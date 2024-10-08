Commvault Enables New Levels of Cyber Readiness for Cloud-First Enterprises on the AWS Cloud

Commvault delivers the full Commvault Cloud cyber resilience platform on AWS, including Cleanroom Recovery, Commvault SaaS Offerings, Air Gap Protect, and Cloud Rewind

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMMVAULT SHIFT -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that the Commvault® Cloud cyber resilience platform will be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Commvault Cloud platform, including its widely deployed SaaS offerings (formerly known as Metallic), will provide AWS customers with cutting-edge solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and simplifying the cloud application rebuild process following a cyberattack.

Today, more organizations are embracing a cloud-first approach where cyber resilience is key. In fact, 73% of all new data will be stored in the cloud1. Commvault's announcement provides organizations with even more options for building resilience on the secure AWS Cloud. Offerings that will be available to AWS customers include:

Cloud Rewind: Based on Appranix technology, Cloud Rewind acts as an AWS time machine. This cloud-native offering lets organizations "rewind" to the last clean copy of their data, recover that data, and automate the cloud application rebuild process so that businesses can get back to normal in minutes versus hours, days, weeks, or months. To read about other new developments with Cloud Rewind, click here.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Vast numbers of customers already utilize Commvault to protect data stored on AWS. In fact, in the last year alone, Commvault has backed up exabytes of data to AWS targets. And, with today's announcements – including offering the full Commvault Cloud platform on AWS – Commvault expects that number to grow significantly.

Availability at Your Fingertips

Commvault's suite of solutions for AWS will be generally available in the coming months. Following availability, joint customers will be able to access these solutions in AWS Marketplace.

Supporting Quotes

"By utilizing Commvault in our AWS environment, we will be able to greatly enhance our data protection, resiliency, and recovery processes," said Marek Duranik , Core Infrastructure & Data Storage and Protection Associate Director, Merck, Sharp & Dohme (MSD). "Commvault's orchestration capabilities allow us to automate and streamline recovery in the event of a cyberattack and significantly decrease recovery time. Plus, we get the added benefit of having access to Commvault's SaaS offerings with full support for both cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Our data and recovery environments will be secure, resilient, and prepared to face potential threats, decreasing our risk and enhancing our ability to quickly respond to cyberattacks."

, Core Infrastructure & Data Storage and Protection Associate Director, Merck, Sharp & Dohme (MSD). "Commvault's orchestration capabilities allow us to automate and streamline recovery in the event of a cyberattack and significantly decrease recovery time. Plus, we get the added benefit of having access to Commvault's SaaS offerings with full support for both cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Our data and recovery environments will be secure, resilient, and prepared to face potential threats, decreasing our risk and enhancing our ability to quickly respond to cyberattacks." "We are proud to extend the full power of the Commvault Cloud platform and cloud-native solutions to AWS," said Pranay Ahlawat , Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "We believe our game-changing technology will empower joint customers to recover faster, mitigate threats more effectively, and enhance their cyber resilience strategies."

More Details

Learn how Cloud Rewind is a game-changer in cyber resilience.

Read about the new joint solution from Commvault and Pure Storage.

Hear about the latest in cloud-first cyber resilience at SHIFT. Click here to register for the must-attend virtual conference.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

1 IDC Global DataSphere and StorageSphere, 2022; BCG's Future of Data, 2022 (N = 299); BCG analysis.

