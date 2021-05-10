Commvault Celebrates Inclusion of 16 Global Executives to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 15 Commvault executives to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021 and selected Lamia Megdiche, Vice President, Partner Strategy and Programs to the 2021 Power 100 list.

This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers. The 2021 Power 100 list is a distinguished subset of elite leaders chosen from the CRN Women of the Channel list who have gone above and beyond — inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

The women honored on this year's lists pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

This year's Commvault honorees are:

Melissa Barnhart , Director of North America Partner Sales , Metallic

, Director of North , Metallic Shauntel Carter , Senior Field Operations Analyst

, Senior Field Operations Analyst Mary Ellen Cavanagh , Manager, Solutions Marketing

, Manager, Solutions Marketing Sarah Chaseling, Senior Manager, Partner & Alliance Marketing APJ

Lisa Critchlow , Director, Worldwide Partner Marketing Programs

, Director, Worldwide Partner Marketing Programs Angelina Gambina , Global Channel Sales Lead, Emerging Technologies

, Global Channel Sales Lead, Emerging Technologies Beth Gard , Senior Manager, Public Relations

, Senior Manager, Public Relations Tulin Green , Senior Director, EMEA Marketing

, Senior Director, EMEA Marketing LouLou Healey , Senior Director & Head of Americas Field, Channel and Alliances Marketing

, Senior Director & Head of Americas Field, Channel and Alliances Marketing Shauna Kief , Manager, Worldwide Channel Alliance Operations

, Manager, Worldwide Channel Alliance Operations Rachel Ler, Vice President and General Manager, APJ

Lamia Megdiche, Vice President, Partner Strategy and Programs

Angela Motiani (Barragan), Senior Manager, Global Partner Campaigns

(Barragan), Senior Manager, Global Partner Campaigns Shirley Scarborough , Director, Worldwide Channel Program

, Director, Worldwide Channel Program Nadezhda Subbotina , EMEA Partner Marketing Lead

, EMEA Partner Marketing Lead Natalie Troia , Worldwide Partner Communications Manager

"In leading our Global Partner Organization, I have seen firsthand the talent, expertise, and drive each of these women bring to their roles at Commvault, making them instrumental in the development and execution of our channel strategy," said John Tavares, Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances. "We have been able to exceed our goals with the help of these women and I am thrilled to celebrate their achievements and recognition in the industry. I am also especially proud of Lamia and the mentorship she has brought to Commvault, resulting in a very deserving space on the Power 100 List."

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

