Commvault Cloud Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the US Federal Government

Commvault Cloud is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that it listed Commvault Cloud with Carahsoft Technology Corp, the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Commvault Cloud helps federal government agencies identify threats faster, cleanly recover, and accelerate threat response times – all at the lowest possible TCO. Purpose-built for cyber resilience, it meets the most stringent global security standards and compliance programs. Through a single pane of glass design, Commvault Cloud helps government entities secure and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location to any location.

"We are pleased to offer Commvault Cloud in ICMP for US federal government customers, giving more agencies immediate access to proven resiliency," said Don Maruca, Vice President, Federal, Commvault. "The combination of cloud-native simplicity, compliance, and comprehensive coverage targets the critical needs of any government agency."

"As a long-term Commvault partner, we are excited to deliver Commvault Cloud to government organizations, expanding access via the AWS ICMP," said Bryan Jenkins, Director, Strategic Business Development, Carahsoft. "More than any other industry, public sector organizations hold highly confidential data that must be protected at all costs. With Commvault Cloud, we're able to provide the necessary security to customers and help them remain cyber resilient in the fight against bad actors and malicious attacks."

For more information about Commvault Cloud or ICMP, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

