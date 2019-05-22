Commvault Appoints Grace Ho as ASEAN Area Vice President and APAC Chief of Staff

TINTON FALLS, N.J. and SINGAPORE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, today announced the appointment of Grace Ho as its new Area Vice President for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Chief of Staff (APAC), based in Singapore.

Charged with overseeing business across the entire ASEAN region – including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam – Ho will play a critical role in driving Commvault's growth. As Commvault's first ever APAC Chief of Staff, Ho will also have business transformation responsibilities, primarily to drive synergies and tighten the integration of sales, marketing and product teams to deliver, and achieve region-wide business readiness practices.

"With over 20 years' experience in driving growth and leading diverse teams at some of the industry's top technology companies, we're confident that Grace will build on our success in ASEAN and strengthen Commvault's customer and partner ecosystem across the region," said Patrick Williams, Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific (APAC), Commvault.

In an increasingly complex and diverse technology landscape, organizations across ASEAN must find solutions to protect and manage vast amounts of data. Commvault helps customers meet these challenges with powerful simplicity and enable their companies to grow by unlocking the strategic value of their data. Ho's appointment will be critical to driving this across ASEAN and APAC.

"As businesses transform into data-driven enterprises, data management and protection is critical for business continuity," said Ho. "My priority is to deepen the relationships we have with our customers and partners and engage them through a strategic approach to managing the life-cycle of their data."

Most recently, Ho served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Strategy Leader (ASEAN) at IBM, leading its marketing and growth transformation agenda. Prior to that, she was Chief Commercial Officer of Singapore Post Limited (SingPost), where she played a pivotal role in transforming its sales, marketing and commercial operations to support the company's growth agenda in e-commerce logistics. Before SingPost, Ho was Managing Director and Head of Marketing for SAP in Asia Pacific where she led the transformation efforts which included integration of marketing and sales, integration of acquisition assets (SuccessFactors, Ariba, Fieldglass) and also strengthening its social and digital strategies. Ho also spent 10 years at Microsoft in various leadership roles, including as Global Product Management Director when she was based in Redmond Washington, USA.

