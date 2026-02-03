Community-Police Relations Foundation and Westchester Soccer Club Unveil Partnership to Unite Law Enforcement and the Community

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation), a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and the Westchester Soccer Club (WSC) are teaming up with a shared purpose to promote community connection and the unifying power of sport.

Westchester Soccer Club Logo Pictured (left to right): Glenn Hechler, CPR Foundation Vice President of the Board and WSC part owner, alongside WSC players Matias Molina, Aleksei Armas, Max Jennings, Conor McGlynn, Miguel Diaz, and WSC Owner Mitch Baruchowitz

To kick off the collaboration, the CPR Foundation will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the Westchester Soccer Club's home opener on March 7 in Mount Vernon, NY, welcoming more than 500 underserved Mount Vernon area youth and residents to attend the match free of charge, alongside local police officers, for an evening of live professional soccer action and bridge building.

"We're thrilled to have Westchester Soccer Club calling Mount Vernon and Memorial Field home," said Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. "The Club's presence is already making a meaningful impact in our city by bringing families together, creating new opportunities for local businesses, and adding to the vibrancy of our community. I want to sincerely thank the Community-Police Relations Foundation for their generous ticket donation, which gives Mount Vernon residents and our police officers the chance to enjoy a WSC match side by side. That shared experience is exactly what community partnership looks like."

"We're incredibly grateful to the Community-Police Relations Foundation for their continued commitment to strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve," said Marcel Jay Olifiers, Chief of Police & Acting Police Commissioner for the Mount Vernon Police Department. "Opportunities like this allow our officers and residents to connect in a positive, relaxed setting outside of daily responsibilities, which is so important. We're excited to be part of Westchester Soccer Club's home opener on March 7th and look forward to a great game and an even greater show of community spirit."

The event marks the beginning of an exciting partnership designed to harness soccer's global appeal as a catalyst for trust, dialogue, and unity between law enforcement and the community in alignment with the vision of Al Eskanazy, Founding President & CEO of the CPR Foundation.

"At its core, this partnership is about creating shared moments that break down barriers," said Glenn Hechler, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the CPR Foundation and a newly announced part owner of the Westchester Soccer Club. "The CPR Foundation has a proven track record of using sports as a powerful icebreaker between police and the community. This takes that impact to the next level, giving underserved youth the opportunity to experience professional soccer firsthand alongside law enforcement – an opportunity they might not otherwise have. By combining the unique impact of both organizations, the sky is the limit."

Hechler's recent addition to the Westchester Soccer Club ownership group, along with Chris Jones, also an active leader and advocate of the CPR Foundation's work, brings a strategic, community-focused vision to the team, aligning WSC's growth with tangible local impact. Through this partnership, the CPR Foundation and Westchester Soccer Club aim to expand opportunities for youth engagement, foster positive interactions with law enforcement, and demonstrate how sports can serve as a powerful force for unity and understanding.

About Community-Police Relations Foundation

The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by President & CEO Al Eskanazy and dedicated to building bridges of trust, understanding, and mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they serve. By funding and supporting various outreach initiatives and programs including feeding families in need, empowering our youth through sports and mentorship, protecting the mental health of law enforcement, and raising awareness about human trafficking - the CPR Foundation facilitates positive interactions and meaningful dialogue between law enforcement and community. These efforts help reshape perceptions on both sides, creating safer and more unified communities. To learn more, visit www.cprfcharity.org and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @cprfcharity.

About Westchester SC

Westchester SC is a homegrown professional soccer club in USL League One, fueled by the spirit and passion of Westchester County. Playing home games at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon, the Club aims to unite the community through sport, ambition, and a love of the game. Westchester SC represents a new model of community-driven professional soccer, creating opportunities for engagement both on and off the pitch.

SOURCE Community-Police Relations Foundation