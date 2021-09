Commvault Adds New Ransomware Protection And Response Services To Its Data Security Solutions

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced new ransomware services designed to help businesses prepare for, protect against, and respond to today's growing cyber threats.

Ransomware attacks continue to rise, and they are expensive—on average, it costs 10 times the cost of the ransom payment to restore the data1. 70% of ransomware attacks include a threat to leak exfiltrated data, and firms who have been attacked experience about 21 days of downtime afterwards2. The hard costs of ransomware are astronomical; most companies are not prepared to respond to an attack, and even less are planning ahead of time.

Commvault is a trusted partner to its global customers in data protection and recovery, for all types of risk vectors. Ransomware is the latest persistent threat facing our customers and the new ransomware protection and recovery services are based on Commvault's expertise and knowledge of data management design, planning, and recovery.

The new offering, Commvault Ransomware Protection and Response Services, provides the resources and expertise needed to harden customers' Commvault solutions from an attack, review the state of their data protection solution over time, and help them recover critical data when an attack does occur.

The Ransomware Protection Design and Plan service assists customers in validating their preparedness for ongoing threats and attacks. The offering will help organizations understand potential threats and risks impacting their ability to be ready. It offers tangible outcomes such as a readiness scorecard, key findings, and recommendations and a prioritized action plan.

The Commvault Ransomware Response Service provides the expertise and resources to help recover from an attack. As part of the service, Commvault provides a Ransomware Recovery Incident Manager backed by the Commvault Recovery Operations team. The service works with customers to identify and recover critical data and expedite a return to normal business operations.

These services complement Commvault Ransomware Protect and Recover solutions that deliver the critical capabilities for ransomware data protection. Utilizing this new service offering along with Commvault software and cloud offerings allows an enterprise to detect, protect and recover from ransomware attacks and other data breaches as a core component of the Commvault Intelligent Data Services. Commvault Data Management and Protection products and Compliance and Governance solutions work hand in hand with this data security solution.

"Ransomware is growing exponentially as both a worldwide problem and an addressable threat," said Ram Menashe, Vice President of Global Services at Commvault. "While we cannot guarantee our customers won't be the target of an attack, we believe that by offering strategic protection plans, we can support customers at any stage of a ransomware attack—and do our best to help prevent it altogether with Commvault Protection Review. These services represent our commitment to keeping our customers' data safe and recoverable while continuing to provide innovative, industry-leading products."

To learn more about Commvault's ransomware services, please visit https://www.commvault.com/resources/commvault-ransomware-protection-service.

To join an upcoming webinar about how Commvault helps customers mitigate ransomware attacks, register at: https://www.commvault.com/webinars/reckoning-on-ransomware.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

www.commvault.com