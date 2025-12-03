Commvault Showcases Unified Cyber Resilience at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies (IOCS) Conference 2025

Visit booth #344 to see new AI-enabled cyber resilience and rapid recovery innovations unveiled at SHIFT 2025

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced it will demonstrate its latest innovations in cyber resilience and AI-enabled recovery at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies (IOCS) Conference 2025, taking place December 9 – 11, 2025 in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, December 9 at 11:45 a.m. PST, Commvault's Global Field CTO Rahul Pawar will lead a session, "Unified Cyber Resilience with AI for Hybrid & Cloud," exploring how enterprises can gain unified visibility and control across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with the Commvault Cloud platform. Attendees will learn how AI-driven insights and intelligent automation help foster faster, cleaner recoveries, stronger protection, and measurable cost efficiencies across complex infrastructures. Learn more here.

At Booth #344, Commvault will showcase new cyber resilience innovations introduced in November at the company's SHIFT 2025 event. For example, attendees can hear more about Synthetic Recovery, which utilizes AI to help identify corrupted data following an attack and cleanly recover the rest. Visitors can also learn about the company's new Identity Resilience capabilities, which enable customers to find hard-to-detect threats in popular identity solutions, log and audit malicious changes, and rapidly roll back changes to a trusted, clean state.

Attendees can enter a raffle to win special giveaways such as Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses integrated with Meta AI. Reserve a meeting time with Commvault in advance here.

To explore the innovations featured at the Gartner IOCS Conference and see the latest advancements unveiled at SHIFT 2025, visit Commvault's on-demand SHIFT 2025 content hub. There, viewers can gain insights into Commvault's newest capabilities in cloud-native data protection, identity resilience, and cyber recovery. Learn more and access all SHIFT 2025 sessions on-demand.

