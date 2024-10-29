Commvault Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Keeping customers resilient and their businesses continuous has never been more critical than it is today," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Our strong execution and increasing demand for our innovative Commvault Cloud platform has not only resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, but it has given us the confidence to once again raise our outlook for the full fiscal year."

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Highlights -

Total revenues were $233.3 million , up 16% year over year

, up 16% year over year Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) 1 grew to $853 million , up 20% year over year

grew to , up 20% year over year Subscription revenue was $134.0 million , up 37% year over year

, up 37% year over year Subscription ARR 1 grew to $687 million , up 30% year over year

grew to , up 30% year over year Income from operations (EBIT) was $15.0 million , an operating margin of 6.4%

, an operating margin of 6.4% Non-GAAP EBIT 2 was $47.7 million , an operating margin of 20.5%

was , an operating margin of 20.5% Operating cash flow was $55.6 million , with free cash flow 2 of $53.7 million

, with free cash flow of Second quarter share repurchases were $51.9 million , or approximately 363,000 shares of common stock

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20253 -

We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025:

Total revenues are expected to be between $243 million and $247 million

and Subscription revenue is expected to be between $143 million and $147 million

and Non-GAAP operating margin2 is expected to be between 20% and 21%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2025:

Total revenues are expected to be between $952 million and $957 million

and Total ARR 1 is expected to grow 18% year over year

is expected to grow 18% year over year Subscription revenue is expected to be between $552 million and $557 million

and Subscription ARR 1 is expected to grow between 26% and 28% year over year

is expected to grow between 26% and 28% year over year Non-GAAP operating margin 2 is expected to be between 20% and 21%

is expected to be between 20% and 21% Free cash flow2 is expected to be at least $200 million

The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual second quarter results, current targets and the acquisition of Clumio, Inc. which closed on October 1, 2024. These statements are forward looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Revenue Overview

($ in thousands)



Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25 Revenue Summary:

















Subscription $ 97,757

$ 114,247

$ 119,873

$ 124,080

$ 134,038 Perpetual license 14,388

14,874

15,196

13,736

10,522 Customer support 77,019

76,812

77,025

76,288

77,688 Other services 11,833

10,875

11,198

10,568

11,030 Total revenues $ 200,997

$ 216,808

$ 223,292

$ 224,672

$ 233,278



Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25 Y/Y Growth:

















Subscription 25 %

31 %

27 %

28 %

37 % Perpetual license (27) %

(25) %

(13) %

4 %

(27) % Customer support (1) %

(1) %

— %

(1) %

1 % Other services (1) %

6 %

(20) %

(2) %

(7) % Total revenues 7 %

11 %

10 %

13 %

16 %

Constant Currency

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Subscription

Perpetual license

Customer support

Other services

Total Q2'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 97,757

$ 14,388

$ 77,019

$ 11,833

$ 200,997 Q2'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 134,038

$ 10,522

$ 77,688

$ 11,030

$ 233,278 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 37 %

(27) %

1 %

(7) %

16 % Constant Currency Impact $ (924)

$ (112)

$ (408)

$ (307)

$ (1,751) % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 36 %

(28) %

— %

(9) %

15 %

Revenues by Geography

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth Americas $ 120,300 4 %

$ 125,052 16 %

$ 131,069 7 %

$ 138,725 14 %

$ 144,408 20 % International 80,697 12 %

91,756 6 %

92,223 14 %

85,947 13 %

88,870 10 % Total revenues $ 200,997 7 %

$ 216,808 11 %

$ 223,292 10 %

$ 224,672 13 %

$ 233,278 16 %

Total ARR and Subscription ARR1

($ in thousands)



Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25 Total ARR1 $ 711,462

$ 752,480

$ 769,946

$ 802,709

$ 853,265 Subscription ARR1 $ 529,590

$ 571,125

$ 596,667

$ 635,910

$ 687,050

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $15.0 million , an operating margin of 6.4%

, an operating margin of 6.4% Non-GAAP EBIT2 was $47.7 million , an operating margin of 20.5%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income2

GAAP net income was $15.6 million , or $0.35 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Non-GAAP net income2 was $37.6 million , or $0.83 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $55.6 million in the second quarter

in the second quarter As of September 30, 2024 , ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately $303.1 million

, ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately During the second quarter, Commvault repurchased $51.9 million , or approximately 363,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $143.09 per share

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Subscription $ 134,038

$ 97,757

$ 258,118

$ 195,047 Perpetual license 10,522

14,388

24,258

27,543 Customer support 77,688

77,019

153,976

153,934 Other services 11,030

11,833

21,598

22,623 Total revenues 233,278

200,997

457,950

399,147 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 19,532

14,643

37,072

27,006 Perpetual license 441

642

778

1,054 Customer support 15,311

14,898

29,574

29,855 Other services 7,578

7,670

15,226

15,488 Total cost of revenues 42,862

37,853

82,650

73,403 Gross margin 190,416

163,144

375,300

325,744 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 101,947

84,712

197,897

168,839 Research and development 33,839

31,261

66,943

62,692 General and administrative 34,173

28,002

64,968

54,961 Restructuring 566

—

5,245

— Depreciation and amortization 2,013

1,535

3,941

3,138 Impairment charges 2,910

—

2,910

— Total operating expenses 175,448

145,510

341,904

289,630 Income from operations 14,968

17,634

33,396

36,114 Interest income 1,732

1,369

3,534

2,149 Interest expense (105)

(112)

(209)

(208) Other income (expense), net 65

(154)

593

187 Income before income taxes 16,660

18,737

37,314

38,242 Income tax expense 1,095

5,720

3,222

12,596 Net income $ 15,565

$ 13,017

$ 34,092

$ 25,646 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.36

$ 0.30

$ 0.78

$ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.35

$ 0.29

$ 0.76

$ 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,770

43,949

43,724

44,003 Diluted 45,114

44,903

45,095

45,010

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,

March 31,



2024

2024 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 303,071

$ 312,754 Trade accounts receivable, net

194,879

222,683 Assets held for sale

34,770

38,680 Other current assets

30,235

21,009 Total current assets

562,955

595,126









Deferred tax assets, net

119,969

111,181 Property and equipment, net

8,282

7,961 Operating lease assets

11,939

10,545 Deferred commissions cost

65,927

62,837 Intangible assets, net

5,196

1,042 Goodwill

150,072

127,780 Other assets

34,136

27,441 Total assets

$ 958,476

$ 943,913









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 92

$ 299 Accrued liabilities

107,645

117,244 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,313

4,935 Deferred revenue

355,267

362,450 Total current liabilities

468,317

484,928









Deferred revenue, less current portion

198,090

168,472 Deferred tax liabilities

3,396

1,717 Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,192

7,155 Other liabilities

3,693

3,556









Total stockholders' equity

277,788

278,085 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 958,476

$ 943,913

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 15,565

$ 13,017

$ 34,092

$ 25,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,042

1,564

3,999

3,196 Noncash stock-based compensation 26,403

23,615

52,807

47,339 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities (65)

154

(135)

(187) Noncash impairment charges 2,910

—

2,910

— Noncash operating lease expense 1,369

1,356

2,948

2,591 Deferred income taxes (3,689)

—

(8,483)

— Amortization of deferred commissions cost 8,019

6,430

15,477

12,749 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net 3,432

(19,812)

23,113

8,245 Operating lease liabilities (1,671)

(1,363)

(3,973)

(2,526) Other current assets and Other assets (2,139)

(2,439)

(4,342)

(3,832) Deferred commissions cost (9,151)

(6,961)

(17,420)

(12,561) Accounts payable (334)

(146)

(205)

32 Accrued liabilities 11,179

15,567

(11,832)

(3,963) Deferred revenue 2,392

8,959

11,830

1,746 Other liabilities (673)

396

(505)

899 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,589

40,337

100,281

79,374 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (1,848)

(266)

(2,711)

(1,413) Purchase of equity securities (108)

(260)

(581)

(572) Business combination, net of cash acquired —

—

(21,000)

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,956)

(526)

(24,292)

(1,985) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (51,903)

(31,327)

(103,295)

(82,357) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 5,760

5,167

11,100

6,368 Net cash used in financing activities (46,143)

(26,160)

(92,195)

(75,989) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash 7,710

(4,953)

6,523

(5,891) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,200

8,698

(9,683)

(4,491) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 287,871

274,589

312,754

287,778 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 303,071

$ 283,287

$ 303,071

$ 283,287















Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities













Issuance of common stock for business combination $ —

$ —

$ 4,900

$ — Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 2,499

$ 3,666

$ 4,467

$ 4,695

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 14,968

$ 17,634

$ 33,396

$ 36,114 Noncash stock-based compensation4 26,223

23,615

48,619

47,339 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 772

471

2,135

1,485 Restructuring6 566

—

5,245

— Amortization of intangible assets7 573

312

1,146

626 Litigation settlement8 —

—

675

— Business combination costs9 1,736

—

1,925

— Noncash impairment charges10 2,910

—

2,910

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 47,748

$ 42,032

$ 96,051

$ 85,564















GAAP net income $ 15,565

$ 13,017

$ 34,092

$ 25,646 Noncash stock-based compensation4 26,223

23,615

48,619

47,339 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 772

471

2,135

1,485 Restructuring6 566

—

5,245

— Amortization of intangible assets7 573

312

1,146

626 Litigation settlement8 —

—

675

— Business combination costs9 1,736

—

1,925

— Noncash impairment charges10 2,910

—

2,910

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment11 (10,770)

(5,927)

(20,770)

(11,081) Non-GAAP net income $ 37,575

$ 31,488

$ 75,977

$ 64,015















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.35

$ 0.29

$ 0.76

$ 0.57 Noncash stock-based compensation4 0.58

0.53

1.08

1.05 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 0.02

0.01

0.05

0.03 Restructuring6 0.01

—

0.12

— Amortization of intangible assets7 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01 Litigation settlement8 —

—

0.01

— Business combination costs9 0.04

—

0.04

— Noncash impairment charges10 0.06

—

0.06

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment11 (0.24)

(0.14)

(0.47)

(0.24) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.83

$ 0.70

$ 1.68

$ 1.42















GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,114

44,903

45,095

45,010



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 55,589

$ 40,337

$ 100,281

$ 79,374 Purchase of property and equipment (1,848)

(266)

(2,711)

(1,413) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 53,741

$ 40,071

$ 97,570

$ 77,961

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and subscription ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, litigation settlement, business combination costs, and noncash impairment charges from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenues $ 1,374

$ 1,599

$ 2,955

$ 3,289 Sales and marketing 11,631

9,941

21,117

19,645 Research and development 5,555

5,385

10,719

10,732 General and administrative 7,663

6,690

13,828

13,673 Stock-based compensation expense $ 26,223

$ 23,615

$ 48,619

$ 47,339

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 6.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Notes

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term license contracts, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term license contracts, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.



ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 6.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. Approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2024 , and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.



During the first half of fiscal 2025, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisitions of Appranix, Inc. and Clumio, Inc., including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



Represents noncash impairment charges of assets held for sale.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2025, and 27% for fiscal 2024. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

