Commvault Celebrates CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel

19 Commvault global women leaders have been named to CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 19 of the company's global executives to the Women of the Channel List for 2024.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Commvault's honorees on the 2024 list include:

Kari Anderson , Senior Manager, Partner Marketing

, Senior Manager, Partner Marketing Gwen D'Arcy , Senior Partner Campaign Manager

, Senior Partner Campaign Manager Teresa Dobervich , Senior Manager, Partner Marketing

, Senior Manager, Partner Marketing Dana Epstein, Sr Channel Sales Manager, Americas Distribution

Monique Gibelli , Director, Partner Development

, Director, Partner Development Kristin Heisner , Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing

, Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing Ines Helou , Senior MSP Marketing Manager

, Senior MSP Marketing Manager Kathy Hickey , Director, Partner Development, Lumen

, Director, Partner Development, Lumen Rhonda Hoy , Partner Business Manager, Americas

, Partner Business Manager, Americas Dominque LeBlond , Director, International Partner Marketing

, Director, International Partner Marketing Jessica Lemmon , SLED Partner Manager

, SLED Partner Manager Aritrisha Mitra, Partner Communication Manager, Worldwide

Cathy Moncayo , Director, Americas Partner Marketing

, Director, Americas Partner Marketing Alexandra Napoleoni Romano , Partner Business Manager

, Partner Business Manager Shirley Scarborough , Director, Partner Program Experience

, Director, Partner Program Experience Oylum Tagmac, Senior Director, EMEAI Channel

Maria Torres , Senior Manager, Global Partner Marketing

, Senior Manager, Global Partner Marketing Daria Wosztyl, Channel Manager

Kim Wyzykowski , Senior Global Partner Program Manager

"At Commvault, our robust partner ecosystem empowers us to deliver unmatched cyber resilience solutions to customers around the world," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "The collective talent, leadership, and vision of these 19 organizational leaders is shaping the future of Commvault's Partner Advantage Program so we can continue delivering risk, readiness, recovery, and rebuild capabilities that help organizations protect themselves in an evolving and sophisticated threat landscape."

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Commvault:

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

