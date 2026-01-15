Cupid's Chase 5K On Track for Record-Breaking Year

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is coming fast, and so is the nation's most love-filled 5K. With 35 days to go until Cupid's Chase 5K on Saturday, February 14, 2026, Community Options announced that registration has already reached 5,000 runners, double the number of participants at this point last year, putting the race series on track to become the biggest and most successful Cupid's Chase yet.

Runners launch from the starting line at the Cupid's Chase 5K fundraiser to support people with disabilities. Cupid's Chase 5K runners show their spirit by dressing up as they run in support of Community Options' mission of inclusion.

Cupid's Chase 5K is held every February to celebrate the founding of Community Options and raise funds to support housing and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Now in its 18th year, Cupid's Chase welcomes runners, walkers and participants using wheelchairs or strollers in 49 race locations across 12 states.

"Cupid's Chase has become a tradition for thousands of people, not just because it's fun, but because it supports a mission that matters," said Robert Stack, President and CEO of Community Options. "We are already ahead of where we were at this point last year and the momentum continues to grow."

In addition to the race itself, Cupid's Chase is known for its unique Valentine's Day twist: every participant selects one of two official race shirts, white "AVAILABLE" or red "UNAVAILABLE", creating a fun "matchmaking" moment at the starting line. Registration is open now, and runners are encouraged to sign up early to secure their preferred shirt size and color.

Cupid's Chase 5K has grown into one of Community Options' most visible annual fundraisers, helping expand services and supports for people with disabilities. The event drew more than 11,000 runners nationwide last year, and organizers anticipate 2026 will set a new record.

To find a race near you and register, visit www.comop.org/cupidschase.

About Community Options, Inc.:

For over 35 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment support for people with disabilities – supporting thousands of people from over 60 offices across 12 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination. For more information, please visit our website: www.comop.org and follow us on social media on Facebook, Instagram and X.

