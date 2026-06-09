Commvault Delivers Unified Hybrid Cloud Resilience at HPE Discover 2026

Visit Booth #1009 to learn how to simplify resilience across evolving hybrid landscapes with an integrated platform that unifies data security, identity, and recovery at enterprise scale

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced its participation at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, where it will demonstrate how organizations can accelerate modernization, protect AI-powered workloads, and recover rapidly from cyber disruptions and outages across hybrid environments.

With a packed week of demos, expert discussions, and partner-led sessions, attendees will have multiple opportunities to learn how Commvault and HPE are helping organizations strengthen AI and cyber resilience while operating in a state of continuous business. Here's how to connect with Commvault at the show:

On the Show Floor

Stop by Booth #1009 to learn how Commvault helps organizations modernize faster, protect their AI data pipelines, and recover their business quickly and cleanly with solutions integrated with HPE infrastructure. Experience hybrid cloud resilience in action with demos of data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery capabilities unified on one platform. Attendees can also chat with Commvault experts about the critical challenges they face, like staying resilient through VM migration or validating recovery before an attack or outage impacts business operations. Whether rethinking a virtualization strategy or strengthening an organization's cyber recovery posture, now's the time to schedule a meeting at the booth!

During the Speaking Session

The blueprint for recovery: Unified cyber resilience by HPE, Commvault, and Eagle Technologies

Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 am PT | HPE Discover Theater 1

Using the wrong recovery tools after a cyberattack can be even more catastrophic than the attack itself. Join Commvault and Eagle Technologies as they discuss practical strategies for cyber readiness and recovery, including how to validate recovery plans before an incident occurs.

Learn more.

Special Note: Don't miss the Commvault reference in HPE's business breakout session, Simplifying cyber resilience and data protection across hybrid infrastructure, on Wednesday, June 17 at 10:45 am PT in Titan 2301B. Learn more.

Through Shared Solutions

Together, Commvault and HPE deliver unified resilience and data security from edge to cloud. Over the last year, together, both companies have deepened their collaboration with key offerings focused on virtualization, AI, and data security and resilience. These include Commvault Cloud protection and recovery of virtualized workloads, including those moving to HPE Morpheus VM Essentials; general availability of HPE Zerto Software from Commvault; and on-prem recovery with Commvault Flex and HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000, Commvault Grid on validated HPE infrastructure, and Commvault Edge on validated HPE infrastructure.

To see these solutions in action, schedule a meeting with Commvault at Booth #1009 during HPE Discover 2026 or check out the Commvault-HPE partnership page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT