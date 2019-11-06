Community Hospital Corporation's Builds Executive Teams

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) has announced new executives and promotions at the hospital and corporate level.

Jim Kendrick, CHC President and CEO, said, "We are excited about new talent and rewarding staff who are dedicated to improving and sustaining the community hospitals we serve across the country."

ContinueCARE Hospital CEOs

Wayne Boutwell became CEO of ContinueCARE Hospital at Palmetto Health Baptist, Columbia, S.C., in June 2019. He has served in healthcare operations for 22 years starting in facilities management and rising to COO of a 460-bed main campus. Most recently, he served as CEO of a 60-bed long-term acute care hospital with Select Medical/Regency Hospital of Central GA.

Vince Gore became CEO of Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of Jonesboro, Jonesboro, Ark., managed by CHC, in August 2019. He has more than five years of long-term acute care hospital experience with companies such as Concord Healthcare System and Kindred Healthcare. Recently, he served as VP of Clinical Operations at Methodist Specialty & Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Ken Graves became CEO of ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Madisonville, Madisonville, Ky., in June 2019. His healthcare leadership experience includes long-term acute care hospital CEO experience with Kindred Healthcare along with all aspects of managing large skilled nursing, assisted living, short term rehabilitation and Alzheimer's care facilities.

CHC Corporate Staff

Tania LeMons, promoted from Director of Productivity and Financial Operations to Vice President of Hospital Productivity and Accounting, joined CHC in July 2014. She monitors client hospital key financial metrics to improve accounting functions, productivity tool management, and overall financial performance. Prior to CHC, she spent eight years in accounting and finance at East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System.

Linda Moore, promoted from Assistant General Counsel to Senior Vice President and General Counsel, joined CHC in December 2017. She has extensive healthcare regulatory and legal experience with healthcare systems including Baylor Health Care System as Associate General Counsel, Cirrus Health as General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer and Trinity Mother Frances Health System as Vice President/System General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Jon Pruitt, promoted from Vice President of Supply Chain to Senior Vice President of CHC Supply Trust, has been with CHC since October 2018. Pruitt has more than 20 years of executive experience in supply chain and support services. Prior to CHC, he served as Vice President, Supply Chain Integration for Tenet Healthcare-United Surgical Partners International. Pruitt has also held leadership roles with companies including Vizient, Provista, LifeCare Hospitals and Broadlane.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com and www.continuecare.org.

