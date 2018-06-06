Commvault and Alibaba Cloud Join Forces to Accelerate Worldwide Digital Transformations

Alibaba Cloud is among the world's top 3 IaaS providers, according to Gartner, China's largest provider of public cloud services and the number four player globally in the IaaS market by revenue in 2017, according to IDC. Commvault's partnership with Alibaba Cloud allows businesses to make their move to the cloud with greater ease and security. With IDG highlighting big data/analytics, mobile and cloud as the leading business revenue drivers, and 49 percent of global enterprises citing data availability and visibility as responsible for significantly improved business performance1, data is a critical asset to information-driven businesses. However, complex regulations and the fast pace of changing business needs threaten the success of enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey.

The strategic partnership between Commvault and Alibaba Cloud will directly address these challenges through the joint delivery of:

Integrated features on a single unified platform : Businesses will be empowered with reliable and scalable computing and data processing capabilities with Alibaba Cloud , securely managed and accessed on Commvault's unified data management platform.





: Businesses will be empowered with reliable and scalable computing and data processing capabilities with , securely managed and accessed on Commvault's unified data management platform. Advanced centralized support : Alibaba Cloud customers from all over the world can rely on advanced technical support at all stages of their cloud migration journey, powered by Commvault's best-in-class data experts from engineering and customer support teams.





: customers from all over the world can rely on advanced technical support at all stages of their cloud migration journey, powered by Commvault's best-in-class data experts from engineering and customer support teams. Innovative, personalized offerings: The partnership agreement will serve as a platform for knowledge-transfer, including customer and partner evaluations and feedback, enabling Commvault and Alibaba Cloud to continue developing innovative offerings and upgrades that support rapidly evolving business requirements in today's digital landscape.

Dajiang Han, Head of Global Alliance, Alibaba Cloud Global said, "We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Commvault and concertedly empower our customers through advanced cloud computing and data management capabilities. Digital transformation is the new benchmark for companies amidst an increasingly competitive landscape, and data is at the core of this journey. As cloud continues to serve as the backbone of today's digital economy, Alibaba Cloud and Commvault are committed to deliver innovative technologies to address the ever-growing challenges in data storage, processing, management and protection."

"The strategic combination of Commvault's leadership in backup & recovery and moving data to, from and between clouds and Alibaba Cloud's strengths will provide customers with scalable and secure cloud data solutions, while supporting the acceleration of digital transformations across the globe," said Owen Taraniuk, Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships and Market Development, Commvault. "Commvault's partnership with Alibaba continues building on our unwavering commitment to delivering cloud-optimized solutions so that our customers can leverage the power and benefits of a multi-cloud strategy for modernized data protection and disaster recovery."

