COMMUNITY MEDICAL SERVICES OPENS A MOBILE MEDICATION UNIT & TWO CLINICS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Rapid Growth Continues with Two New Clinic Openings and Mobile Unit Launch

PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Medical Services (CMS), a leading provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and behavioral health services, announced today updates on its rapid expansion with three new locations opening the week before the holidays. New clinics in Lakewood, CO and Akron, OH, along with a mobile unit in Kingman, AZ, will increase access to vital treatment services for individuals struggling with behavioral health and substance use disorders.

The mobile unit in Kingman, AZ, will collaborate with local rural communities in Northern Arizona to address specific needs, bridging the gap in treatment accessibility. Rural populations often face hours-long drives to receive care. This mobile unit is the first for CMS and is aligned with the company's goal of meeting clients where they are both mentally in their journey, and geographically.

Lakewood, CO's new clinic will serve a community severely impacted by the overdose crisis, providing critical services during a challenging time. Lakewood is the 5th clinic in Colorado that CMS has opened since July, following successful openings for communities in Aurora, Englewood, Greenwood Village and Westminster.

The clinic in Akron, OH adds CMS as a new Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) treatment provider, enhancing direct services to a community in dire need of more options.

"Expanding our services during the holiday season underscores our commitment to delivering hope and support to those who need it most," said Chris Flowers, Chief Operating Officer of Community Medical Services. "We recognize the importance of accessibility and are dedicated to bridging gaps in care, especially in underserved communities."

Key features of the new locations:

Lakewood, CO Clinic: Extended hours, medication-assisted treatment, and counseling on demand.

Akron, OH Clinic: MOUD treatment, intensive outpatient programs, and individual therapy.

Clinic: MOUD treatment, intensive outpatient programs, and individual therapy. Kingman, AZ Mobile Unit: flexible scheduling, MAT services, and coordination with local healthcare providers.

