Commvault Cloud with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage Delivers Choice, Enhanced Cyber Resilience and Recovery for Customers

Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage delivers cyber resilience and recovery across Microsoft 365 workloads

Native integration provides unified control with single-pane-of-glass monitoring and administration via Commvault Cloud

Simplified, fully integrated solution available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced Microsoft 365 Backup Storage as an integrated component of Commvault® Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365.

The Commvault Cloud platform, built on Microsoft Azure, empowers joint customers to deploy the combined solution, Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, at any time for enhanced cyber resilience, while enabling single pane of glass control that simplifies administration and delivers a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Together, Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage empowers customers with choice, enabling enterprises to use Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for fast, comprehensive point-in-time recovery of their mission-critical Microsoft 365 workloads and data.

Commvault's Microsoft 365 protection capabilities across Exchange Online, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint include selectable and configurable extended retention, granular recovery, and self-restore options. The combined offering allows customers to select the right level of protection and recovery based on the specific Microsoft 365 workload, enhancing efficiencies and restorability while achieving the maximum possible cost savings.

Tirthankar Chatterjee, Chief Technology Officer, Hyperscalers, Commvault, said, "We are building on our 27+ years of co-development and co-engineering with this integrated solution that helps customers achieve the highest level of cyber resilience and threat readiness, along with the ability to greatly improve recovery time to specific Microsoft 365 workloads. We're excited about the advantages and efficiencies the combined solution brings to our joint customers and partners."

"With this integration, Commvault has taken a major step in helping our joint customers keep their business running with fast operational recovery from cyberattacks. We look forward to continuing to work together with them to make customers' data more resilient," said Zach Rosenfield, Partner Director of PM, Collaborative Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365 will be available later this quarter.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

