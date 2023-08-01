Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani a Top Disruptor and Executive on CRN's 2023 Top Executive List

Mirchandani is Redefining Modern Data Protection with a Complete Platform that Helps Customers Secure, Defend, and Recover Data

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, to its exclusive 2023 Top 25 Disruptors list. A sub-set of the Top 100 Executives, this annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named to this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault
Mirchandani and his team have advanced the data protection industry with a complete platform that brings together industry-leading software, SaaS, and security capabilities to help customers secure, defend, and recover their data, wherever it lives. Commvault offers the most comprehensive data protection platform purpose-built to protect any data across any environment, at the best TCO.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Sanjay on this latest achievement," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "It is a testament to the entire team who work tirelessly to deliver the world-class data protection technology, tools, and support that our expanding partner ecosystem needs to innovate, compete, and grow their business."

CRN's Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disrupters, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

"It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren't afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

