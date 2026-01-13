Commvault Launches Unified Data Vault - Giving Cloud Developers an Easy and Unified Way to Bring Resilience to S3 Data

As companies rely on S3 to store application and AI data, Commvault gives developers the immutability, encryption, and policy governance needed to protect these data sets

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced Commvault Cloud Unified Data Vault, a cloud-native service that extends Commvault's trusted, air-gapped protection and resilience capabilities to data written using the S3 protocol, bringing S3-based application and AI data under a unified, policy-driven protection framework for enterprise-grade resilience. By providing a secure, Commvault-managed S3-compatible endpoint, Unified Data Vault allows organizations to apply policy-driven, immutable protection to modern and custom workloads, including emerging AI workloads, without installing agents or building new data management silos.

Many developers use S3 as the default for exporting backups – from databases like CockroachDB and Greenplum to services such as Docusign and monday.com. But these backups often reside in fragmented buckets without consistent retention or lifecycle control, creating hidden compliance risks and recovery delays. Unified Data Vault closes that gap by giving teams a simple path to move S3-compatible backups directly into Commvault-managed, air-gapped storage where data automatically inherits encryption, deduplication, immutability, and policy-based governance.

"S3 fundamentally changed how data is stored. Unified Data Vault changes how that data is protected," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "For the first time, developers and data teams can write directly to a Commvault-managed S3 endpoint and instantly gain encryption, immutability, and policy control – all without agents or added complexity. It's enterprise-grade cloud protection built for the builder."

Key customer benefits include:

Agentless simplicity: Enables applications, databases, and workflows to write directly to a Commvault-managed S3 endpoint—no agents or custom scripts required.

Enables applications, databases, and workflows to write directly to a Commvault-managed S3 endpoint—no agents or custom scripts required. Automated enterprise protection: Provides immutability, encryption, deduplication, and retention controls the moment backups are written.

Provides immutability, encryption, deduplication, and retention controls the moment backups are written. Developer-ready programmability: Integrates with native S3 workflows and APIs for frictionless DevOps automation.

Integrates with native S3 workflows and APIs for frictionless DevOps automation. Centralized policy governance: Applies consistent protection and user-set compliance policies across clouds, regions, and workloads.

"For many developers, S3 is the de facto data store for popular AI databases and applications. The need to bring a strong resilience posture to these large data sets is paramount," said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director, IDC. "Unified Data Vault extends centralized automation, immutability, and air-gap protection to S3 data in a way that is easy for developers to use yet gives SecOps and IT teams peace of mind that end-to-end resilience is factored into the equation."

Availability

Commvault Cloud Unified Data Vault is available via Early Access with General Availability targeted for spring 2026.

The new service will also be available through Commvault's partner ecosystem, enabling managed service providers, resellers, and cloud service partners to extend Commvault Cloud to new S3-native workloads. Partners gain new opportunities to deliver differentiated, value-added cyber resiliency.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

