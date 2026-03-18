Commvault Extends Enterprise Resilience to Structured and AI Data with Real-Time Governance Controls

Expansion of Data Security Posture Management and real-time Data Access Governance, powered by Satori, helps security teams reduce AI and cloud data risks

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an expansion of its data and AI security capabilities within Commvault Cloud, enabled via its recent acquisition of Satori. The advancements extend data discovery, classification, and risk assessment into structured data environments and introduce real-time access governance for structured databases, including vector databases used in AI applications. These innovations expand Commvault's existing data security posture management (DSPM) functionality for unstructured data, while data access governance adds real-time control of structured data access.

These advancements also unify visibility by identifying sensitive data, surfacing exposure and policy violations, and consolidating risk insights to help organizations prioritize remediation based on impact. This yields improved resilience, prioritized risk remediation, support for compliance, and reduced data exposure to strengthen resilience across both production and backup data.

In the face of evolving threats, sensitive or regulated data continues to be a key target for cyberattacks. In fact, 90% of organizations have exposed sensitive data that can be surfaced by AI,1 while a separate study uncovered that 46% of all breaches involve customer personally identifiable information (PII) and 40% involve employee PII.2 Without comprehensive discovery, classification, and access controls, that sensitive data can be stolen by bad actors, increase the risk of security breaches and non-compliance with privacy regulations, and complicate recovery efforts.

The Commvault Cloud platform delivers broad data discovery, classification, and policy enforcement across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The new advancements include:

AI-enabled classification capabilities: Automatically identify and classify sensitive data across the enterprise, highlighting environments with high concentrations of sensitive data, excessive access, or data that has been retained longer than intended.

Automatically identify and classify sensitive data across the enterprise, highlighting environments with high concentrations of sensitive data, excessive access, or data that has been retained longer than intended. Data access governance: Monitor and control how structured data is accessed and used, helping to reduce the risk of data leakage, including via AI models or generative AI outputs.

Monitor and control how structured data is accessed and used, helping to reduce the risk of data leakage, including via AI models or generative AI outputs. Enhanced resilience via Commvault Cloud: Unifying data visibility and access controls directly into cyber resilience and cyber recovery workflows enables organizations to reduce data risk before an incident and recover more effectively afterward.

"As organizations expand into cloud and AI-driven environments, sensitive data is increasingly distributed across structured and unstructured systems," said Yoav Cohen, Vice President of Product Management at Commvault and Co-founder of Satori. "Without clear visibility and real-time access controls, that data can become overexposed and difficult to manage. By extending discovery and governance into structured data environments, we are helping organizations reduce unnecessary exposure and strengthen resilience across both live and backup data."

"As enterprises race to scale AI, data governance is emerging as a critical gap. Legacy data security tools weren't built for environments where AI models can inadvertently expose sensitive information buried in vector databases and cloud data warehouses," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Data and Information Security, IDC. "Unifying the convergence of data security posture management and cyber resilience equips CISOs and CIOs with the tools they need to manage AI-driven risk across their expanding AI footprint."

Availability

Data access governance capabilities focused on real-time control of structured data access are available today via single sign-on from Commvault Cloud. It is also commercially available as an add-on to any Commvault Cloud package.

Structured data discovery and classification capabilities within Commvault Cloud are targeted for general availability (GA) in late summer 2026. These capabilities extend Commvault's DSPM functionality for unstructured data, which is available today as part of the Commvault Cloud Platinum package or as add-ons to other tiers. Pricing details for the structured data capabilities will be announced closer to GA.

Join Commvault at RSAC 2026

Commvault's latest data and AI security offerings take center stage at this year's RSAC Conference (Booth #S-0634) from March 23-26 in San Francisco. Show attendees can grab a ringside seat for the ResOps Rumble where resilience and operations join forces to deliver unified cyber recovery, identity resilience, and data security. Register today for ransomware recovery demos and sessions, expert insights on data security, identity resilience and clean recovery, and the ultimate prize – unified resilience for your organization.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Varonis. (2025). State of data security report 2025: Quantifying AI's impact on data risk. https://info.varonis.com/en/state-of-data-security-report-2025

2 Michalowski, M. (2026, January 7). 60+ key data breach statistics for 2026. Spacelift. https://spacelift.io/blog/data-breach-statistics

SOURCE COMMVAULT