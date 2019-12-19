Commvault Data Protection Software Fully Tested and Validated to Support AWS Outposts

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leading provider of software for the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that Commvault software has been tested and validated to support AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts is a new, fully managed service that extends Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid cloud experience.

Many customers need to keep certain workloads on premises while managing other workloads in the cloud. Commvault has robust and expansive support for the ever-growing number of diverse workloads rapidly migrating to AWS from other platforms and delivers the same look, feel, and performance for data protection and management on premises as it does in the cloud. As a complement to AWS Outposts, Commvault's software provides a true single solution, not just a single interface, which creates cost efficiencies, provides simplicity and reduces risk.

"Our tested and validated support for AWS Outposts allows our customers to leverage Commvault's powerful cloud data protection and management capabilities on AWS," said Karen Falcone, Vice President of Worldwide Cloud GTM, Commvault. "With the growth of cloud services and so many Commvault customers moving into AWS, we are helping organizations achieve the same level of data protection in the cloud as they did on premises without the complexity and costs of installing and managing infrastructure."

Commvault is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and holds AWS Storage Competency status. Working closely with the AWS engineering team allows Commvault to offer tightly integrated cloud storage solutions and support, giving customers the ability to easily migrate, back up, and store data in the cloud. The depth and breadth of Commvault's software with the wide array of storage services available from AWS allows customers to rest assured that their data is secure and available in the cloud.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

