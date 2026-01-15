Community Options Helps Young Woman Reconnect with Family

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After enduring neglect and unsafe conditions at her former residential provider, nineteen-year-old Haylie Brown has found safety, stability and a renewed sense of belonging through Community Options. For the first time in years, she spent Christmas with family. Her journey is a powerful example of how person-centered care can restore hope and reconnect lives that have been disrupted.

Haylie celebrates the holidays with her family for the first time in many years, made possible through Community Options' supportive services.

Haylie came to Community Options, a leading national nonprofit organization that develops housing and employment for people with disabilities, in December 2024, following the state-mandated closure of her previous residential provider. Haylie's past experiences of neglect had left her to navigate an uncertain and difficult world, which led her to experience significant behavioral health challenges at the time of her arrival.

Over the past several months, a coordinated and compassionate support plan was implemented by Community Options staff in partnership with Haylie's care team. Through thoughtful planning, regular clinical follow-ups and consistent communication, Haylie reached a place of both stability and confidence in her daily life.

With her new foundation of support, Haylie has been able to reconnect with her family. This past holiday season marked a meaningful milestone as she not only celebrated a year with Community Options, but for the first time since her preteen years, she spent Christmas at her grandmother's home, surrounded by loved ones and familiar traditions.

"Haylie's progress shows what can happen when safe environments, individualized supports and dedicated care come together," said Michael Burnett, Regional Vice President at Community Options. "We are proud to walk alongside individuals like Haylie as she rebuilds confidence, reconnects with family and experiences moments she thought were out of reach."

Community Options remains committed to providing person-centered supports that promote stability, dignity and community inclusion for people with disabilities across the country.

About Community Options, Inc.:

For over 35 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment support for people with disabilities – supporting thousands of people from over 60 offices across 12 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination. For more information, please visit our website: www.comop.org and follow us on social media on Facebook, Instagram and X.

