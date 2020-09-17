Commvault Announces Climate Week Webinar with Forrester, Microsoft, WeTransfer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced today that it is bringing together an esteemed panel of industry experts to participate in a webinar focused on the environmental impact of data and how business can work to make it more sustainable. In recognition of Climate Week, Forrester, Microsoft, and WeTransfer will join Commvault on September 21 at 10:00 AM EDT / 4:00 PM CET to lead a conversation about how intelligently managing data can maximize its benefits, while minimizing the impact on the planet. The webinar, titled "Data is the New Oil? And Other Thoughts," will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, and is part of several activities being hosted out of the Global Goals House in Berlin.

There is an undeniable dependency on data in everyday life. While there is much goodness to come from data in our lives, industry experts estimate that nearly 70% of data is a copy or is defined as data "ROT"–—that is: redundant, obsolete, or trivial. The time is right for a meaningful discussion about how we intelligently manage data to capture all the goodness, while minimizing its negative impact.

Commvault is a member of the Business Avengers coalition, which unites 17 global companies together representing more than $500 billion in revenue and 900,000 employees to support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agreed to by every UN nation. Commvault is proud to take on the mantle of SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

"Commvault is committed to helping do our part to reduce the IT carbon footprint worldwide," said Chris Powell, Chief Marketing Officer, Commvault. "This webinar is designed to raise awareness of the proven research conducted by Forrester, as well as how Commvault and our partners are enabling our companies to become more energy efficient through the use of software. It's important to not only preserve the world we have, but to actively reverse the effects of climate change."

Webinar panelists include Forrester, Commvault, Microsoft, and WeTransfer. Also taking place during the weeklong Climate Week event are panels on "The Great Green Reset: Rebuilding Sustainability" and "Tech and Innovation for Sustainable Development." There are also several sessions on social issues, including racial equality and gender equality.

Join our panel of data experts to better understand the future impact of data and how we can make it more sustainable. To register for the event, click here.

