaders, including Michelle Mullen, CEO/CNO, Donna Bell, human resources coordinator, Lisa McGregor, case manager and Megan Ashby, director of quality management.

"Deanna provides an exemplary level of care as a licensed practical nurse while she pursues a registered nursing degree," said Michelle Mullen, CEO/CNO.

Robinson is flexible and highly considerate of others. As example, while the hospital recruits for night shift nurses, Robinson graciously agreed to cover those shifts. Mullen added, "She shows passion and commitment, always putting others' needs before her own."

An example of her compassion was demonstrated on December 10, 2021, when Western Kentucky was hit with one of the worst tornadoes in its history. This tornado caused a catastrophic loss to many area towns, including Dawson Springs where Robinson resides. Her own home was severely damaged but livable; others were not so fortunate. Robinson left her home to help rescue efforts and worked through the night, responding to cries for help. The next day, after getting coverage for her hospital shift, she continued to work through her fatigue to help first responders and those in need – friends, neighbors and family.

She returned to work the following week because she was worried about staffing resources at the hospital.

Mullen concludes on behalf of the entire ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess team: "Deanna remains one of the strongest, most admirable and committed LPNs we could ever hope for."

Final nominees for the national 2022 Dan Wilford Award include diverse and highly qualified healthcare leaders:

Angela Cavaness, RN , Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of Jonesboro , Jonesboro, Arkansas

, Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of , Mary Dumas , QM multimodality tech, Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas , Beaumont, Texas

, QM multimodality tech, Baptist Hospital of , Liza Peterson, RN , clinical supervisor, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin, Corbin, Kentucky

, clinical supervisor, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin, Danielle Davis, RN , ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, Abilene, Texas

, ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, Tammy Marcum, RN , charge nurse, ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, Odessa, Texas

, charge nurse, ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, Cedric Shephard , social worker, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Huntsville, Texas

, social worker, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Sherry Meaker, RN , nurse supervisor, Intensive Care Unit, Montrose Regional Health, Montrose, Colorado

, nurse supervisor, Intensive Care Unit, Montrose Regional Health, Carey Spring, RN , case manager, North Texas Medical Center, Gainesville, Texas

, case manager, North Texas Medical Center, Doris Klesel, RN, OR circulator nurse, St. Mark's Medical Center, La Grange, Texas

Dr. Kevin Matteson , general surgeon, Southwest Health System, Cortez, Colorado

, general surgeon, Southwest Health System, Elizabeth Jendrzey , physician assistant, Yoakum Community Hospital, Yoakum, Texas

