Community to Come Together for Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk to Help Save Lives on September 14

Chicagoland Walk is the largest suicide prevention event in the U.S.

Large and small corporate sponsorship and walk teams still being organized

NBC Chicago's Stefan Holt to emcee this year's walk and program

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, a community of people from across the region will come together for largest suicide prevention event in the country: the Out of the Darkness (OOTD) Chicagoland Walk. This annual event helps prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide. Sponsored by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the three-mile walk starts at Montrose Harbor and runs from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on September 14, 2024.

The Chicagoland Walk is one of hundreds held in cities throughout the country. Since 2004, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The event features a mental health services tent, education outreach, a powerful Why We Walk Wall that honors those lost to suicide, and honor beads that signify how suicide has touched each participant.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for all ages. In 2021, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 20-24, the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 10-19, and the 4th leading cause of death for ages 35-44. In Illinois, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and 6th leading cause for ages 35-54.

"In my eleventh year of volunteering, I continue to be deeply touched by the profound impact AFSP has on those affected by suicide," said Liz Catalano, volunteer with AFSP-IL and The OOTD Chicagoland Walk. When I volunteer, I am granted the opportunity to forge connections with strangers who eventually become like family. At the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, we exchange stories, laughter, embraces, and tears. Being part of this remarkable event has not only aided me in my personal struggles but also nurtured my growth along my own journey."

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team. AFSP-Illinois hopes to raise $920,000 or more this year, which is invested in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

"Partnering with the AFSP Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk is deeply meaningful to Compass Health Center," said Claudia Welke, M.D., Co-Founder of Compass Health Center. "This event not only raises awareness and funds but also unites communities in honoring loved ones and advocating for suicide prevention. By walking together as an organization, we demonstrate our commitment to making a difference and underscore the importance of collective action in addressing this critical issue. True to our mission, we believe that early intervention through immediate access to specialized care not only changes lives but saves lives."

"NRCI at The Chicago School values our established relationship with AFSP Illinois, said Tracy Levine, Executive Director, Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education at The Chicago School. "We share similar missions and goals and recognize the importance of reducing stigma by honoring those we have lost and giving hope to those affected by suicide. Our students, staff and faculty are proud to walk with each other and our community partners to create space for this important conversation."

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be prevented through education and advocacy. Research shows that there is no single cause for suicide, and suicide risk increases when several health factors and life stressors converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair. People can learn the warning signs at afsp.org/signs .

This year's event will be emceed by Stefan Holt, evening news anchor for NBC Chicago, which is a media partner for the event. Other media partners include Audacy, Telemundo Chicago | Sports Chicago, Rock 95.5 / WCHI-FM, Chicago Magazine, WGN Radio 720, and Cumulus Chicago.





AFSP and its Illinois Chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

For more: www.afsp.org/Illinois

Chicagoland Walk: afsp.org/Chicago and Corporate Teams Information: chicagowalk.org/teams

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text the U.S. National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Statistics on Suicide: https://afsp.org/suicide-statistics

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting-on-suicide-prevention

Video: B-roll of 2023 Chicagoland Walk 2023 Chicago Out of the Darkness Walk B-roll_SOTS 10_21_23 (vimeo.com)

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention