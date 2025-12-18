Commvault Named AWS European Sovereign Cloud Launch Partner

Commvault Cloud on AWS to deliver sovereign-ready cyber resilience for Europe's most regulated industries

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced it will be a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe which will launch in the State of Brandenburg, Germany by the end of 2025.

The Commvault Cloud platform, including cyber resilience innovations recently introduced as part of the company's latest 'Unity' platform release, is planned to be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, further supporting Commvault's growing European customer base.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will be a fully-featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure will be entirely located within the EU and operated independently from existing Regions. Only AWS employees, residing in the EU, will control day-to-day operations, including access to data centers, technical support, and customer service for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. As with existing AWS Regions, customers will have the control and assurance that AWS services will not access or use customer data for any purpose without their agreement, as well as access to the strongest sovereignty controls among leading cloud providers.

Commvault Cloud on AWS European Sovereign Cloud is planned to provide European organizations with a secure solution that is purpose-built for cloud environments, delivering cost-optimized resilience at scale for AWS customers. The Commvault platform provides the ease-of-use of a turnkey SaaS solution with AI-enabled discovery, classification, and protection policy recommendations to help simplify onboarding and protection of resources across accounts within the Sovereign Cloud. It also provides extensive cyber resilience capabilities, incorporating air gapped backups, integrated AI-enhanced threat detection and response, and cleanroom recovery orchestration that allow customers to safely analyze threats, test processes, or stage restore operations to reduce the risk of reinfection. These features support data resilience and operational recovery imperatives that are increasingly required under regulations such as GDPR, DORA, and NIS2.

"Customers across Europe are under immense pressure to meet sovereignty requirements while defending against escalating cyber threats," said Darren Thomson, Field CTO – Security, EMEAI, Commvault. "As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we plan to deliver cyber resilience bringing Commvault's strongest protection and recovery capabilities to the organizations that need them most."

This announcement builds on recent milestones in Commvault's long-standing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), including achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Recovery category and being named the 2025 AWS Global Storage Partner of the Year. These recognitions underscore Commvault's leadership in cloud-native data protection and its commitment to helping organizations address evolving resilience and digital sovereignty needs with trusted, enterprise-grade technology on AWS.

Availability

Commvault Cloud is targeted for availability on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud in the first half of calendar year 2026. Pricing will be finalized prior to general availability and will reflect AWS's unique model for SaaS infrastructure and compute within the Sovereign Cloud environment.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

